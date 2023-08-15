Announcing ArtCollect, A New Online Course for Emerging and Established Art Collectors

One Art Nation and Redwood Art Group launch ArtCollect, a comprehensive online course designed for art collectors of all levels.

NEW YORK, Aug.15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One Art Nation and Redwood Art Group are pleased to announce the launch of ArtCollect, a new online course for art collectors. This comprehensive course is designed to support emerging and established art collectors in navigating the complex world of buying and managing art.

Buying art can be intimidating for newcomers, and even seasoned art collectors can benefit from a strong foundation of knowledge. The ArtCollect course has been expertly curated to offer a comprehensive range of topics that are designed to enhance overall understanding and appreciation of art collecting.

"The ArtCollect course is the perfect tool for collectors who are looking to expand their knowledge and experience in art collecting," said Julia Wehkamp, co-founder of One Art Nation. "Our expert team is dedicated to guiding you through every step of the process, from developing a strong art collection strategy to negotiating prices with confidence. With ArtCollect, you'll be equipped with all the tools you need to make informed purchasing decisions."

This engaging and informative course offers six pre-recorded modules that cover everything from building an art collection from the ground up to understanding your responsibilities as an art collector. Additionally, participants will receive expert guidance on getting to know a gallerist, navigating online art buying, understanding art auctions, and gaining insider tips for art fairs.

ArtCollect provides an easy and comprehensive way for collectors of all levels, art professionals and enthusiasts to improve their knowledge of the art market. The course is operated on demand and accessible at any time online, with a nominal fee available for enrollment. Access is free for anyone that registers and attends Redwood Art Group fairs including Art Santa Fe, Art San Diego, SPECTRUM, Red Dot, and Artexpo New York.

"We're so excited to offer the ArtCollect program to collectors attending our fairs and shopping on our Marketplace. It's a complete how-to for novice collectors as well as anyone wanting expertise in the various aspects of collecting fine art," said Linda Mariano, Redwood's Managing Director.

ArtCollect's team of experienced experts includes Charlie Manzo and Jack Mur from Winston Art Group, Alaina Simone from Alaina Simone Productions LLC, Muys Snijders and Kyle McGrath at Private Client Select (formerly AIG's Private Client Group), Caren Petersen of Muse Art Services, Jason Rulnick at artnet, Elysian McNiff Koglmeier from Artwork Archive, Bianca Cutait at Bonhams and Linda Mariano from Redwood Art Group.

Upon completion of the course, participants will receive a Certificate of Completion and gain a deep appreciation of the primary and secondary art markets, the skills to conduct proper due diligence, determine a budget and develop a personal vision, along with all-round knowledge about art buying options. Additionally, participants will have a firm grasp of the responsibilities that come with being an art collector and can identify where and when to look for expert help.

Participants can enroll today and take the first step towards building a meaningful and enjoyable art collection. Visit the ArtCollect website for more information and enrollment - https://www.oneartnation.com/course/artcollect-an-experts-guide-to-art-collecting/.

Media Contact: Amanda Dunn – [email protected]

About One Art Nation: One Art Nation (1AN) is an online international art network connecting art businesses with art enthusiasts and collectors through a focused, fresh and interactive education and networking platform. The online art industry is experiencing rapid growth due to new collectors and enthusiasts who are more tech savvy and pragmatic. Through modern technology, 1AN is eliminating borders and, along with its network, aims to be the single most influential source of information for art collectors.

About Redwood Art Group: With over 50 art fairs spanning more than 13 years, Redwood Art Group's events in New York, Miami, Santa Fe, and San Diego are celebrated as premier destinations for discovering and collecting contemporary and modern art and design. Attracting nearly 100,000 attendees annually, their fairs support galleries as they champion the careers of artists, strengthen the local art market, and inspire art lovers from around the world.

