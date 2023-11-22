Announcement of the PenCraft Book Award's 1st Place Fictional Winning books and Authors for the 2023 competition

Winning a book award has the power to transform an author's career, making them stand out among their peers. The win not only helps to expand an author's audience but also instills confidence in buyers who choose a book adorned with the gold PenCraft Book Award Seal. Post this

"Supporting our talented authors is our top priority. That's why we launched the PenCraft Book Awards almost a decade ago," stated editor-in-chief David Hearne. "These awards proudly recognize and honor the remarkable range of fictional tales crafted by our talented authors."

Some of this year's winners have made their debut appearance in the PenCraft Seasonal Literary Awards. The 2023 fiction winners are a spectacular testament to the breadth of the literary landscape represented by the many submissions and the strength of the talented writing.

Throughout history, writers have played an essential role in society. They have the power to bring us joy, laughter, tears, and an array of emotions. Most importantly, they provide us with escapism - a temporary escape from reality. In the midst of tragedy and chaos, storytellers offer us a chance to forget about our own problems and immerse ourselves in their fantastical worlds. It is often that their work will have a profound impact on someone's life - offering hope or bringing laughter. The stories created by our award-winning authors are their gift to the world.

Our 2023 PenCraft Book Award 1st Place Fictional Winners are:

Fiction - Drama Cooper's Promise BY Timothy Jay Smith

Fiction - Fantasy A Lust for Blood BY K.C. Smith

Fiction - General Drunk Talk BY Mike Davis

Fiction - Historical The Silver Waterfall: A Novel of the Battle of Midway BY Kevin Miller

Fiction - Horror River of Ashes BY Alexandrea Weis

Fiction - Humor Water Memory BY Tom Strelich

Fiction - Intrigue Bucharest Legacy BY William Maz

Fiction - Mystery - General The Nocturnal Devil BY Miguel Angel Hernandez Jr.

Fiction - Mystery - Sleuth Murder in the Master BY Judy L Murray

Fiction - Paranormal Grave Secrets BY Cassandra Aston

Fiction - Realistic London Bridge BY Steven Dhondt

Fiction - Science Fiction ReInception BY Sarena Straus

Fiction - Short Stories/Anthologies Vengefully Yours BY J Rose Black

Fiction - Southern The Hammerhead Chronicles BY Scott Gould

Fiction - Supernatural The Stars At Knight BY Rob Bartley

Fiction - Suspense The Glades BY John Netti

Fiction - Thriller - General Stable BY Cam Torrens

Fiction - Thriller - Terrorist GUIDANCE TO DEATH BY Daniel Meier

Fiction - Women Moments Like This BY Anna Gomez Kristoffer Polaha

Graphic Novel/Comic There is No Shrimp... And Other Lies My Mother Told Me BY Kenny Loui

Audio Books Water Memory BY Tom Strelich

Children - 4th-6th Toby's Tale BY Jennifer Freedman

Children - Animals Books Dandelion BY Kim Carr

Children - Christian Books Girls Can BY Deb Preston

Children - Concept Children Who Dance in the Rain BY Susan Justice

Children - Dealing With Emotions The Golden Bee BY Dana Storino

Children - Early Childhood Education Baby Dragon's Big Sneeze BY Sheryl Bass

Children - Fantasy & Magic The Pennymores and the Curse of the Invisible Quill BY Eric Koester

Children - K-3rd - Fable ROO'S FINE FLAPPING DAY BY Auralee Arkinsly

Children - K-3rd - General Modern Farms BY Jacqueline Nix

Children - Literature TAYLOR BEFORE AND AFTER BY Jennie Englund

Children - Mystery & Wonders The Book Bandit BY Caron Pescatore

Children - Nature Books The Butterfly House BY Sarah John

Children - Preschool Mystery Feelings BY Joy Gallivan

Children - Preteen Erift's Journeys: Secrets of The Sealed Forest BY J.T. Tenera

Christian - Fantasy/Sci-Fi Guardian Angel Academy BY Tamara Hart Heiner

Christian - Fiction Outside of Grace BY Anna Daugherty

Christian - Historical Fiction Porch Music BY Kathy Maresca

Christian - Living Learning on the Fly and Laughing Till I Cry BY Deb Preston

Christian - Romance God Must've Spent a Little More Time on You BY GIOVANNI FLORES

Fiction - Action INTHE LAIR OF LEGENDS BY David Buzan

Fiction - Adventure As Far As You Can Go Before You Have To Come Back BY Alle C. Hall

Fiction - Chick Lit Paloma In A Pickle BY Annette G. Anders

Fiction - Cultural The Paper Route BY Jacqueline Cayer Nelson McDonald

Poetry/Music A Brighter TOMORROW BY Lori Schneider

Romance - Contemporary The Outcast BY Eve Riley

Romance - Erotica Dragum BY K.c. LaSaga

Romance - Fantasy/Sci-Fi The Chimera Bounty BY Ember Holt

Romance - Historical Falling for Elizabeth Bennet - 2nd Edition BY Debra-Ann Kummoung

Romance - Suspense Chasing Justice BY Kathleen Donnelly

Young Adult - Coming of Age Thaddeus of Beewicke BY Louis Sauvain

Young Adult - Fantasy/Sci-Fi Discovery of the Five Senses BY K.N. Smith

Young Adult - General The Mental Fight Of Your Life BY Freddie Floyd Jr

Editor-in-Chief David Hearne stated, "Literature lies at the core of our comprehension of our role in the world, and it gives me immense joy to recognize the remarkable intellects, writers, and illustrators who have made exceptional contributions in the literary world. It's writers like our first-place winners who hold the power to shape the future of the literary realm. We hope that our endorsement of their creative endeavors will inspire them to persist in their work. Numerous contemporary authors, who have become renowned in the present day, owe their discovery and recognition to literary awards that have validated and thrust them into the limelight."

Click on this link to view all of the PenCraft Book Award winners

The PenCraft Book Award competition is an annual literary contest that strives to give all authors an equal opportunity for recognition of their works to the reading public. Its goal is to make the competition inspiring, fun, and open to all authors. The PenCraft Book Awards receive hundreds of nominated books, but only a small percentage win. Editor-in-Chief, David Hearne stated, "We think our winners are the best. We hope to continue being a conduit to introducing new authors and their fantastic new books to the reading public."

PenCraft Book Awards started with an idea—from an author in 2015 who felt it was unfair that many authors were excluded from numerous book competitions because of who published their book or the prohibitive entry fees. So he gathered a few people together and set up shop to launch a new company that would allow all authors to compete on the same level.

What PenCraft Book Awards would look like today was unknown, but the founders knew their commitment to empowering all authors to succeed—wouldn't change. Since then, PenCraft Book Awards have bolstered authors worldwide, and they will continue looking for new ways to help authors achieve recognition and financial rewards for their creativity.

For media inquiries and interviews with the winners, please contact:

David Hearne, PenCraft Book Award Editor-In-Chief

