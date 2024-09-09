Announcing the 2024 GRIT Awards Finalists, Honoring Difference-Makers in Energy, Sustainability and Climate

We received more nominations than ever. The panel of judges worked tirelessly to piece through the stories of many inspirational, hard-working leaders and organizations," said Katie Mehnert, founder and CEO of ALLY Energy. Post this

On Thursday, Sept. 12, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at the House of Blues Houston, people from across the energy sector will gather for a reception celebrating the achievements of all these finalists and the winners of the GRIT Lifetime Achievement Awards. In addition, other leaders from business, government, and civic society will attend. Limited tickets are available here.

The event is part of the inaugural Houston Energy & Climate Week, which has drawn people worldwide to the energy capital for the ultimate "rodeo."

Winners will be announced live at the annual awards program on October 30.

And the finalists are…

Individual Awards Finalists

The Professional:

Abdulla Al Marzooqi - SVP, Operation Support, ADNOC Offshore

- SVP, Operation Support, ADNOC Offshore Mimi Batrony - Commercial and Engineering Senior Manager, Oceaneering International

- Commercial and Engineering Senior Manager, Oceaneering International Ilyana Folmar - Senior Development Planner, Shell USA

- Senior Development Planner, Shell Erica Frederick - Technology & Data Science Director, Southwestern Energy

- Technology & Data Science Director, Southwestern Energy Laura Gregersen - Petroleum Geologist, State of Alaska DNR Division of Oil and Gas

- Petroleum Geologist, State of Alaska DNR Division of Oil and Gas Kate Griener - Principal, Inclusion & Diversity, Woodside Energy

- Principal, Inclusion & Diversity, Woodside Energy Obianuju Igbokwe - Technology Strategy Consultant, SLB

- Technology Strategy Consultant, SLB Adriana Perez - Director, Multi-Projects Group, Fluor

- Director, Multi-Projects Group, Fluor Linda Santiago - SVP, Sales Eastern Hemisphere, TGS

- SVP, Sales Eastern Hemisphere, TGS Darya Swaby - Senior Director, Supply Chain Management, Sempra Infrastructure

The Executive:

Tom Foster - President, Worley US & Worley Consulting Americas

- President, Worley US & Worley Consulting Americas Sandhya Ganapathy - CEO, EDP Renewables North America

- CEO, EDP Renewables North America Cheryl Ginyard-Jones - Managing Director, Ramboll Americas

- Managing Director, Ramboll Americas Kerry Moreland - President, ExxonMobil Canada

The Entrepreneur:

Kent Johnson - CEO, CLS Wind

- CEO, CLS Wind Tara Karimi - Co-Founder & Chief Science Officer, Cemvita Factory

- Co-Founder & Chief Science Officer, Cemvita Factory Julie Bliss Mullen - Founder & CEO, Aclarity

- Founder & CEO, Aclarity Sahar Sam - CEO, Solaires

The Sustainability Champion:

Michael Avery - President, 1PointFive

- President, 1PointFive Ilyana Folmar - Senior Development Planner, Shell USA

- Senior Development Planner, Shell Fang Jia - Nature-Based Solutions Researcher, Shell

Mona Johnson - EVP, EHS&R, Consolidated Asset Management Services

- EVP, EHS&R, Consolidated Asset Management Services Victor Keasler - Sustainability Director, Chemical Technologies, ChampionX

- Sustainability Director, Chemical Technologies, ChampionX Marcia Leonard - Low Carbon Energy Sector Lead, IS North America, Worley

- Low Carbon Energy Sector Lead, IS North America, Worley Mette Munkholm - VP, Transformation Projects ESG, Baker Hughes

- VP, Transformation Projects ESG, Baker Hughes Melinda Truskowski - Principal, Americas Director of Strategy, Ramboll

- Principal, Americas Director of Strategy, Ramboll Maru Williams - ESG Manager, Chevron

- ESG Manager, Chevron Abraham Zamora - SVP, Chief Sustainability Officer, Sempra Infrastructure

Groups and Teams

Best Affinity Group, Employee Resource Group, or Business Resource Group:

Appeal, Relate, Connect (ARC) - ChampionX

Asian Pacific American Forum (APAF) - Baker Hughes

Black Employee Network (BEN) - Baker Hughes

EmBRace (Employees Beyond Race) - Woodside Energy

Friends, Relatives, and Individuals Empowering Neurodiversity (FRIEND) - Occidental

IMPACTO! - ChampionX

Launch - Wood

Multicultural ERG - Baker Hughes

Pride@Work - Baker Hughes Incorporated

RISE (Recognize, Inspire, Share, Exchange) - ChampionX

WING (Women In Natural Gas) - Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline

WAVE (Women Adding Value Everywhere) - Shell

Best Energy Team:

Direct Air Capture - 1PointFive

Clean Energy Jobs Program - PSE&G

Global Renewables - Wood Mackenzie

Project Light PMO - ADNOC Offshore

Simón Bolívar Foundation - CITGO

Training - Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline

Human Resources - SWN

Top Voice:

Energy Influencers - Kathairos Solutions

Podcasts and Articles - Savvy Consulting

Best Energy Workplace:

Baker Hughes

ChampionX

EDP Renewables North America

Occidental

TGS

Wood PLC

Best Energy & Climate Startup:

Amperon

Cemvita

Kanin Energy

Syzygy Plasmonics

