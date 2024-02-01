Announcing ABQAURP's 2024 Annual Conference - Registration is Open

The American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians (ABQAURP) is pleased to present its 47th Annual Conference on September 12-13, 2024, in Lake Buena Vista, FL. Attendees save 10% with promo code EARLYPR when registering for the conference by March 15th.
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABQAURP's Annual Conference is being presented on September 12-13, 2024, at Disney's BoardWalk Inn in Lake Buena Vista, FL. This year's theme, "Embracing Technology to Empower Health Care Quality Leaders," brings together professionals in the health care industry to gain the knowledge, practical tools, and best practices to enhance patient safety and care.
As the future of health care advances with emerging technology, the collaborative care team must forge ahead to provide quality patient care. Gaining the knowledge and practical tools to incorporate new technology, like artificial intelligence (AI), will empower professionals to stand up as leaders!
Attendees should not miss this opportunity to network with colleagues, earn CME/CE credit, connect with industry-leading expert presenters, and visit exhibitors.
New this year, register for the two-day track. The conference begins on Thursday, September 12, and offers a morning track of educational sessions. Enjoy a full day on Friday, September 13, and hear valuable first-hand experiences from specialized interdisciplinary professionals.
ABQAURP CME Committee Chair, Dr. Sunil Sinha, recommends health care professionals, "Save the date for ABQAURP's Annual Conference to gain insight into emerging technology and advancements while maintaining the ethical resolve to care for all patients."
At the conclusion of this activity, members of the interprofessional team should be able to better:
- Optimize technology to improve outcomes for patients and providers.
- Incorporate the voice of the patient by providing equitable care, including the most vulnerable of our population.
- Implement strategies to reduce payment denials and appeals to maintain an organization's investment.
- Improve care transitions through documentation, coding, and point of care technology.
- Identify educational needs of the team while integrating new systems.
Attendees should make hotel reservations at Disney's BoardWalk Inn early. The group rate of $275.00 per night (single/double occupancy, plus taxes) is offered to attendees on a first-come, first-serve basis, and the room block will fill up before the conference.
Conference details, faculty, and the agenda will be announced as confirmed at: http://www.abqaurp.org/AnnualConference.
Exhibit and Sponsorship opportunities are available. Learn more at: https://abqaurp.org/ABQMain/2024_Annual_Conference_Sponsors.aspx.
The American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians (ABQAURP) is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education to provide continuing medical education for physicians.
ABQAURP designates this live activity for a maximum of 12 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.
ABQAURP is an approved provider of continuing education for nurses. This activity is designated for 12 nursing contact hours through the Florida Board of Nursing, Provider # 50-94.
About ABQAURP
Established in 1977, the American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians, Inc. (ABQAURP) is an international membership association comprised of interdisciplinary health care professionals. Through its ultimate goal to improve the quality of health care, ABQAURP is dedicated to promoting health care quality through education and certification for physicians, nurses, and other members of the health care team. Learn more at: http://www.abqaurp.org.
Media Contact
Deb Naser, ABQAURP, (800) 998-6030, [email protected], https://www.abqaurp.org/
SOURCE ABQAURP
Share this article