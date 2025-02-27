Announcing Sifos' New Low Cost PoE PowerSync Programmable Load for Volume QA and Manufacturing Testing Applications

Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) challenges design and test engineers to evaluate multi-channel, "intelligent" DC power sources that are activated and deactivated through signaling protocols operating over several power delivery and polarity configurations. The application and management of DC power over multiple local area network connections must be completely transparent and non-disruptive to the traditional data transmission functions of those network connections.

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One-Box, Low Cost Solution

The PSL-3424M is a one-box platforms to facilitate analysis of Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) behaviors. The PSL-3424M is Sifos' lowest cost, multi-port PSE test instrument supporting PSE loading and power stressing. Depending upon configuration, up to 12 ports can simultaneously load over 1200 combined watts, emulating 802.3at and 802.3bt single signature PD's advertising Class 0 to Class 8. With per-slot multiplexing, up to 24 PSE ports can be connected enabling automated test strategies covering 24, 16, or 8 port PSE's.

Key Features Include:

Connect up to 24 (2-Pair and/or 4-Pair) PSE ports

Simultaneously Load up to 12 PSE ports

Programmable Per-Port Loading to over 100W per Port

Scalable: Configure as 4x2 (8) Ports, 8x2 (16) Ports, or 12x2 (24) Ports

Emulate Class 0 – Class 8 PD's

LAN Data THRU port for packet and/or PHY testing under PoE Load

ESD/EFT/Surge Hardened – Supports IEC 61000-4 Compliance Testing

Automation Development Environment with PowerShell PSA

Pairset Voltage Metering and Power Detection

Load Current Configuration and Metering

Programmable Load Transients and Inrush Loading

Smart and Quiet Thermal Management

Embedded Power Supply

Automation Ready

The PSL-3424M is provided with Sifos' PowerShell PSA scripting environment that includes a variety of commands and utilities to make short work of evaluating PSE ports. A complete and extensible API for the PSL-3424M instrument including a robust command set that ranges from elemental resource configurations to high level utilities. PowerShell PSA can be integrated into broader Tcl environments that interlace traditional network transmission tests with PoE test enabling seamless integration of custom or standard PSE tests with existing Tcl-based test suites.

Features of Sifos High-End Testers

The PSL-3424M is managed over the LAN just like other members of the Sifos PSA-3000 family of PSE test instruments. The PSL-3424M runs cooling fans only when test port heating calls for it. An efficient cooling system then expels up to 1200 Watts without irritating, high frequency fans. The PSL-3424M is rack friendly and will tolerate equipment immediately on top and below the 3U sized instrument

Perfect Fit for Industrial PSE Testing

PSL-3424M test ports are ESD/Surge/EFT protected to IEC 61000-4 Level 3 standards allowing multi-port connections to PSE's while they go through safety/compliance test procedures. Test ports provide flexible PD class emulation and power loading up to 100W per port. The instrument scales from 8 multiplexed PSE ports to 24 multiplexed PSE ports allowing lower cost solutions to smaller port-count applications.

Commercial Grade Test Equipment

Like all Sifos test equipment, the PSL-3424M is safety (CSA) and environmentally (CE mark) certified. The PSL-3424M will support packet traffic up to 10GBase-T rates on DC isolated THRU ports. All technical capabilities are fully specified in technical datasheets.

About: Sifos Technologies is the market leader in PoE (PSE and PDs) and provides Ethernet PHY (physical layer) automated test & measurement solutions for network equipment and electronic contract semiconductor, silicon providers, test labs, telecommunication service providers, system integrators, field service and IT departments.

The company is located just outside Boston, Massachusetts (USA) and may be contacted at +1-978-975-2100 on the web at www.sifos.com. Follow Sifos Technologies on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Patty Sherburne, Sifos Technologies, Inc., 1 (978) 975-2100 117, [email protected], https://sifos.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Sifos Technologies, Inc.