Annotra Launches as the First Tool Built Specifically for Fast and Accurate Patent Figure Annotation

A Faster Way to Annotate Patent Figures

Annotra provides a simple, modern workflow built around what patent professionals actually need. Users can:

Upload completed drawings in PDF format

Import a CSV file with reference numbers and descriptions

Drag and drop callouts directly onto the figure

Export clean, consistent, USPTO-compliant annotated drawings within minutes

The goal is to eliminate the slow and repetitive process of manual numbering.

"Professionals already have strong tools for creating drawings," said Michael Williams, Founder and CEO of Annotra. "What they did not have was an easy way to add numbers. People were spending hours doing repetitive work. Annotra changes that by making annotation quick, clean, and consistent."

Designed Around Real-World Patent Workflows

For years, attorneys and illustrators have relied on general design programs to add callouts, even though those programs were never intended for patent formatting. Annotra was created to fill that gap.

The software offers:

Significant time savings during figure preparation

Automatic consistency across all annotated drawings

Professional USPTO Compliant drawings

A simple interface that requires no design training

Early users report saving up to an hour per application, which creates major efficiency improvements for firms and independent practitioners.

Built for Attorneys, Agents, Illustrators, and Firms, Annotra is ideal for:

Patent attorneys and agents who want faster, cleaner workflows

Patent illustrators who want to avoid unnecessary design labor

Small and mid-size firms that need consistent formatting across their team

Independent inventors who need straightforward tools that produce compliant results

"Annotra is not trying to replace drawing software," Williams said. "It simply completes the workflow. It lets people focus on the invention instead of the formatting."

Availability

Annotra is available now at https://annotra.com. A free trial is offered, with plans beginning at $19.99 per month.

About Annotra

Annotra is a patent annotation platform created by designer, developer, and patent illustrator Michael Williams. It was developed to provide a faster and more accurate way to add reference numbers and callouts to patent figures while meeting USPTO formatting standards.

More information is available at www.annotra.com.

