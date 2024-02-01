Announcing ABQAURP's 2024 Annual Conference - Registration is Open

Save the date for ABQAURP's Annual Conference to gain insight into emerging technology and advancements while maintaining the ethical resolve to care for all patients. Post this

Attendees should not miss this opportunity to network with colleagues, earn CME/CE credit, connect with industry-leading expert presenters, and visit exhibitors.

New this year, register for the two-day track. The conference begins on Thursday, September 12, and offers a morning track of educational sessions. Enjoy a full day on Friday, September 13, and hear valuable first-hand experiences from specialized interdisciplinary professionals.

ABQAURP CME Committee Chair, Dr. Sunil Sinha, recommends health care professionals, "Save the date for ABQAURP's Annual Conference to gain insight into emerging technology and advancements while maintaining the ethical resolve to care for all patients."

At the conclusion of this activity, members of the interprofessional team should be able to better:

Optimize technology to improve outcomes for patients and providers.

Incorporate the voice of the patient by providing equitable care, including the most vulnerable of our population.

Implement strategies to reduce payment denials and appeals to maintain an organization's investment.

Improve care transitions through documentation, coding, and point of care technology.

Identify educational needs of the team while integrating new systems.

Attendees should make hotel reservations at Disney's BoardWalk Inn early. The group rate of $275.00 per night (single/double occupancy, plus taxes) is offered to attendees on a first-come, first-serve basis, and the room block will fill up before the conference.

Conference details, faculty, and the agenda will be announced as confirmed at: http://www.abqaurp.org/AnnualConference.

Exhibit and Sponsorship opportunities are available. Learn more at: https://abqaurp.org/ABQMain/2024_Annual_Conference_Sponsors.aspx.

The American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians (ABQAURP) is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

ABQAURP designates this live activity for a maximum of 12 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

ABQAURP is an approved provider of continuing education for nurses. This activity is designated for 12 nursing contact hours through the Florida Board of Nursing, Provider # 50-94.

About ABQAURP

Established in 1977, the American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians, Inc. (ABQAURP) is an international membership association comprised of interdisciplinary health care professionals. Through its ultimate goal to improve the quality of health care, ABQAURP is dedicated to promoting health care quality through education and certification for physicians, nurses, and other members of the health care team. Learn more at: http://www.abqaurp.org.

