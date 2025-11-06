Announcing MCP Support for Linkerd to Accelerate Enterprise AI Outcomes

Having clear visibility into our MCP communication will give us the confidence to innovate faster, safer, and more reliably. - Blake Romano, Senior Engineer at Imagine Learning Post this

"Enterprises are eager to innovate with AI, but they can't do so at the expense of their security posture and application reliability," said William Morgan, CEO of Buoyant. "Linkerd solves this problem by extending its proven capabilities to MCP traffic. We're not just enabling AI adoption, we're giving organizations the tools to accelerate their usage with confidence."

Managing complex network traffic is Linkerd's proven area of expertise. With the introduction of MCP support, Linkerd will provide the same visibility, access control, and traffic shaping capabilities that users rely on today for their existing set of protocols, extended to agentic traffic. Specifically, this upcoming offering will provide:

Observability of MCP traffic with metrics on resource, tool, and prompt usage, including failure rates, latencies, and volume of data transmitted. This allows enterprises to build a comprehensive operational view of agentic behavior while monitoring and alerting on unusual activity.

Security for MCP traffic through fine-grained authorization policies for all MCP calls, using Linkerd's existing zero-trust framework built on cryptographic workload identity. This allows enterprises to restrict access to specific tools or resources exposed by MCP servers based on the identity of the agent and implement a zero-trust approach to agentic security.

"The security concerns around MCP were initially a big factor as we started considering rolling out AI more broadly across the organization," said Blake Romano, Senior Engineer at Imagine Learning. "Because we already use and trust Linkerd's enterprise capabilities, especially its strong security posture and built-in observability, it removes a major barrier to adoption. Having clear visibility into our MCP communication will give us the confidence to innovate faster, safer, and more reliably."

By integrating MCP support at the service mesh layer, Linkerd eliminates the need for additional, specialized tooling and provides a single pane of glass for all traffic. Linkerd is the only service mesh that offers support for MCP integrated into the core functionality, meaning that platform teams can benefit from using the same trusted workflows and consistent policies in Linkerd to manage both traditional and AI workloads.

Buoyant will be demoing MCP support in Linkerd at Kubecon North America taking place in Atlanta, GA, on November 10-13th in booth 440. MCP support will be fully available soon in both open source Linkerd and the enterprise distribution from Buoyant. To learn more, sign up to join the early access program.

