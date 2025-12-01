Annotra Launches as the First Tool Built Specifically for Fast and Accurate Patent Figure Annotation

Annotra has officially launched as a new software tool designed to solve one of the biggest frustrations in the patent drafting process: adding reference numbers and callouts to completed patent drawings.
Created by designer, developer, and longtime patent illustrator Michael Williams, Annotra focuses entirely on the annotation stage of patent figures. It is not a drawing program. Instead, it works alongside tools such as Illustrator and CAD systems to handle the final step that often takes the most time.
A Faster Way to Annotate Patent Figures
Annotra provides a simple, modern workflow built around what patent professionals actually need. Users can:
- Upload completed drawings in PDF format
- Import a CSV file with reference numbers and descriptions
- Drag and drop callouts directly onto the figure
- Export clean, consistent, USPTO-compliant annotated drawings within minutes
The goal is to eliminate the slow and repetitive process of manual numbering.
"Professionals already have strong tools for creating drawings," said Michael Williams, Founder and CEO of Annotra. "What they did not have was an easy way to add numbers. People were spending hours doing repetitive work. Annotra changes that by making annotation quick, clean, and consistent."
Designed Around Real-World Patent Workflows
For years, attorneys and illustrators have relied on general design programs to add callouts, even though those programs were never intended for patent formatting. Annotra was created to fill that gap.
The software offers:
- Significant time savings during figure preparation
- Automatic consistency across all annotated drawings
- Professional USPTO Compliant drawings
- A simple interface that requires no design training
Early users report saving up to an hour per application, which creates major efficiency improvements for firms and independent practitioners.
Built for Attorneys, Agents, Illustrators, and Firms, Annotra is ideal for:
- Patent attorneys and agents who want faster, cleaner workflows
- Patent illustrators who want to avoid unnecessary design labor
- Small and mid-size firms that need consistent formatting across their team
- Independent inventors who need straightforward tools that produce compliant results
"Annotra is not trying to replace drawing software," Williams said. "It simply completes the workflow. It lets people focus on the invention instead of the formatting."
Availability
Annotra is available now at https://annotra.com. A free trial is offered, with plans beginning at $19.99 per month.
About Annotra
Annotra is a patent annotation platform created by designer, developer, and patent illustrator Michael Williams. It was developed to provide a faster and more accurate way to add reference numbers and callouts to patent figures while meeting USPTO formatting standards.
More information is available at www.annotra.com.
Media Contact
Michael Williams, Annotra, 1 323-369-4650, [email protected], www.annotra.com
SOURCE Annotra
