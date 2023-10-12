Announcing Newell Law Firm PC: A Trusted Partner in Entertainment and Corporate Transactional Law

"At Newell Law Firm PC, we understand the complexities and nuances of the media & entertainment business and we are zealous, devoted, and focused advocates for our clients." - Quincy C. Newell, Founder and Managing Attorney Tweet this

Mr. Newell is a 30+ year veteran of the entertainment and media business. He has held senior-level executive posts at a variety of independent and mainstream music and film companies including HITS MAGAZINE, Warner Music Group's RHINO ENTERTAINMENT, Ventura Distribution's URBANWORKS ENTERTAINMENT, Universal/Vivendi's CODEBLACK ENTERTAINMENT, HIDDEN EMPIRE FILM GROUP, and LIONSGATE, where he served as EVP & GM of Lionsgate's subsidiary CODEBLACK FILMS. Most recently Mr. Newell served as Of Counsel at SANDERS ROBERTS LLP and helped to launch and lead the boutique litigation firm's entertainment transactional practice. Throughout his career, Mr. Newell has handled hundreds of transactions across the industry spectrum including film, television, music, and digital media. He has negotiated deals on behalf of celebrities, producers, and production companies such as: Kevin Hart, Tyrin Turner, Hidden Empire Film Group, NEO Studios US, Codeblack Films/Lionsgate, celebrity chef and TV host Monti Carlo, Ventura Distribution, Grand Hustle Films, TIP "T.I." Harris, historian and author Adrian E. Miller, AllHipHop.com, afro-punk band We Don't Ride Llamas, and award-winning novelist Dan Abnett among others. Adept at understanding all facets of his clients' strategic needs, he regularly helps his clients achieve their short and long-term goals.

Of the firm, Mr. Newell said, "At Newell Law Firm PC we understand the complexities and nuances of the media & entertainment business and we are zealous, devoted, and focused advocates for our clients."

Attorneys Hector Almaguer and Ara Akaragian are Of Counsel at the firm.

Mr. Almaguer is an entertainment industry executive with over 30 years of experience as an attorney, musician, writer, record producer, content creator, whose work has won a CLIO AWARD and has been GRAMMY-nominated. He's worked for and with some of the biggest names in media including UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, PARAMOUNT/VIACOM, WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, and artists like JAY-Z, ALICIA KEYS, and FAT JOE. Mr. Almaguer's clients say that his experience as a creator gave him an insight that most lawyers simply don't have.

Mr. Akaragian is a seasoned attorney renowned for his exceptional work in civil litigation and pre-litigation settlement negotiations. He is known for his meticulous attention to detail, unwavering dedication to his clients' interests, and a proven track record of achieving successful resolutions in even the most challenging legal disputes. His commitment to excellence has earned him recognition within the legal community and the gratitude of his satisfied clients.

Newell Law Firm PC's state-of-the-art office is located at 1801 Century Park East, 24th Floor, Century City, California.

To learn more about the firm, its attorneys, or its services, please visit the website: www.newellpc.com.

To schedule a free one-time 15-minute consultation, please call 310.556.9663.

Media Contact

Lisa Elkan, Lisa PR, 1 8185386357, LisaElkanPR@gmail.com

SOURCE Newell Law Firm PC