Announcing peerspot.ai: Your AI Marketing Agent that Creates High-Quality Content Using Customer Proof

PeerSpot's new AI agent instantly transforms voice-of-customer feedback into blogs, one-pagers, social assets, battlecards, and more.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PeerSpot today announced the launch of peerspot.ai, a generative AI agent that makes it effortless for B2B marketers to create high-performing content using their most powerful asset: the voice of their customer.

For years, marketing teams have treated reviews primarily as "badges" or static proof points. To extract more value, they had to manually sift through hundreds of quotes to build a single case study or slide deck. peerspot.ai changes this dynamic entirely, giving marketers an "always-on" engine that turns that raw data into finished marketing assets in seconds.

"Marketers are under immense pressure to produce more high-quality content with fewer resources," said Russell Rothstein, Founder and CEO at PeerSpot. "We built peerspot.ai to generate marketing content with ease using your customers' actual experiences. We are turning reviews from a passive trophy into active fuel for your daily marketing engine.

High-Quality Content, Zero "AI Fluff" Unlike general-purpose AI tools that often generate generic or hallucinated copy, peerspot.ai is grounded exclusively in PeerSpot's verified review data. This ensures that every blog post, report, and social caption is not only generated instantly but is also factually accurate and deeply authentic.

The platform acts as an AI strategist that helps marketers:

Write detailed blog posts based on specific user use cases and industries.

Create social media assets optimized for LinkedIn, turning user sentiment into viral cards.

Build PDFs and reports that summarize buyer feedback for sales, SDR, and product teams.

"UiPath values the depth and quality of the long-form reviews we receive on PeerSpot because they capture authentic customer insight. peerspot.ai unlocks even more value from that foundation by instantly transforming verified customer voice into targeted quotes, social assets, and campaign content. Because the content is grounded in structured review data, it's also LLM-ready, helping us amplify authentic customer insight across sales, marketing, and AI-driven buyer discovery." - Dana Ionescu, Senior Customer Marketing Manager, UiPath

Availability: peerspot.ai is available immediately. Marketing teams can access it for free and start generating content today at http://peerspot.ai.

About PeerSpot

PeerSpot is the authority on enterprise technology and the official first-party review collection provider for AWS Marketplace. The PeerSpot Buying Intelligence Platform captures, structures, and activates verified practitioner expertise to influence enterprise buying decisions and AI-driven discovery. Powered by a community of more than 650,000 enterprise technology professionals, PeerSpot provides in-depth reviews, buyer research, and AWS Marketplace first-party reviews that help organizations evaluate and select enterprise solutions with confidence. Its AI engine, peerspot.ai, enables marketers to turn verified customer insight into trusted marketing and sales content at scale. Learn more at peerspot.com.

Media Contact

Trent Conley, PeerSpot, 1 5129398808, [email protected], https://marketing.peerspot.com/

SOURCE PeerSpot