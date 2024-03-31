Announcing Glartek 2.0: the new stage in Connected Worker technology

Glartek 2.0, the new version of the Augmented & Connected Worker, introduces major updates in key use cases (team management, training, and analytics), the integration of cutting-edge technology (AI, ML, 3D modeling), improvements in real-time collaboration and connectivity, and software rollout. Post this

Advances in skills management by providing organizations with a clear picture of the skills acquired by frontline workers so they can easily allocate workers to tasks, identify training needs, and tackle skills gaps.

The introduction of a dashboard feature to enable the visualization of real-time metrics, such as deviations, to help speed up the decision-making process and increase efficiency.

A new template option to ensure organizations can promptly start adopting the platform by adapting pre-configurated templates designed with specific use cases in mind.

Glartek 2.0 will also introduce new 3D models to help train operators, a new Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence features that can be leveraged for PPE, tools and equipment validation, and Generative AI to extract and automate data automatically create templates.

Simultaneously, the Augmented & Connected Worker platform will feature a new onboarding experience. This will help workers learn how to operate the system by offering a step-by-step guide through all relevant features and assisting them in setting up their teams, tasks, and digitizing and augmenting their operations.

This new release is also designed with enhanced performance in mind. We have expanded the scalability of our solution, allowing it to support multiple factories at once and by introducing new languages to our system. Additionally, this system is faster, more reliable, and can support more demanding tasks to ensure that no lag time gets in the way of a productive team.

Ultimately, all these changes are designed to enable connectivity for frontline teams further and help connect individuals working across different sites and locations. Glartek 2.0 is the next evolution in our innovative solution to elevate user experience.

"We are so excited to be expanding our digital solution and adding maturity to our technology. Glartek 2.0 provides a more comprehensive approach to specific issues in the industry while expanding the capabilities of users. We listened to our clients and drew up from real-life experiences what companies were lacking, and we are now introducing the necessary changes to help companies streamline their operations and have a more complete experience using our software. At Glartek, we believe that both providers and clients can achieve continuous improvement and so we are leading the way to a new future," Bruno Duarte, CEO at Glartek.

ABOUT GLARTEK

Glartek, a VC-backed company founded in 2017, is a leader in Augmented Reality (AR) solutions for the Industry. Its mission is to increase the efficiency and safety of industrial processes. Glartek's software solutions combine the connected worker with AR to bring visibility, optimization, and reassurance to field operations. Its wide range of customers varies from asset-intensive companies, such as EDP, Veolia, and Finerge, and Manufacturing companies, such as Renault and Daimler Trucks.

