Announcing Dropbox Sign for Greenhouse ATS - A Seamless Signing Experience For Employment Agreements

"Dropbox Sign for Greenhouse represents a modern and efficient document signing, combining convenience, affordability, and a simple, intuitive user experience." Volker Schaberg, Chief Operating and Technology Officer at TEAM IM. Tweet this

With Dropbox Sign for Greenhouse, users can now enjoy a more cost-effective alternative to traditional document signing tools. While ensuring a high level of security, compliance, and user-friendly functionality, this solution offers a significantly reduced total cost of ownership when compared to other leading digital signature providers.

"We are excited to collaborate with TEAM IM to create and introduce Dropbox Sign for Greenhouse to the market," said Akshat Drona, ISV and Startup Lead at Dropbox. "By combining the best features of Dropbox Sign and Greenhouse, we are empowering businesses to enhance their productivity and efficiency, while also benefiting from a more cost-effective document signing solution."

Greenhouse, renowned for its cutting-edge talent acquisition technology, is thrilled to integrate Dropbox Sign into their platform. "We continuously strive to deliver innovative solutions that cater to the needs of our customers," said Tayler Mehit, Senior Channel Marketing Manager at Greenhouse. "With Dropbox Sign for Greenhouse, our users now have another option to seamlessly manage and sign offer-related employment documents, all within the Greenhouse platform. This saves them valuable time and resources, making their hiring process even more efficient."

TEAM IM, a trusted provider of content and business transformation services, is proud to contribute to this collaboration by leveraging their expertise in developing robust integrations. "We are delighted to partner with Dropbox and Greenhouse to make another eSignature solution available on the Greenhouse marketplace," said Volker Schaberg, Chief Operating and Technology Officer at TEAM IM. "Dropbox Sign for Greenhouse represents a modern and efficient document signing, combining convenience, affordability, and a simple, intuitive user experience."

Dropbox Sign for Greenhouse offers a host of features, including:

Seamless document sharing and collaboration within the Greenhouse platform.

Quick and secure digital document signing with legally binding eSignatures.

Centralized applicant related document management, storage, and version control.

Customizable templates for streamlined offer execution.

Advanced security measures, including access controls and audit trails.

Robust integration to enhance existing execution workflows.

Businesses can learn more about Dropbox Sign for Greenhouse and access the solution by visiting https://www.teamim.com/products/content-services/dropbox-sign-for-greenhouse or email us at [email protected]

About Dropbox

Dropbox is one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 700 million registered users across 180 countries, we're on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com.

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the world's leading talent acquisition and onboarding platform. Trusted by over 4,000 companies, Greenhouse provides organizations with the tools they need to attract, evaluate, hire, and onboard top talent. Their intuitive platform and data-driven insights help businesses make better hiring decisions and build winning teams. Visit greenhouse.com.

About TEAM IM

TEAM IM is a renowned provider of content services, offering comprehensive solutions to help businesses manage, secure, and optimize their digital assets. With a strong focus on integration, TEAM IM delivers innovative technologies and expertise to enhance workflows and drive business efficiency. Visit teamim.com.

Media Contact

Korey Berg, TEAM IM, 1 651-222-8326, [email protected], https://www.teamim.com

SOURCE TEAM IM