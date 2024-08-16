Announcing "Novel Travels" a Unique Combination of Literature and Travel Bringing Destinations and Storytelling to Life

From custom itineraries to small groups and family experiences, Novel Travels puts you in the real-world heart of the books you love, and whenever possible with the authors who made it happen
BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Books often take readers to new and far away locations providing at a minimum a glimpse of life in those places. Inspired by both a deep love for reading and travel, a Boca Raton travel professional has created Novel Travels, www.novel-travels.com, a specially curated series of literary travel itineraries with the ability to create custom literary journeys that brings the two passions together. Novel Travels strives to merge the worlds created in the pages of novels with specialized trips to the physical locations where they take place.T
"As a luxury Travel Advisor and avid reader, I often found myself transported to incredible locales through the pages of my favorite books. This blend of vivid storytelling and wanderlust sparked the idea to create Novel Travels, where I could help others experience the magic of stepping into the scenes and actual locations of their beloved novels," said Founder Corinne Levine.
Novel Travels' aim is to offer unique, custom-curated itineraries and pre-set tours that afford travelers the opportunity to immerse themselves in the settings of their favorite books. Whether it's wandering the cobblestone streets of a historical novel in Europe or exploring the landscapes of a fantasy series in Nepal, the goal is to turn literary dreams into real-life adventures in the locales where they take place.
Novel Travels will feature curated group trips meticulously planned by its founder and whenever possible and timely, hosted by the author him/herself, as well as one-off custom itineraries for those preferring an individual experience. "Right now I am working with authors Fiona Davis who has written books all set in iconic NYC buildings, Jo Piazza who wrote "The Sicilian Inheritance" that takes place in Sicily and Barbara Linn Probst who wrote "The Color of Water," set in Iceland. Itineraries are being finalized for all three right now and interested parties can learn more at the web site," said Corinne.
Novel Travels creates:
Tailored Literary Journeys
Your favorite books come to life through our bespoke travel expertise and experiences. We craft unique, personalized trips inspired by the literature you love, creating a journey that's as individual as your reading taste.
Your Story, Your Adventure
1. Personal consultation: We begin with an in-depth discussion about your favorite books, authors, and literary interests.
2. Custom itinerary: Based on your preferences, we design a journey that follows the footsteps of your beloved characters or authors.
3. Exclusive experiences: Enjoy private tours, unique accommodations, and activities that resonate with your chosen books.
4. Personalized reading list: Receive a curated selection of books to enhance your travel experience, including local literature and relevant historical texts.
Immersive Literary Experiences
- Visit locations that inspired your favorite scenes
- Meet local experts who can provide insights into the book's setting or historical context
- Participate in workshops or classes related to themes from your chosen literature
- Dine at restaurants featuring cuisine mentioned in your favorite novels
Flexible Options
- Solo adventures for the introspective reader
- Small group trips for book clubs or literary circles
- Family-friendly itineraries inspired by beloved children's books
Beyond the Page
Novel Travels doesn't just recreate the book's setting; we delve deeper to provide:
- Connections with local literary communities
- Opportunities to explore the culture and history that shaped your favorite stories
- Chances to give back through book-related charitable activities
Corinne continued, "By focusing on the individual's specific literary interests, we create a deeply personal and meaningful travel experience that brings their favorite books to life in ways they never imagined possible."
For all travel arrangements, Corinne, through her many global contacts and her partners at Eltee Travel, a Virtuoso agency and part of the Global Travel Collection (GTC), will handle the arrangements for everything from flights to hotels, on-location tours and facetime with authors when appropriate.
