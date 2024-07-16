Announcing Moore Audience-Centric Testing Suite (ACTS), a next-generation creative testing product offering

Moore ACTS includes AI, neuromarketing and dynamically optimized testing to improve fundraising effectiveness.

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management company, has introduced the Moore Audience-Centric Testing Suite (ACTS), a packaged suite of testing tools designed to enhance the effectiveness of fundraising creative and communications across all marketing channels. Moore ACTS brings together psychometric research from the Moore Neuro-Fundraising Lab, comprehensive data insights from SimioCloud, a Moore company, the latest in generative AI techniques, and unparalleled omnichannel analytics to allow purpose-driven organizations to better tailor communications to their audiences.

The Moore ACTS suite of tools features:

Use of generative AI for idea generation in testing, incorporating human oversight to maintain brand standards and ensure ethical storytelling.

Concept testing using psychometric tools to rigorously evaluate creative ideas before they are implemented.

Audience customization within the suite by harnessing the power of SimioCloud data to determine creative treatments that resonate with different audiences for improved one-to-one marketing.

Multivariate testing across all elements of a creative execution using Moore's Dynamic Creative Optimization tool for digital campaigns and to empower the company's industry-leading digital print and mail platform to enhance hyper-personalization.

Channel optimization using Moore's co-targeting tools to maximize communication and impact across all channels.

This step-by-step approach – AI in idea generation, concept testing and audience customization to pick the most promising solution, and multivariate testing and channel optimization for in-market testing – saves money by putting the most promising ideas into market. It also increases effectiveness by addressing each communication to the person most likely to act.

"We are excited to bring the power of Moore ACTS to our clients to help them revolutionize how they engage with their donors," said Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore. "With Moore ACTS, we are leveraging cutting-edge AI, comprehensive psychometric evaluations and robust channel optimization tools to ensure that every ad, envelope, text and email is crafted for general and individual effectiveness. Moore ACTS reflects our commitment to advancing purpose-driven organizations' success through technology and audience-focused strategies."

Moore has long been recognized for its expertise in analytics, data and targeted testing, consistently driving enhanced fundraising efforts for some of America's most significant causes. The stand-alone product elements of Moore ACTS have demonstrated a track record of optimizing creative strategies. Now, as a combined product offering, Moore ACTS provides a comprehensive toolset that empowers the purpose-driven industry with integrated, data-informed solutions tailored to amplify engagement and fundraising outcomes.

"Imagine audience testing uncovering that a campaign resonates more strongly among a particular audience like younger donors," stated Dr. Steve Agauas, director of the Moore Neuro-Fundraising Lab. "With the full power of Moore ACTS, we can harness AI and human ingenuity brainstorming on different creative ideas for key campaign variables, test them through concept testing, then multivariate testing, and use these insights to identify standout concepts. These gems can then roll out strategically across channels to attract and engage younger donors."

To learn more about Moore ACTS and Moore's full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions for the purpose-driven sector, join us at Bridge Conference, Booth # 209, July 31 through August 2. You can also learn more about Moore ACTS at wearemoore.com/acts.

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. We are an innovation-led company that is the largest marketing, data and fundraising company in North America serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political and commercial sectors.

Moore combines our strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide clients with strategy, creative, production, media, data, response management and analytic services. Our omnichannel solutions are powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepens constituent relationships and creates transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

Media Contact

Mac McKeever, Moore, 207-841-6110, [email protected], https://wearemoore.com/

SOURCE Moore