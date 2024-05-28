Announcing CenterLight Healthcare PACE and Nonnatech Partnership

CenterLight Healthcare, the largest nonprofit Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in the United States, announces that it will be working with Nonnatech, a leading Remote Health Monitoring (RHM) and data analytics company.

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CenterLight Healthcare, the largest nonprofit Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in the United States, announces that it will be working with Nonnatech, a leading Remote Health Monitoring (RHM) and data analytics company.

CenterLight Healthcare selected Nonnatech to support its mission of providing individualized care that enriches the lives of their PACE participants and helps them live safely in their own homes. Nonnatech will support CenterLight Healthcare's high-risk participants, including dual-eligible beneficiaries with multiple chronic health conditions — focusing on improving health outcomes, creating an engaging participant experience, achieving cost savings and reducing avoidable hospital admissions and hospital utilization.

By working together, CenterLight Healthcare and Nonnatech are driving forward innovative care delivery models where Nonnatech's platform will enable the care team to monitor health status changes in real time and close critical gaps in care. With these enhanced capabilities, CenterLight's interdisciplinary team (IDT) of doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals will be better positioned to optimize care delivery, improve clinical care decisions and enhance participant self-management for the most vulnerable in the community.

"We are always looking for ways to help improve the care we provide to those we serve," said Tara Buonocore-Rut, President and CEO of CenterLight Healthcare. "Our priority is the health and well-being of our participants — and working with Nonnatech is another step toward being able to do just that."

"We are proud to work with CenterLight Healthcare PACE, the largest and one of the oldest PACE programs in the country. We look forward to joining CenterLight in their mission to help participants enjoy the highest possible quality of life, while living safely in their own homes and communities," said Gary German, CEO of Nonnatech. "I am excited about supporting CenterLight participants with our technology and services, enabling their dedicated interdisciplinary team to proactively manage their members' health conditions."

About CenterLight Healthcare PACE:

CenterLight Healthcare PACE, a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, serves adults 55+ throughout New York City, Westchester, Nassau, and Western Suffolk Counties. Designed for those with Medicare and/or Medicaid, the program empowers older adults to continue to live independently at home and in their communities. CenterLight's PACE program is the largest nonprofit PACE in the country and operates 11 PACE centers and one Alternative Care Setting (ACS) where participants can receive on-site socialization, social and personal care services, therapeutic recreation, meals, and transportation. Our PACE centers also offer medical services, rehabilitation, prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medications to thousands of New Yorkers by an interdisciplinary team (IDT) of doctors, nurses, physical therapists, nutritionists, recreational therapists, and other professionals who work together to provide care as unique as the diverse participants enrolled in the plan. Learn more at www.CenterLightHealthcare.org.

About Nonnatech:

Nonnatech is a patented AI-Powered Autonomous Virtual Health Monitoring company delivering predictive, data-driven interventions for Medicare and vulnerable populations. Nonnatech's platform uses predictive logic and algorithms to identify early signs of health deterioration focused on early intervention and prevention. Nonnatech's solution delivers actionable, real-time information designed to help the entire care team proactively manage their patients' chronic and acute health conditions. Nonnatech's solution provides continuous health status monitoring, including a persons' blood pressure, blood oxygen, heart rate, blood sugar, weight, sleep, eating, toileting patterns, movement and changes requiring clinical or care intervention. These methods enable individuals to live safely in their homes with a focus on reducing costs tied to avoidable emergency room visits and hospital admissions while providing an exceptional patient experience. Nonnatech is committed to serving the most vulnerable individuals in our communities who often suffer from disparities in care or lack basic care access.

For more information, visit www.centerlighthealthcare.org and www.nonnatech.com.

To contact CenterLight Healthcare PACE or Nonnatech or to inquire about a demonstration, please contact:

Ann Healey, Marketing & Brand Manager

CenterLight Healthcare PACE

136-65 37th Avenue

Flushing, NY 11354

347-594-4412

[email protected]

Gary German, CEO

Nonnatech

244 5th Avenue

Suite G264

877-204-8540

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ann Healey, CenterLight Healthcare PACE, 1 347-594-4412, [email protected], https://www.centerlighthealthcare.org/

Gary German, CEO, Nonnatech, 1 877-201-8540, [email protected], https://nonnatech.com/

SOURCE CenterLight Healthcare PACE