AnnieGuard Unveils the First Multimodal Sarcoma Threat-Detection Software

"Soft-tissue sarcoma hides in fragmented data. With SarcRisk™, we've turned every patient record into a proactive scanning engine—like threat intelligence for the human body."

AnnieGuard's first pilots and NIH validations centered on soft-tissue sarcoma, representing roughly 80% of all sarcoma cases and offering the most readily accessible adult datasets. Bone sarcoma incurs unique pediatric privacy and access challenges, so those subtypes will follow as data availability improves.

By treating the body as a dynamic data network rather than static anatomy, SarcRisk™ decodes hidden vulnerability patterns into clear, actionable clinician alerts.

"Soft-tissue sarcoma hides in fragmented data," said Tiara Jamison. "We've applied a decade of AI expertise at Microsoft, Google, and Amazon to turn every patient record into a proactive scanning engine—like threat intelligence for the human body."

Retrospective Validation on NIH Datasets

46% sensitivity, 100% specificity on retrospective NIH testing

159 soft-tissue sarcoma cases (TCGA-SARC)

300 control cases (kidney, breast, skin)

GTEx baseline data fine-tuned key biomarker thresholds

Seeking Clinical & Research Partners

Hospitals, ACOs, and research institutions interested in piloting SarcRisk™ or contributing de-identified datasets are invited to contact Tiara Jamison at [email protected].

About AnnieGuard

Inspired by the founder's mother, Annie Jamison, whose life was cut short by sarcoma, AnnieGuard builds AI-driven rare-disease detection solutions by reverse-engineering the body's data networks to deliver early, actionable insights—starting with sarcoma. Its proprietary SarcRisk™ engine generates explainable risk signals that fuel timely referrals, targeted testing, and life-saving treatment plans. For more information, visit www.annieguard.com.

Media Contact

Tiara Jamison, AnnieGuard Corp., 1 771-216-7049, [email protected]

SOURCE AnnieGuard Corp.