Announcing Execs In The Know's Fall 2024 Customer Response Summit, Taking Place in Palm Springs, California on September 24-26, 2024

The three-day CRS agenda will focus on a pertinent theme, "Building on Our Foundations - People, Technology, Data, and Humanity," that speaks directly to the heart of the CX industry in an era of continuous change. The theme celebrates the CX pillars that propel future possibilities while continuing to sharpen, enable, and enhance the fundamentals of CX. The theme will be woven throughout the Summit with real stories and insights shared in the Keynotes, Panel Discussions, People and Process Workshops, Tech Forums, Case Studies, Customer Shop Talks, and Moments of Brilliance sessions. Additionally, attendees can see concepts in action at our Innovations Lab, which uniquely promotes interaction, conversation, and continued networking with peers.

"Customer experience is integral to many aspects of a business, from product development to sales and marketing," said Susan McDaniel, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Execs In The Know. "Our CX community is comprised of so many talented leaders. These leaders are passionate about sharing their ideas and strategies with a collective purpose to enhance and optimize the customer and employee experience across all aspects of operations. It's a privilege and honor to support their purpose at Customer Response Summit."

Are you a CX leader or practitioner who oversees CX, customer care, and related operations? If so, and if you would like to attend this special event, email Execs In The Know at [email protected] to request your private invitation to take advantage of the group rates or first-time attendee discounts. Military veteran and refer-a-friend specials are also available, and early registration is highly recommended and encouraged.

