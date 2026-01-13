Announcing Magensa Payment Protection Gateway Now Processing EverWash's Coinless App Card-Not-Present Transactions with CryptoPay Based Carwashes

"Adding the eCommerce in-app loyalty is a great value-add for our carwash providers" - Dave Richards, VP CryptoPay Post this

"That's the beauty with MagTek, providers don't have to shop for hardware, eCommerce, in-app, and card-present solutions," said Dave Richards, Vice President of CryptoPay. "It's all through one service provider, making accounting, administration, and operations that much easier."

Magensa, LLC delivers a unified payment gateway for card-present and card-not-present transactions through mobile, in-store, over-the-phone, and online with EMV certifications with leading payment processors.

Coinless opens online payments through Magensa with express membership. The application tracks points per wash, points translate to credits, and credits turn to money for the customers. This encourages customer loyalty and increases overall use. Typically, only larger operations could offer membership and loyalty benefits due to the complexity and cost of integration. The addition of card-not-present transactions, integrated with CyrptoPay's System allows small and mid-sized car wash providers to have an all-in-one solution without a large lift at minimal cost, and allows these merchants to use one processor with an app-based MID and card-present MID.

"CryptoPay, with their CryptoPay and CryptoTap solutions have been a great customer," John Arato, Chief Sales Officer of MagTek. "They continue to add Magensa services to their platform, with remote services and now eCommerce processing. It's great to see a customer enhancing their offering and expanding the use of our payment gateway services."

This addition adds more value to the existing CryptoPay equipment, no upgrade to the equipment is required since everything happens at the back end due to Magensa's APIs. CryptoPay has seen a large lift in adoption.

"Adding the eCommerce in-app loyalty is a great value-add for our carwash providers," continued Dave Richards, "Also, the barcode scanner on the DynaProx contactless reader has worked better than we ever could have imagined. Even in these rugged environments."

