Announcement of the PenCraft Book Award's 2nd Place Fictional Winning books and Authors for the 2023 competition

"Supporting our talented authors is our top priority. That's why we launched the PenCraft Book Awards almost a decade ago," stated editor-in-chief David Hearne. "These awards proudly recognize and honor the remarkable range of fictional tales crafted by our talented authors."

Some of this year's winners have made their debut appearance in the PenCraft Seasonal Literary Awards. The 2023 fiction winners are a spectacular testament to the breadth of the literary landscape represented by the many submissions and the strength of the talented writing.

Our 2023 PenCraft Book Award 2nd Place Fictional Winners are:

Children - Fantasy & Magic The Princess, the Knight, and the Lost God BY: Victoria WinifredFiction - Fantasy The Story of Evil - An Epic Fantasy Saga BY: Tony Johnson

Romance – Contemporary When the Wind Chimes BY: Mary Ting

Christian - Fantasy/Sci-Fi The Oasis King BY: Mark Pullen

Fiction – Adventure Exploration BY: David Tory

Fiction – Suspense Fire on the Island BY: Timothy Jay Smith

Children – Literature Molly Shipton, Secret Actress BY: Sheri Graubert

Young Adult - Fantasy/Sci-Fi Fae Away BY: Rose Garcia

Children – Preschool How to Dress a Dinosaur BY: Robin Currie

Romance – Erotica Trapped BY: Reese

Christian - Historical Fiction My Rock and My Refuge BY: Rachel Kovaciny

Children - Early Childhood Education Mahalo Does Not Mean Trash BY: Paki Perkins

Children – Preteen The Underground Book Readers BY: Terry Overton

Young Adult - Coming of Age Legends of the Donut Shop BY: Terry Overton

Christian – Living Resolve BY: Will Ertel

Fiction - Chick Lit Silver Heels BY: Michelle Lynn

Young Adult – General RISING STAR BY: Michele Kwasniewski

Children - 4th-6th Project First Flight: Putney Hicks Inventor Adventures? Book 3 BY: Marsha Tufft

Children - Animals Books Cow Tales: Rowdy Ringo BY: Marisa Betts

Fiction - Mystery – Sleuth Do Nothing BY: Miguel Angel Hernandez Jr.

Romance – Suspense Haunt BY: Christina Maraziotis

Fiction – Cultural Jus Breathe BY: B. Lynn Carter

Romance - Fantasy/Sci-Fi The Wolf Boss & His Darling BY: Elm Jed

Fiction – Womens The Good Time Girls BY: K. T. Blakemore

Graphic Novel/Comic Life Lessons from a UFO Catcher BY: Kenny Loui

Children - Mystery & Wonders Hola, Lola! Lola and the Tooth Fairy Mouse Mystery BY: Keka Novales

Audio Books Keith's Inspirational Story Negotiating Cancer Survive Revive Thrive BY: Maryla Mary

Fiction - Thriller – General Adverse Effects BY: Joel Shulkin

Christian – Romance Mirrored Reflections BY: Judy Ridgley

Fiction - Short Stories/Anthologies The Black Hole Pastrami - Stories BY: Jeffrey Feingold

Fiction – Realistic Ripples, Shadows & Huddled Scraps BY: Jeffery Martin

Fiction – Intrigue For the Minds and Wills of Men BY: Jeff Lanier

Fiction - Horror Route 666: Highway to Hell BY: John D. Toepfer

Fiction - Drama The Edge BY: James McCusker

Fiction - Mystery – General Coldwater Confession BY: James Ross

Fiction - Science Fiction Tionsphere BY: J.C. Gemmell

Children - Nature Books I Love Dandelions BY: August Allen

Poetry/Music Lit Soul: My Journey back to faith BY: Jessi Hersey

Fiction – Paranormal Into the Attic BY: Ellen Sherman

Christian – Fiction The Adventures of Andrew Dunbar BY: Eric Ferguson

Children - Christian Books The Seed of Faith: A Christmas Miracle BY: Daniel Petronelli

Fiction - Thriller – Terrorist Nomad BY: Darren Guthrie

Children – Concept BIG THINGS: A Story for Older Siblings of C-Babies BY: Danielle L. Forbes

Fiction - Supernatural Good Night Room Nine BY: Cody Ray George

Children - Dealing With Emotions The Princess Who Can't Sit Still BY: Cherise Hurt

Fiction – Humor Jayne and the Average North Dakotan BY: Chandler Myer

Fiction – General A Better Heart BY: Chuck Augello

Children - K-3rd – Fable Melody Moose and the Lost & Found Song BY: Casey White

Fiction – Historical Susan: A Jane Austen Prequel BY: Alice McVeigh

Fiction – Southern Crossing Lake Pontchartrain BY: Arthur Byrd

Romance – Historical Lady of the Plantation BY: Adrian Heflin

Editor-in-Chief David Hearne stated, "Literature lies at the core of our comprehension of our role in the world, and it gives me immense joy to recognize the remarkable intellects, writers, and illustrators who have made exceptional contributions in the literary world. It's writers like our first-place winners who hold the power to shape the future of the literary realm. We hope that our endorsement of their creative endeavors will inspire them to persist in their work. Numerous contemporary authors, who have become renowned in the present day, owe their discovery and recognition to literary awards that have validated and thrust them into the limelight."

In the vast sea of new books, it's easy for authors to fade into obscurity. In today's world, the journey to literary success is arduous and very solitary. However, winning a book award can be a game-changer, increasing visibility, credibility, and setting authors apart from the crowd. Winning a book award has the power to transform an author's career, making them stand out among their peers. The win not only helps to expand an author's audience but also instills confidence in buyers who choose a book adorned with the gold PenCraft Book Award Seal.

Throughout history, writers have played an essential role in society. They have the power to bring us joy, laughter, tears, and an array of emotions. Most importantly, they provide us with escapism - a temporary escape from reality. Amid tragedy and chaos, storytellers offer us a chance to forget about our problems and immerse ourselves in their fantastical worlds. It is often that their work will have a profound impact on someone's life - offering hope or bringing laughter. The stories created by our award-winning authors are their gift to the world.

The PenCraft Book Award competition is an annual literary contest that strives to give all authors an equal opportunity for recognition of their works to the reading public. Its goal is to make the competition inspiring, fun, and open to all authors. The PenCraft Book Awards receive hundreds of nominated books, but only a small percentage win. Editor-in-Chief, David Hearne stated, "We think our winners are truly the best. We hope to continue being a conduit to introducing new authors and their fantastic new books to the reading public."

PenCraft Book Awards started with an idea—from an author in 2015 who felt it was unfair that many authors were excluded from numerous book competitions because of who published their book or the prohibitive entry fees. So he gathered a few people together and set up shop to launch a new company that would allow all authors to compete on the same level.

What PenCraft Book Awards would look like today was unknown, but the founders knew their commitment to empowering all authors to succeed—wouldn't change. Since then, PenCraft Book Awards have bolstered authors worldwide, and they will continue looking for new ways to help authors achieve recognition and financial rewards for their creativity.

