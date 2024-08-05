Announcing The 2023 Parrish Law Firm, PLLC Annual Academic Scholarship Winner

"My journey to become a lawyer is fueled by an unwavering commitment to effect positive change and fight for justice. It is driven by personal experiences, a burning passion for advocacy, and a deep-rooted desire to create a more equitable and just society." Post this

In her essay, Annie shared her journey of triumph over significant obstacles, including the challenges of being raised by Vietnamese parents whose expectations for her future often clashed with their daughter's dreams.

"From a young age, my heart has been consumed by an unwavering desire to pursue a career in law," she writes. "The roots of this burning passion can be traced back to my upbringing in a Vietnamese household, where I often found myself entangled in seemingly endless arguments with my parents."

After graduation, Annie plans to attend law school, where she will focus on civil rights, social justice, and public interest law. She says this will enable her to dedicate her efforts to causes that resonate with her passion.

"My journey to become a lawyer is fueled by an unwavering commitment to effect positive change and fight for justice. It is driven by personal experiences, a burning passion for advocacy, and a deep-rooted desire to create a more equitable and just society."

Annie says the scholarship will alleviate some of the financial burden of continuing her education and allow her to focus on her studies and personal development.

