Announcing the 2024 GRIT Awards Finalists, Honoring Difference-Makers in Energy, Sustainability and Climate

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALLY Energy, the talent and culture platform leveraging AI to power the energy workforce of the future™, is thrilled to announce the finalists for the 2024 GRIT Awards and Best Energy Workplaces. The prestigious annual awards include new categories such as The Sustainability Champion and The Best Energy & Climate Startup this year.
"We received more nominations than ever. The panel of judges worked tirelessly to piece through the stories of many inspirational, hard-working leaders and organizations," said Katie Mehnert, founder and CEO of ALLY Energy. "All finalists are helping the energy sector and the world move forward in the ultimate marathon: the race to achieve net zero."
On Thursday, Sept. 12, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at the House of Blues Houston, people from across the energy sector will gather for a reception celebrating the achievements of all these finalists and the winners of the GRIT Lifetime Achievement Awards. In addition, other leaders from business, government, and civic society will attend. Limited tickets are available here.
The event is part of the inaugural Houston Energy & Climate Week, which has drawn people worldwide to the energy capital for the ultimate "rodeo."
Winners will be announced live at the annual awards program on October 30.
And the finalists are…
Individual Awards Finalists
The Professional:
- Abdulla Al Marzooqi - SVP, Operation Support, ADNOC Offshore
- Mimi Batrony - Commercial and Engineering Senior Manager, Oceaneering International
- Ilyana Folmar - Senior Development Planner, Shell USA
- Erica Frederick - Technology & Data Science Director, Southwestern Energy
- Laura Gregersen - Petroleum Geologist, State of Alaska DNR Division of Oil and Gas
- Kate Griener - Principal, Inclusion & Diversity, Woodside Energy
- Obianuju Igbokwe - Technology Strategy Consultant, SLB
- Adriana Perez - Director, Multi-Projects Group, Fluor
- Linda Santiago - SVP, Sales Eastern Hemisphere, TGS
- Darya Swaby - Senior Director, Supply Chain Management, Sempra Infrastructure
The Executive:
- Tom Foster - President, Worley US & Worley Consulting Americas
- Sandhya Ganapathy - CEO, EDP Renewables North America
- Cheryl Ginyard-Jones - Managing Director, Ramboll Americas
- Kerry Moreland - President, ExxonMobil Canada
The Entrepreneur:
- Kent Johnson - CEO, CLS Wind
- Tara Karimi - Co-Founder & Chief Science Officer, Cemvita Factory
- Julie Bliss Mullen - Founder & CEO, Aclarity
- Sahar Sam - CEO, Solaires
The Sustainability Champion:
- Michael Avery - President, 1PointFive
- Ilyana Folmar - Senior Development Planner, Shell USA
- Fang Jia - Nature-Based Solutions Researcher, Shell
- Mona Johnson - EVP, EHS&R, Consolidated Asset Management Services
- Victor Keasler - Sustainability Director, Chemical Technologies, ChampionX
- Marcia Leonard - Low Carbon Energy Sector Lead, IS North America, Worley
- Mette Munkholm - VP, Transformation Projects ESG, Baker Hughes
- Melinda Truskowski - Principal, Americas Director of Strategy, Ramboll
- Maru Williams - ESG Manager, Chevron
- Abraham Zamora - SVP, Chief Sustainability Officer, Sempra Infrastructure
Groups and Teams
Best Affinity Group, Employee Resource Group, or Business Resource Group:
- Appeal, Relate, Connect (ARC) - ChampionX
- Asian Pacific American Forum (APAF) - Baker Hughes
- Black Employee Network (BEN) - Baker Hughes
- EmBRace (Employees Beyond Race) - Woodside Energy
- Friends, Relatives, and Individuals Empowering Neurodiversity (FRIEND) - Occidental
- IMPACTO! - ChampionX
- Launch - Wood
- Multicultural ERG - Baker Hughes
- Pride@Work - Baker Hughes Incorporated
- RISE (Recognize, Inspire, Share, Exchange) - ChampionX
- WING (Women In Natural Gas) - Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline
- WAVE (Women Adding Value Everywhere) - Shell
Best Energy Team:
- Direct Air Capture - 1PointFive
- Clean Energy Jobs Program - PSE&G
- Global Renewables - Wood Mackenzie
- Project Light PMO - ADNOC Offshore
- Simón Bolívar Foundation - CITGO
- Training - Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline
- Human Resources - SWN
Top Voice:
- Energy Influencers - Kathairos Solutions
- Podcasts and Articles - Savvy Consulting
Best Energy Workplace:
- Baker Hughes
- ChampionX
- EDP Renewables North America
- Occidental
- TGS
- Wood PLC
Best Energy & Climate Startup:
- Amperon
- Cemvita
- Kanin Energy
- Syzygy Plasmonics
About ALLY Energy
ALLY Energy is the most trusted source for companies, startups, professionals, and future workers who want to accelerate their careers, skills, and connections for the energy transition. For more information about ALLY Energy, please visit here.
Media Contact
Kevin McMinn, ALLY Energy, +1 281-741-5482, [email protected], www.allyenergy.com
SOURCE ALLY Energy
