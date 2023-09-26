Announcing HiveMQ Data Hub, an Integrated Policy Engine for MQTT Data

With HiveMQ Data Hub, customers can create a data policy to validate data, eliminating bad information to ensure useful insights. Tweet this

HiveMQ Data Hub is available now and provides the following capabilities:

Create a schema policy in JSON or Protobuf formats

Define policy actions for data that fails validation

Store schema registries locally for faster access and data processing in a single system

Define behavioral policies to determine how devices work with the broker and log bad actors

Visualize the data in tools like Grafana with an API

"One of the primary challenges in IoT is data quality. Overloading IT systems with bad data leads to poor decision-making and an erosion of trust for the business," said Dominik Obermaier, co-founder and CTO of HiveMQ. " With HiveMQ Data Hub, customers can create a data policy to validate data, eliminating bad information to ensure useful insights. The result is feeding cleaner, easier to manage, high-quality data into enterprise and cloud systems, which leads to better IoT applications and data-driven decision making."

HiveMQ Data Hub's policy engine allows users to script policies and transform data into the right format as it moves through the broker. Creating and defining schema policies for validation and transformation enables users to add context and quality control to data to ensure consistency for reporting and analytics.

Learn more about how to enhance the value of IoT data with HiveMQ Data Hub in the release blog post.

About HiveMQ

HiveMQ empowers businesses to transform with the most trusted MQTT platform. Designed to connect, communicate, and control IoT data under real-world stress, the HiveMQ MQTT Platform is the proven enterprise standard and powers use cases in automotive, energy, logistics, smart manufacturing, transportation, and more. Leading brands like Audi, BMW, Honeywell, Liberty Global, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, and ZF choose HiveMQ to build smarter IoT projects, modernize factories, and create better customer experiences. Visit hivemq.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Allison Yrungaray, HiveMQ, 1 6268411640, [email protected], https://www.hivemq.com/

SOURCE HiveMQ