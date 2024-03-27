Announcing ABQAURP's 2024 Annual Conference - Early Registration Discount Deadline Extended

"Save the date for ABQAURP's Annual Conference to gain insight into emerging technology and advancements while maintaining the quality and safety of health care that is provided." Post this

Expert faculty will discuss key communication strategies for participating in peer-to-peer discussions to decrease denials and improve success. Attendees will discover strategies to assess their utilization programs to transform their review process into a robust utilization management program. Join us for this opportunity to learn firsthand from health systems that have developed internal physician advisor programs.

New this year, register for the two-day track. The conference begins on Thursday, September 12, and offers a morning of educational sessions and an evening networking reception. Enjoy a full day on Friday, September 13, to benefit from the experience of specialized interdisciplinary faculty.

ABQAURP CME Committee Chair, Dr. Sunil Sinha, recommends health care professionals, "Save the date for ABQAURP's Annual Conference to gain insight into emerging technology and advancements while maintaining the quality and safety of health care that is provided."

At the conclusion of this activity, members of the interprofessional team should be able to better:

-Examine how hospitalist clinical documentation affects billing efforts and the hospital's revenue stream.

-Discuss the differences between utilization review and utilization management.

-Explore processes and techniques to revitalize a health system's utilization management programs.

-Recognize communication styles and techniques to make peer-to-peer communications successful.

-Optimize technology to improve outcomes for patients and providers.

-Incorporate the voice of the patient by providing equitable care, including the most vulnerable of our population.

-Implement strategies to reduce payment denials and appeals to maintain an organization's investment.

-Identify educational needs of the team while integrating new systems.

Attendees should make hotel reservations at Disney's BoardWalk Inn early. The group rate of $275.00 per night (single/double occupancy, plus taxes) is offered to attendees on a first-come, first-serve basis, and the room block will fill up before the conference.

Exhibit and Sponsorship opportunities are available. Learn more at: https://abqaurp.org/ABQMain/2024_Annual_Conference_Sponsors.aspx.

The American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians (ABQAURP) is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

ABQAURP designates this live activity for a maximum of 12 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

ABQAURP is an approved provider of continuing education for nurses. This activity is designated for 12 nursing contact hours through the Florida Board of Nursing, Provider # 50-94.

About ABQAURP

Established in 1977, the American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians, Inc. (ABQAURP) is an international membership association comprised of interdisciplinary health care professionals. Through its ultimate goal to improve the quality of health care, ABQAURP is dedicated to promoting health care quality through education and certification for physicians, nurses, and other members of the health care team. Learn more at: http://www.abqaurp.org.

