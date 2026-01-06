Announcing Narain Maclear LLP: A Boutique Law Firm Serving California's Automotive and Civil Litigation Space

"Narain Maclear isn't built to look like a traditional defense firm — we're building a modern, technology-driven practice designed for today's complex, high-volume litigation, including the demands our automotive clients face," said Amy Maclear. Post this

Narain is an award-winning litigator known for her defense work in breach of warranty, fraud, and product liability cases. A former managing partner at LTL Attorneys, Narain led the firm's consumer protection litigation practice, rapidly expanding the team and pioneering the use of AI technology to optimize case strategy. She has successfully defended automotive giants such as Ford and FCA US LLC in high-stakes litigation. She also represents businesses of all sizes in employment litigation, business litigation, and general liability, and is frequently engaged as trial counsel on short notice in complex matters across her areas of experience

Maclear is a skilled litigator who defends clients in the transportation industry in state and federal courts. Her experience spans autonomous-vehicle litigation, product liability, and complex commercial disputes, including high-exposure injury cases. A former partner at Shook, Hardy & Bacon, Maclear brings deep automotive-litigation experience and a trial-driven, no-nonsense approach.

"Sabrina is a fearless, dogged advocate always focused on the client's endgame. We're building this firm together because we share the same values: disciplined strategy, a tech-forward practice, and a team committed to doing exceptional work for our clients. Narain Maclear isn't built to look like a traditional defense firm — we're building a modern, technology-driven practice designed for today's complex, high-volume litigation, including the demands our automotive clients face," said Amy Maclear.

About Narain Maclear LLP:

Narain Maclear LLP is a boutique litigation firm serving clients across California from offices in Los Angeles and the Bay Area. The firm focuses on automotive litigation, consumer protection, and complex civil disputes, offering strategic, tech-forward representation tailored to each client's needs.

