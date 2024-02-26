Announcement of the winners of the Pencraft Book Award for Winter 2024

We believe that our seasonal PenCraft Book Awards help struggling authors get their books noticed and sold. Our winning authors represent the absolute best in the industry. Our goal is to introduce the world to talented new authors and their extraordinary creations. Post this

Discover these award-winning titles now – PenCraft proudly presents the Winner winners of the PenCraft Seasonal Awards!

Our winners for children's books are:

Minda Gomez -The Island Rescue -Genre: Children -4th-6th -Published by: MoGo MultimediaAntwinette Scott -The Land of Hearts - Genre: Children -Christian Books - Published by: Books to Hook Publishing, LLC.

Dawn Darnell -Schoolhouse Dogs Face Life - Genre: Children -Christian Books - Published by: Independently published

Makida Arsh i -The World Needs a Uniquely Happy You. - Genre: Children -Concept - Published by: Makda's Glow

Debra Whiting Alexander -ELIZA JANE FINDS HER HERO - Genre: Children -Dealing With Emotions - Published by: Luminare Press

Lucas Walzer -The Sound of Wind - Genre: Children -Fantasy & Magic - Published by: Lucas Walzer

Lori Schneider -The Inspiring World of Ella Rose La Fleur - Genre: Children -K-3rd -General - Published by: Lori Schneider,

Kylie Wyman -It's New Year's! - Genre: Children -K-3rd -General - Published by: Orange Hat Publishing

Jeremy Sherr -The Noble Adventures of Beryl and Carol - Genre: Children -Preteen - Published by: Independently published

Terry Overton -The Underground Book Readers - Genre: Children -Preteen - Published by: Independently Published

Our winners for Christian books are:

Benjamin Mena -A Transformative Union, knowing your Identity in Christ, and Cultivating a heart of Worship - Genre: Christian -Devotion/Study - Published by: Independently published

Steven Byers -Son of the Doomsday Prophet - Genre: Christian -Fantasy/Sci-Fi - Published by: Steven J Byers

Kate DARROCH -Thanksgiving in Welcombe Bay - Genre: Christian -Fiction - Published by: Ad Astra Press Inc

David Bush -General Jack and the Battle of the Five Kingdoms - Genre: Christian -Historical Fiction - Published by: Independently published

Sandi Rebert -Redemption's Promise - Genre: Christian -Historical Fiction - Published by: Independently published

Jim Darnell -Because of You, I Lost Everything! - Genre: Christian -Nonfiction - Published by: Independently published

Our winners for Fiction books are:

Patrick Ramos -The Wanderer: The Planetary Fixer Trilogy Book 1 - Genre: Fiction -Action - Published by: Independently published

James A. Kane -The Great Timbers - Genre: Fiction -Adventure - Published by: Rusty Ogre Publishing

Sue C Dugan -WALK-INS WELCOME - Genre: Fiction -Chick Lit - Published by: Wild Rose Press

J. Stanion -My Place Among Them: A Novel - Genre: Fiction -Cultural - Published by: Koehler Books

Richard Podkowski -The Walk-On - Genre: Fiction -Drama - Published by: Acorn Publishing

T.L. Price -Exiled No More (Exiled Elementals Series) Book One - Genre: Fiction -Fantasy - Published by: Suncorea Ventures LLC

Z.S. Diamanti -Stone & Sky - Genre: Fiction -Fantasy - Published by: Golden Griffin Press

Joseph Farr -Shadows Forged - Genre: Fiction -Fantasy - Published by: Independently published

Savannah Hendricks -The Album - Genre: Fiction -General - Published by: Grand Bayou Press

Beth E White -Kit Wilson, RN - Genre: Fiction -General - Published by: BHW Publishing

Oscar Whiting Whiting -Tales From Grimlock Cove - Genre: Fiction -Horror - Published by: Oscar Whiting

Casey Harper Harper -Descent into Doubt - Genre: Fiction -Intrigue - Published by: Casey Harper Publishing

Gail Grant Park -We Are Shadows: An Irish Ghost Story - Genre: Fiction -Mystery -General - Published by: Park Press

Miguel Angel Hernandez Jr. -Miami Vengeance - Genre: Fiction -Mystery -Sleuth - Published by: Soaring High Publishing

Christopher Mason -The Neighborhood Witch - Genre: Fiction -Paranormal - Published by: Candlestick Publishing LLC

PJ Caldas -The Girl from Wudang - Genre: Fiction -Science Fiction - Published by: Tuttle Publishing

JC Compton -Undertakers Inc. - Genre: Fiction -Supernatural - Published by: Independently published

Gayle Brown -A Deadly Game - Genre: Fiction -Thriller -General - Published by: Black Rose Writing

Ruth F. Stevens -Stage Seven - Genre: Fiction -Womens - Published by: DartFrog Books

Alaina Erdell -Off the Menu - Genre: Fiction -Womens - Published by: Bold Strokes Books

E.J. Tanda -Queen of Secrets - Genre: Fiction -Womens - Published by: Sweet Violette Publishing

Our winners for Nonfiction books are:

Eugina Jordan -UNLIMITED - Genre: Nonfiction -Business/Finance - Published by: ‎ Manuscripts LLC

Kaden Kashner -The ChatGPT Business Playbook: AI-Driven Strategies and Formulas for Business Success - Genre: Nonfiction -Business/Finance - Published by: Independently published

Jeff Stewart -Living - Genre: Nonfiction -Health -Medical - Published by: Wadsack-Stewart

Tamim S Hamid -Grow It Back - Genre: Nonfiction -Health -Medical - Published by: Digital Foton

Anastasia Martin -The Lost Chapters of Humanity On Earth - Genre: Nonfiction -Historical/Cultural - Published by: Historium Press

Lori Van Dusen -Running with Grace - Genre: Nonfiction -Memoir - Published by: Bublish, Inc.

Kathleen Watt -REARRANGED: An Opera Singer's Facial Cancer and Life Transposed - Genre: Nonfiction -Memoir - Published by: Heliotrope Books LLC

Eileen Vorbach Collins -Love in the Archives - Genre: Nonfiction -Memoir - Published by: Apprentice House

Karen Mangia -Sundays With Salvator - Genre: Nonfiction -Motivational - Published by: Karen Mangia

Amy Hite -Music Theory for Guitar: Level One - Genre: Nonfiction -Music/Ent. - Published by: Independently published

Shie Rozow -Every Note Tells a Story - Genre: Nonfiction -Music/Ent. - Published by: Whispering Wind Media, Inc.

Holly Swenson -Stop, Drop, Grow, & Glow - Genre: Nonfiction -Parenting - Published by: Burning Soul Press

Raffael Lyon -Positive Parenting Made Simple - Genre: Nonfiction -Parenting - Published by: Independently published

John Russell -20 Ways to Increase Your Psychic Abilities - Genre: Nonfiction -Religion/Phil. - Published by: Outskirts Press

Max Sampson -STRESSED OUT - Genre: Nonfiction -Self Help - Published by: Freebird Media LLC

Noah William Smith -2024 -Your Year of More - Genre: Nonfiction -Self Help - Published by: Independently published

Max Sampson -SICK & TIRED - Genre: Nonfiction -Self Help - Published by: Freebird Media LLC

Chad Robichaux -Saving Aziz - Genre: Nonfiction -War - Published by: Thomas Nelson

Our winners for Romance books are:

Omara Williams -The Space Traveler's Lover - Genre: Romance -Fantasy/Sci-Fi - Published by: AuthorHouse UK

Meg Alivien -Of Magic and Men - Genre: Romance -Fantasy/Sci-Fi - Published by: Duke Books

Sharon Michalove -At the Ready - Genre: Romance -Suspense - Published by: Sharon Michalove

Our winners for Young Adult books are:

Allison Spooner -The Lost Girl: A Neverland Story - Genre: Young Adult -Coming of Age - Published by: Allison Spooner

Alexandra Haden-Douglas -The Four - Genre: Young Adult -Coming of Age - Published by: Atmosphere Press

Moriah Chavis -Heart of the Sea - Genre: Young Adult -Fantasy/Sci-Fi - Published by: Quill & Flame Publishing House

Stephen Haunts -Diary of a Martian - Genre: Young Adult -Fantasy/Sci-Fi - Published by: Stephen Haunts Ltd

Juan Chisholm -Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free - Genre: Young Adult -General - Published by: Greenlight Books and Publishing, LLC

The PenCraft Seasonal Book Award competition is an inclusive literary contest that celebrates all authors and their incredible works. PenCraft's mission is to inspire and entertain while giving every writer a fair chance at recognition. With hundreds of nominated books, only the best receive the prestigious PenCraft Book Awards. As Editor-In-Chief, David Hearne proudly states, "We believe that our seasonal PenCraft Book Awards help struggling authors get their books noticed and sold. Our winning authors represent the absolute best in the industry. Our goal is to introduce the world to these talented new authors and their extraordinary creations."

PenCraft Book Awards recognized the injustice of excluding authors based on their publisher or expensive entry fees. That's why we created PenCraft Book Awards that levels the playing field, allowing all authors to compete on an equal footing.

Since our establishment, the PenCraft Book Awards has uplifted authors from around the globe, and we will continue to explore innovative ways to support and reward their creative endeavors.

Media Contact

David Hearne, PenCraft Book Awards, 409-656-4625, [email protected], https://www.pencraftaward.com

SOURCE PenCraft Book Awards