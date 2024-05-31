Announcing Qvinci Software's Summer 2024 New Product Release

Qvinci's vision is INNOVATION! We revolutionize data collection, consolidation, mapping, reporting, and BI for businesses and non-profits into actionable insights. This product release showcases that commitment. – Brad Adams, Qvinci President/CEO/Chairman Post this

With Qvinci's non-Sunday aligned weekly reporting, you can now:

Access weekly reporting aligned to any day of the week that's best for you.

Customize your accounting calendar reporting structure to your specific needs, such as 4-4-5, 5-4-4, or even a 4-4-4 (or any combination), by-entity, or consolidated.

Customize your reporting periods instead of staying tied to the standard Sunday-aligned 4-4-5, which isn't best for everyone.

Even report by week per period, quarter, or year. For instance, you can publish reports over the last 13 weeks, by week, if that suits your needs.

The possibilities are virtually endless!

This means, for example, that if Saturdays and Sundays are your busiest days of the week, your financial and business intelligence reporting no longer must be split into two separate weeks. This also means that when it comes to 4-5-4 reporting periods (or any combination), you are now in complete control, which is perfect for businesses such as:

Restaurants and food services

Hospitality and hotels

Recreational facilities

Tourism and travel agencies

Archdioceses, dioceses, and non-profits

Seasonal businesses (i.e., ski and beachside resorts)

And their accountants and advisors

2. NEW PERFORMANCE DASHBOARDS, RANKING AND BENCHMARKING TOOLS

Qvinci is proud to offer two new business intelligence performance dashboards and two new ranking and benchmarking tools for all users. These dashboards and tools are designed to run on single or multiple entities/locations and allow you to see key financial metrics in a graphical format. They provide a clear picture of performance metrics that give visibility and perspective to your financial data.

3. UPLOAD BUDGETS VIA EXCEL INCLUDING FUTURE BUDGETING CAPABILITIES

Qvinci's customers now have the ability to import their budgets via Excel as some do not like working with budgets in QuickBooks. With Qvinci you can do both. We have also added future budgets, which allow our customers to use Qvinci budgets if they are using QuickBooks Desktop, QuickBooks Online, or QuickBooks by Class. The default for budgets is the QuickBooks budget.

With this amazing new feature, budgeting for your franchise or multi-entity environment and running reports, business intelligence, and predictive analytics just got a lot simpler.

4. ELIMINATION ENTRIES WITH NO NEED TO UTILIZE SEPARATE ACCOUNTING FILES

Qvinci has released a new eliminations option! Elimination entries are necessary for some organizations, especially in a franchise or multi-entity environment. Qvinci's product team has created a new way to perform this task. There are many reasons why these transactions are eliminated before the consolidated financial statements are generated. Due to this need, Qvinci has created 3 different eliminations reports for our customers with SCoA and native options for each.

5. CURRENCY CONVERSION TOOLS WITH ADVANCED REPORTING AND BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Qvinci offers new currency conversion capabilities for both QuickBooks Desktop and Online versions, along with other select accounting software. Conversion rates are applied to each transaction based on its transaction date in QuickBooks. The user cannot set a desired conversion rate, as this is derived directly from XE.

6. MULTI-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION SECURITY FEATURES

To better protect your financial data, Qvinci has enabled multi-factor authentication (MFA) in our solution. In today's world, helping businesses and individuals protect their secure data environment is essential. Enabling MFA for your company/client is easy. There are only five steps that the account administrator has to take to require ALL users to enable MFA, or individual users can enable it for themselves. Once enabled, you can use either Microsoft Authenticator or Google Authenticator to retrieve your valid PIN.

7. RE-RELEASE OF THE EXTENDED DATA SYNCING OF UP TO 84 MONTHS

Qvinci has always had the capacity to sync up to 3 years (36 months) of data. The market has spoken, and you want more. Our customers can now sync up to 7 years (84 months) of data.

Armed with this extra data, access to Qvinci's basic reports or its 180+ customizable Jumpstart Gallery reports, and business intelligence templates have never been faster or easier. Use the gallery reports as-is, customize them in our proprietary report editor, or build an entire, white-labeled reporting package in our package editor.

8. RE-RELEASE OF THE REPORTING MONTH DATA READY FEATURE

Are you constantly frustrated by clients, franchise owners, or business units not keeping their books up to date? The old saying, "garbage in, garbage out," may apply. If you don't have accurate and up-to-date data, then reporting and business intelligence could be downright dangerous rather than immensely useful.

Take a second look at Qvinci's Wellness Dashboard (Advisory Portal) and determine in seconds which of your clients, franchise owners, business units, or parish locations have their books up to date.

Just click the button and enter the date the books were completed. If the date is Green, you are good to go. But if it's Red, you'll need to make sure the accounting file is properly synced. If it's not, send them a friendly reminder.

PRACTICAL APPLICATION – THE POSSIBILITIES ARE ENDLESS!

Accountants: Imagine the client advisory opportunities if you could review up to 84 months of your client's data, choose to exclude a bad year (like with a pandemic), and consult with them regularly!

Franchises and Multi-Unit Organizations: Imagine having weekly reporting and business intelligence aligned Monday to Sunday instead of the old Sunday-aligned reporting, or pick any other day of the week your business requires. Fast casual, quick service, and chain restaurants have been looking for this for years.

Dioceses: Imagine the collaborative relationships fostered between chancery management and church and school leadership if you could easily determine which parish location does not have their books up to date before you review the metrics that matter most. Ensure timely and reliable data with the click of a mouse.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

SPECIAL LIMITED PRICING!

We are now offering a special, limited-time price to anyone who attends a webinar, starts a free trial, or speaks to a Solution Consultant and purchases QuickBooks and/or Qvinci. The offer is simple:

If you already have QuickBooks, add Qvinci for $5 per month for the first 3 months, provided that your ecosystem rollout is scheduled for the same period. File minimums apply.

per month for the first 3 months, provided that your ecosystem rollout is scheduled for the same period. File minimums apply. Need to purchase QuickBooks Online Advanced? When QuickBooks Online Advanced is purchased through Qvinci, Qvinci is included for $10.00 (a 60% discount)!

(a 60% discount)! For all other QuickBooks and Qvinci packaged solutions, contact us for discounted and bundled pricing!

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Brad Adams – Qvinci, President / CEO / Chairman – "Qvinci's vision is defined by a single word: INNOVATION! Innovate the industry transformation of the data collection, consolidation, mapping, reporting, and business intelligence for small-to-medium businesses and non-profits into actionable financial insights everyone understands, can make sense of, and act on! This product release exemplifies that commitment to our customers, past, present, and future."

Charles Nagel – Qvinci, Founder / CIO – "With the ability to run non-Sunday aligned weekly reports starting on any day of the week, with 1 or 1000s of QuickBooks files, and with customizable accounting calendars and customizable reporting periods, users can do what was previously impossible, easily measure and compare all locations the way they want on the periods they want. Coupled with extended data syncs, new budget tools, ranking, benchmarking, and performance dashboards, the product release is transformative."

______________________________________________________________________________________________

ABOUT INTUIT – Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

ABOUT QVINCI – Qvinci is a cloud-based solution that empowers accountants, franchises, multi-unit organizations, and single SMBs to make better decisions, save time, and increase their profitability and net revenue by providing actionable financial insights everyone can understand, make sense of, and act on. Automated collection, consolidation, and mapping of financial and non-financial data to a SCoA. Color-coded and customizable KPIs and business intelligence that tracks and predicts trending, benchmarks KPIs, and forecasts financial and cashflow positioning. Acclaimed Customer Success team always ready to help. Easy to implement. Simple to use. Immediate results.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

*Intuit and QuickBooks are registered trademarks of Intuit Inc. Used with permission under the QuickBooks Solution Provider Program.

Media Contact

Justin Clark, Qvinci Software, 512-637-7337, [email protected], https://qvinci.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Qvinci Software