Announcing Telecom Council's Innovation Showcase Class of 2025

Communications startups selected to feature at Telecom Talks 2025 on April 9th for introductions to global telcos and communications investors.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Telecom Council's Innovation Showcase supports our ongoing mission of matching high-potential communications startups with strategic-fitting telcos, vendors, investors and potential partners. This year we introduce the Class of 2025 on April 9th, when the startups will pitch, demo, and participate in pre-arranged, one-on-one meetings with tech scouts and corporate investors from across the communications landscape as part of our Telecom Talks 2025 agenda.

Announcing the Class of 2025

cyberone.app

Drive Hockey Analytics

EnterpriseWeb

GT Systems

Lifemote Networks

Netduma

Omniflow SA

PrologMobile

RepsMate

Rockfish Data, Inc.

Roqos

WiBUZ.COM

Congratulations to these young companies who were selected based on their potential to disrupt the communications market and their fit with our carrier members' innovation priorities for 2025 and beyond.

To meet these startups and the telco tech scouts focused on cutting edge innovation, join Telecom Talks on April 9th for live presentations and hands-on demos, and curated, 1:1 business discussions facilitated by our MatchMaker Meeting Service. Registration details at https://telecomcouncil.cventevents.com/TelecomTalks2025. We are honored to support the entrepreneurial journey of these innovative companies.

