Announcement of the winners of the Pencraft Book Award for Winter 2024

A diverse collection of 63 exceptional titles represents the best of the season's adult and children's fiction, non-fiction, and more. The winning books are tales of courage, adventure, wonder, and joy - alongside thought-provoking literature, beautiful artistry, and inspiring non-fiction. There's something for everyone in this remarkable lineup.
The PenCraft Seasonal Awards were established to recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements by authors, editors, illustrators, and publishers worldwide. We are thrilled to announce the 63 incredible books that have met PenCraft's rigorous standards and earned a coveted Seasonal PenCraft Book Award.
Discover these award-winning titles now – PenCraft proudly presents the Winner winners of the PenCraft Seasonal Awards!
Our winners for children's books are:
Minda Gomez -The Island Rescue -Genre: Children -4th-6th -Published by: MoGo MultimediaAntwinette Scott -The Land of Hearts - Genre: Children -Christian Books - Published by: Books to Hook Publishing, LLC.
Dawn Darnell -Schoolhouse Dogs Face Life - Genre: Children -Christian Books - Published by: Independently published
Makida Arsh i -The World Needs a Uniquely Happy You. - Genre: Children -Concept - Published by: Makda's Glow
Debra Whiting Alexander -ELIZA JANE FINDS HER HERO - Genre: Children -Dealing With Emotions - Published by: Luminare Press
Lucas Walzer -The Sound of Wind - Genre: Children -Fantasy & Magic - Published by: Lucas Walzer
Lori Schneider -The Inspiring World of Ella Rose La Fleur - Genre: Children -K-3rd -General - Published by: Lori Schneider,
Kylie Wyman -It's New Year's! - Genre: Children -K-3rd -General - Published by: Orange Hat Publishing
Jeremy Sherr -The Noble Adventures of Beryl and Carol - Genre: Children -Preteen - Published by: Independently published
Terry Overton -The Underground Book Readers - Genre: Children -Preteen - Published by: Independently Published
Our winners for Christian books are:
Benjamin Mena -A Transformative Union, knowing your Identity in Christ, and Cultivating a heart of Worship - Genre: Christian -Devotion/Study - Published by: Independently published
Steven Byers -Son of the Doomsday Prophet - Genre: Christian -Fantasy/Sci-Fi - Published by: Steven J Byers
Kate DARROCH -Thanksgiving in Welcombe Bay - Genre: Christian -Fiction - Published by: Ad Astra Press Inc
David Bush -General Jack and the Battle of the Five Kingdoms - Genre: Christian -Historical Fiction - Published by: Independently published
Sandi Rebert -Redemption's Promise - Genre: Christian -Historical Fiction - Published by: Independently published
Jim Darnell -Because of You, I Lost Everything! - Genre: Christian -Nonfiction - Published by: Independently published
Our winners for Fiction books are:
Patrick Ramos -The Wanderer: The Planetary Fixer Trilogy Book 1 - Genre: Fiction -Action - Published by: Independently published
James A. Kane -The Great Timbers - Genre: Fiction -Adventure - Published by: Rusty Ogre Publishing
Sue C Dugan -WALK-INS WELCOME - Genre: Fiction -Chick Lit - Published by: Wild Rose Press
J. Stanion -My Place Among Them: A Novel - Genre: Fiction -Cultural - Published by: Koehler Books
Richard Podkowski -The Walk-On - Genre: Fiction -Drama - Published by: Acorn Publishing
T.L. Price -Exiled No More (Exiled Elementals Series) Book One - Genre: Fiction -Fantasy - Published by: Suncorea Ventures LLC
Z.S. Diamanti -Stone & Sky - Genre: Fiction -Fantasy - Published by: Golden Griffin Press
Joseph Farr -Shadows Forged - Genre: Fiction -Fantasy - Published by: Independently published
Savannah Hendricks -The Album - Genre: Fiction -General - Published by: Grand Bayou Press
Beth E White -Kit Wilson, RN - Genre: Fiction -General - Published by: BHW Publishing
Oscar Whiting Whiting -Tales From Grimlock Cove - Genre: Fiction -Horror - Published by: Oscar Whiting
Casey Harper Harper -Descent into Doubt - Genre: Fiction -Intrigue - Published by: Casey Harper Publishing
Gail Grant Park -We Are Shadows: An Irish Ghost Story - Genre: Fiction -Mystery -General - Published by: Park Press
Miguel Angel Hernandez Jr. -Miami Vengeance - Genre: Fiction -Mystery -Sleuth - Published by: Soaring High Publishing
Christopher Mason -The Neighborhood Witch - Genre: Fiction -Paranormal - Published by: Candlestick Publishing LLC
PJ Caldas -The Girl from Wudang - Genre: Fiction -Science Fiction - Published by: Tuttle Publishing
JC Compton -Undertakers Inc. - Genre: Fiction -Supernatural - Published by: Independently published
Gayle Brown -A Deadly Game - Genre: Fiction -Thriller -General - Published by: Black Rose Writing
Ruth F. Stevens -Stage Seven - Genre: Fiction -Womens - Published by: DartFrog Books
Alaina Erdell -Off the Menu - Genre: Fiction -Womens - Published by: Bold Strokes Books
E.J. Tanda -Queen of Secrets - Genre: Fiction -Womens - Published by: Sweet Violette Publishing
Our winners for Nonfiction books are:
Eugina Jordan -UNLIMITED - Genre: Nonfiction -Business/Finance - Published by: Manuscripts LLC
Kaden Kashner -The ChatGPT Business Playbook: AI-Driven Strategies and Formulas for Business Success - Genre: Nonfiction -Business/Finance - Published by: Independently published
Jeff Stewart -Living - Genre: Nonfiction -Health -Medical - Published by: Wadsack-Stewart
Tamim S Hamid -Grow It Back - Genre: Nonfiction -Health -Medical - Published by: Digital Foton
Anastasia Martin -The Lost Chapters of Humanity On Earth - Genre: Nonfiction -Historical/Cultural - Published by: Historium Press
Lori Van Dusen -Running with Grace - Genre: Nonfiction -Memoir - Published by: Bublish, Inc.
Kathleen Watt -REARRANGED: An Opera Singer's Facial Cancer and Life Transposed - Genre: Nonfiction -Memoir - Published by: Heliotrope Books LLC
Eileen Vorbach Collins -Love in the Archives - Genre: Nonfiction -Memoir - Published by: Apprentice House
Karen Mangia -Sundays With Salvator - Genre: Nonfiction -Motivational - Published by: Karen Mangia
Amy Hite -Music Theory for Guitar: Level One - Genre: Nonfiction -Music/Ent. - Published by: Independently published
Shie Rozow -Every Note Tells a Story - Genre: Nonfiction -Music/Ent. - Published by: Whispering Wind Media, Inc.
Holly Swenson -Stop, Drop, Grow, & Glow - Genre: Nonfiction -Parenting - Published by: Burning Soul Press
Raffael Lyon -Positive Parenting Made Simple - Genre: Nonfiction -Parenting - Published by: Independently published
John Russell -20 Ways to Increase Your Psychic Abilities - Genre: Nonfiction -Religion/Phil. - Published by: Outskirts Press
Max Sampson -STRESSED OUT - Genre: Nonfiction -Self Help - Published by: Freebird Media LLC
Noah William Smith -2024 -Your Year of More - Genre: Nonfiction -Self Help - Published by: Independently published
Max Sampson -SICK & TIRED - Genre: Nonfiction -Self Help - Published by: Freebird Media LLC
Chad Robichaux -Saving Aziz - Genre: Nonfiction -War - Published by: Thomas Nelson
Our winners for Romance books are:
Omara Williams -The Space Traveler's Lover - Genre: Romance -Fantasy/Sci-Fi - Published by: AuthorHouse UK
Meg Alivien -Of Magic and Men - Genre: Romance -Fantasy/Sci-Fi - Published by: Duke Books
Sharon Michalove -At the Ready - Genre: Romance -Suspense - Published by: Sharon Michalove
Our winners for Young Adult books are:
Allison Spooner -The Lost Girl: A Neverland Story - Genre: Young Adult -Coming of Age - Published by: Allison Spooner
Alexandra Haden-Douglas -The Four - Genre: Young Adult -Coming of Age - Published by: Atmosphere Press
Moriah Chavis -Heart of the Sea - Genre: Young Adult -Fantasy/Sci-Fi - Published by: Quill & Flame Publishing House
Stephen Haunts -Diary of a Martian - Genre: Young Adult -Fantasy/Sci-Fi - Published by: Stephen Haunts Ltd
Juan Chisholm -Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free - Genre: Young Adult -General - Published by: Greenlight Books and Publishing, LLC
The PenCraft Seasonal Book Award competition is an inclusive literary contest that celebrates all authors and their incredible works. PenCraft's mission is to inspire and entertain while giving every writer a fair chance at recognition. With hundreds of nominated books, only the best receive the prestigious PenCraft Book Awards. As Editor-In-Chief, David Hearne proudly states, "We believe that our seasonal PenCraft Book Awards help struggling authors get their books noticed and sold. Our winning authors represent the absolute best in the industry. Our goal is to introduce the world to these talented new authors and their extraordinary creations."
PenCraft Book Awards recognized the injustice of excluding authors based on their publisher or expensive entry fees. That's why we created PenCraft Book Awards that levels the playing field, allowing all authors to compete on an equal footing.
Since our establishment, the PenCraft Book Awards has uplifted authors from around the globe, and we will continue to explore innovative ways to support and reward their creative endeavors.
