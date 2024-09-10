Announcing ENLIGHTEN at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, An All New Immersive Winter Light Experience

"ENLIGHTEN transcends the ordinary holiday event: It's an immersive experience that fuses elements of art, nature, and technology to inspire visitors of all ages. We are thrilled to bring this extraordinary vision to life," said Charles Burke, President & CEO of Meijer Gardens. Post this

On select dates, November 27–January 4, ENLIGHTEN takes guests on a breathtaking 1-mile journey through Meijer Gardens. No ordinary walk, it's a transformative journey through a winter wonderland where art, light and nature meld in spectacular harmony. Cutting-edge light installations, choreographed to enthralling music and enhanced by interactive elements, invite people to control the magic surrounding them.

Guests traversing this illuminated path will encounter masterpieces by legendary artists including Henry Moore, Auguste Rodin and Ai Weiwei. The iconic The American Horse by Nina Akamu, alongside works by Mark di Suvero and Roxy Paine, will be showcased in dynamic lightscapes, creating a magnificent fusion of sculpture and immersive technology. This dramatic interplay of light and sculpture redefines the boundaries of artistic expression and holiday celebration.

The ENLIGHTEN experience culminates indoors with a vibrant celebration of cultures and holiday traditions from around the world with the annual University of Michigan Health-West: Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition. The conservatories, Garden Pavilion, and indoor spaces at Meijer Gardens will be transformed into festive marvels that showcase decorations, performances, and exhibits honoring global holiday customs. This captivating cultural journey adds a rich layer of global appreciation to the dazzling visual experience of ENLIGHTEN.

Ticket Information:

Timed tickets are now on sale and range from $10–$20 for members of Meijer Gardens and $12–$24 for nonmembers, depending on the date.

Members of Meijer Gardens receive an additional discount off all tickets compared to nonmember pricing.

Additional discounts are available for groups of 10 or more guests. ENLIGHTEN runs between 5:30 – 9:30 pm on select dates between November 27 and January 4.

Timed tickets are available now at: MeijerGardens.org/ENLIGHTEN

Beyond the mesmerizing light displays, the ENLIGHTEN experience offers an array of food, drinks, and festive activities—making it the perfect holiday outing for families, friends, and art enthusiasts. As the United States' premier sculpture park, Meijer Gardens provides the perfect backdrop for this event, offering an unparalleled presentation celebrating its world-class sculpture collection and the magic and wonder of the holiday season.

Join us for ENLIGHTEN and become part of a phenomenon that transforms Meijer Gardens into a radiant winter masterpiece, rivaling the most celebrated holiday events worldwide.

For more information and to purchase timed tickets, visit: MeijerGardens.org/ENLIGHTEN

About Lightswitch

Lightswitch is a leading design firm specializing in unforgettable visual experiences. With projects like the Morton Arboretum Holiday Light Show Illumination: Tree Lights and concert lighting production for performers including Hans Zimmer, Imagine Dragons, Lionel Richie, and Elton John, Lightswitch is at the forefront of lighting design and technology.

About Upstaging

Upstaging is a top-tier production company known for delivering high-quality, creative lighting and staging solutions for events around the globe for clients including Beyonce, Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones. Their expertise and commitment to excellence have earned them a trusted name in the industry.

About Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, one of the world's most significant botanic and sculpture experiences, was recently named the Top Sculpture Park in the United States by USA Today's "10Best Readers' Choice" and listed as the 89th-most-visited museum in the world by The Art Newspaper, the leading global art news publication. The permanent collection highlights hundreds of sculptures from internationally acclaimed artists Magdalena Abakanowicz, El Anatsui, Louise Bourgeois, Alexander Calder, Mark di Suvero, Marshall Fredericks, Henry Moore, Beverly Pepper, Jaume Plensa, Auguste Rodin, Richard Serra, Yinka Shonibare CBE and Ai Weiwei, among others. Indoor galleries with changing sculpture exhibitions have presented shows by Jonathan Borofsky, Edgar Degas, Jim Dine, Richard Hunt, Cristina Iglesias, Michele Oka Donor, George Segal and others. The 158-acre main campus features Michigan's largest tropical conservatory; one of the country's largest interactive children's gardens; arid and Victorian gardens with bronze sculptures by Edgar Degas and Auguste Rodin; a carnivorous plant house; outdoor gardens, including a replica 1930s-era farm garden; an 8-acre Japanese garden featuring contemporary sculpture; and a 1,900-seat outdoor amphitheater garden, showcasing an eclectic mix of world-renowned touring musicians each summer. Education programs welcome 80,000 students and guests each year. Culinary Arts & Events offerings include weddings, corporate meetings and award-winning catering.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park promotes the enjoyment, understanding, and appreciation of gardens, sculpture, the natural environment, and the arts.

