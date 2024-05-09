Announcing PAX Technology's Inaugural Developer Conference, DEVCON

"At DEVCON, we aim to create an environment where developers can come together, share their passion, and collaborate on solving real-world challenges," said PAX President & CEO, Andy Chau Post this

"At DEVCON, we aim to create an environment where developers can come together, share their passion, and collaborate on solving real-world challenges," said PAX President & CEO, Andy Chau. "This event is not just about learning; it's about sparking creativity, driving innovation, and forging lasting connections."

Throughout the conference, participants will engage in immersive problem-solving sessions, discover the latest advancements in PAX Technology, dive deeper into the PAX development journey including tools and resources available, and explore innovative applications alongside PAX and other industry leaders. From deep dives into technical concepts to discussions on the future of development, DEVCON will provide attendees with practical insights and tangible takeaways.

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to be part of a transformative event that promises to embark on a journey of innovation and collaboration.

For more information and to register and/or sponsor DEVCON, visit Home - PAX DEVCON (cvent.com).

About PAX Technology, Inc.

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with 70 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more visit www.pax.us.

Media Contact

Matthew Halawa, PAX Technology, Inc., 1 (904) 240-4273, [email protected], pax.us

