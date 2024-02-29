Announcing Telecom Council's Innovation Showcase Class of 2024

Communications startups selected to feature at Telecom Talks 2024 on May 8th for introductions to global telcos and communications investors.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Telecom Council's Innovation Showcase supports our ongoing mission of matching high-potential communications startups with strategic-fitting telcos, vendors, investors and potential partners. This year we introduce the Class of 2024 on May 8th, when the startups will pitch, demo, and participate in pre-arranged, one-on-one meetings with tech scouts and corporate investors from across the communications landscape as part of our Telecom Talks 2024 agenda.

Meet the Class of 2024

Ambeent Inc

Atlas AI

Beamlink

Billseye, Inc

FansXR INC

Genesis Codes Inc

LatenceTech

Netanalytics.ai

NoTraffic NA

Sitehop Ltd

Tiami Networks

Weaver Labs

Congratulations to these young companies who were selected based on their potential to disrupt the communications market and their fit with our carrier members' innovation priorities for 2024 and beyond.

To learn more about them, join Telecom Talks on May 8th for live presentations and hands-on demos, followed by pre-scheduled, 1:1 business discussions facilitated by our MatchMaker Meeting Service. Registration details at https://telecomcouncil.cventevents.com/TelecomTalks2024. We are honored to support the entrepreneurial journey of these innovative companies.

About Telecom Council:

The Telecom Council is a global community of major telcos, telecom vendors and communications investors committed to partnering with new companies, investing in new technologies, and exploring new market opportunities. Over 100 startups and new technologies are introduced every year through monthly meetings in Silicon Valley, private introductions, focused demos and our proven MatchMaker service. Our members, calendar, speaker application, and membership benefits are online at http://www.telecomcouncil.com

Media Contact

Liz Kerton, Telecom Council, 1 4088347933, [email protected], https://www.telecomcouncil.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Telecom Council