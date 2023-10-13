Announcing Silicon Slopes' Top Female Technology Leaders

Women Tech Council recognizes industry-leading women in technology and activates tech community for women in tech

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women Tech Council (WTC), a national nonprofit organization focused on the impact of women in driving high growth for the technology sector, announced the award recipients of the 2023 Women Tech Awards. The Women Tech Awards is the premier awards program for women in technology with ties to Silicon Slopes and has accelerated the careers of some of the most prestigious and up-and-coming women throughout the technology industry. By recognizing technology-focused women who are creating new technologies, driving innovation, impacting tech companies and inspiring the technology community, these awards elevate their work and individual careers. The awards also activate technology leaders and community members to help elevate and accelerate all women in tech.

"These women are living proof of the invaluable impact women create in the technology sector, yet they also highlight the incredible need we have for more women in tech," said Cydni Tetro, president of WTC. "By creating visibility for their impact and activating the community to engage in accelerating women in tech at every stage of the economic pipeline, this Awards program is designed to elevate women in tech and accelerate change for the entire tech ecosystem."

The Women Tech Awards recognized award recipients and finalists based on professional achievement, personal accomplishment, industry experiences, and community impact.

The Women Tech Award recipients are as follows:

Alison Fuller, Leadership Excellence Award

Tami Fisher, Technology Accelerator Award

Kim Wittman, Organizational Leadership Award

Jaelynn Williams, Trailblazer Award

Ilana Stern, Market Leadership Award

Carlisha Robinson, Product Leadership Award

Holly Rimmasch, Transformational Leadership Award

Anitha Christopher, Technology Excellence Award

Susan Madsen, Impact Award

In addition to recognizing the accomplishments of the finalists and award recipients, this year's awards were expanded to include more women creating impact at all levels of the tech career pipeline. The Student Pathway Awards were expanded from recognizing a single student in the midst of her STEM degrees to recognizing students at colleges throughout the state for their promising work and dedication to their STEM studies. The Rising Star Award also recognized women at early-stage career for their impact and achievements.

The Student Pathway awardees are:

Alyssa Gundersen, engineering, Salt Lake Community College

Ashley Lujan, computer science, University of Utah

Davina Kamikazi, computer science, Weber State University

Hannah Atanasio, computer science, Brigham Young University

Micheryl Benally, information technology, Utah Valley University

Regan Tracy, mechanical engineering, Utah State University

The Rising Star awardees are:

Allyson Irwin, Global Learning & Development Manager, Hakkoda

Cris Holbrook, Sr Infrastructure Asset Management Specialist, Adobe

Emily Applegarth, CEO, Gamify

Kayla Rubin, Global Head of Learning and Development, Hill Air Force Base

Laura Ferguson, Direct Solutions Consultant, Addepar

The following award finalists were also honored for their contribution to the tech industry:

Alison Sturgeon, Electrical Engineer Acquisition Specialist, Hill Airforce Base

Beth Saenz, VP of Engineering Operations, Domo

Corrine Beaumont, Founder and CEO, Know Your Lemons Foundation

Emily Togaga'e, Computer Engineer Team Lead, Hill Airforce Base

Erika Mahterian, co-founder and Head of Experience, Leland

Irana Wasti, Chief Product Officer, Bill

Jaswandi Sakpal, Director of Engineering, American Express

Kimberly Rhodes, Academic Coach, Salt Lake City School District

Martyna Shallenberg, Director of Software Engineering, Myriad Genetics

Mary Jane Isaacs, Senior VP of Engineering, Entrada

Melinda Orms, CX Engine and Digistar Project Manager, Evans and Sotherland

Nissa Farley, Director II of Product Management, CHG Healthcare

Noella Sudbury, CEO of Rasa Legal

Robbyn Scribner, Director of Outreach, Tech-Moms

Robin Ritch, Tech CEO and Former President of Deseret News

The Women Tech Awards were held in partnership with Clearlink, DOMO, Entrata, the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity, Health Catalyst, Pelion, Sorenson Capital, Vivint and VMware.

About Women Tech Council:

Founded in 2007, The Women Tech Council (WTC) focuses on the economic impact of women in driving growth for the technology sector. WTC builds programs that amplify and create tech talent to support more women in technology careers from high school to the board room. Through these programs, WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 10,000 women and men working in technology, has activated more than 25,000 girls to pursue STEM fields, and helps organizations create business environments focused on high performance, not just diversity, where men and women can succeed. These efforts propel individual careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse, and entrepreneurial technology workforce.

For more information on Women Tech Council, visit:http://www.womentechcouncil.com.

