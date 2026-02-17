Announcing State of the Swamp - Live Rebuttal to the State of the Union

Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in American history. This event will report the truth about the state of our union under his failed leadership and how Americans can defy the man who's dividing us." Miles Taylor, co-founder of DEFIANCE.org Post this

Featured speakers include Robert De Niro; Sen. Ron Wyden; Stacey Abrams; Mark Ruffalo; Jim Acosta; Marianne Williamson; George Conway; Joyce Vance; Glenn Kirschner; Mehdi Hasan; Rep. Eric Swalwell; former Gov. Steve Bullock; LaTosha Brown; Rep. Seth Moulton; Rep. Dan Goldman; Stephanie Grisham; Miles Taylor; Tara McGowan; former Rep. Joe Walsh; Baratunde Thurston; Sue Gordon; Rep. Eugene Vindman; Wajahat Ali; Norm Eisen; Steve Schmidt; Charlie Sykes; Rashad Robinson; Olivia Troye; Asha Rangappa; Brian Karem; Robby Roadsteamer; Lisandra Vazquez, and MORE, including surprise guests.

The evening will also feature satire, visuals, and direct calls to action. Attendees are encouraged to wear green or frog attire — a symbol of peaceful defiance and civic participation.

"This is not a protest or a watch party," said DEFIANCE.org co-founder Miles Taylor. "It's a live, public rebuttal — grounded in facts, accountability, and action. Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in American history. This event will report the truth about the state of our union under his failed leadership and how Americans can defy the man who's dividing us."

For more information and to buy in-person or virtual tickets, or to register for the free livestream, visit DEFIANCE.org/SOTU.

About

DEFIANCE.org is a club for courageous Americans who want to know, "WHAT CAN I DO?" Each month, we give Members options to defy the Trump administration's abuses of power, including supporting remarkable groups across America committed to upholding the Constitution and democratic norms. Then we take action, together. Become a Member at DEFIANCE.org/join.

The Portland Frog Brigade is a coalition of artist-activists (artivists) who use absurdity and art to peacefully confront government overreach. Born after an activist in an inflatable frog suit was pepper-sprayed by federal agents, the Brigade turns joy into resistance, showing that creativity can cut through fear, expose abuse, and remind Americans that democracy is still worth fighting for.

COURIER is a pro-democracy news network that builds a more informed, engaged, and representative America by reaching audiences where they are online with factual, values-driven news and analysis. COURIER's local newsrooms provide Americans with news centered on the people and policies affecting their lives.

Press Information & Availabilities

Press Club Access: Space is limited. Media interested in covering the event in person or via the live feed should contact Stacy at [email protected] .

For additional information or to schedule interviews with Miles Taylor and Xander Shultz about building DEFIANCE.org's modern club for news, action, and civic funding, contact [email protected] .

Media Contact

Scott Goodstein, DEFIANCE.org, 1 202-256-8320, [email protected], Https://Defiance.org/sotu

