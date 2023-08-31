Announcing John Crawley's Latest Novel, The Ripple Effect

"Every mass shooting sets off a ripple effect like a rock hitting the surface of a pond." -Author John Crawley. Tweet this

The Ripple Effect Synopsis:

It's the 13th of November in the small East Texas town of Lincoln. Shortly before noon, some fifty people – workers and diners – are gathered at a food court in Lincoln Mall. A young man appears out of the shadows and begins shooting. The sound of his assault rifle explodes through the crowd: a class of preschoolers; three older women meeting for their weekly hour of gossip; burger cooks; ice cream dippers; a salad store employee; a Texas Ranger; a man trying to find an anniversary gift for his wife… The Ripple Effect shows what happens to real people living real lives when the unimaginable happens.

About John Crawley

John Crawley has won Shelf Magazine's Top 100 award three times – for Stuff, a story of a man's life, told by what he takes from his home as he escapes from an impending wildfire; Letters From Paris, a saga of Clare de Fontroy, a black poet, journalist and essayist (and part-time jazz singer) writing to John dos Passos about the changing nature of Europe and the world, even as the shadow of Hitler casts its dark cloud over Paris; and finally, The End, a tale of a woman wishing to choose death over life while confronting a horrid disease, which is slowly killing her– the only person standing in her way, is her brother: a Catholic priest. John also wrote the award-winning story, Man on the Grassy Knoll, a fictional interview with Raul Salazar, the second shooter on the day of the Kennedy assassination.

John Crawley is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin. (English and History) In addition to penning numerous novels, he built a thirty-year career in advertising – specializing in TV and Radio – and helped build dozens of national brands in the process. He has taught creative writing and advertising at both East Texas State University (now Texas A&M Commerce) and TCU. He has also lectured at The University of Texas at Austin, North Texas University, SMU and LaVerne University in California. John is an award-winning photographer, an avid cook, and a guitar and mandolin picker. He occasionally finds time to fly-fish and to ride his bicycles. He is married with three grown children and, somewhere around his house, a cat.

