Announcing the 2024 Human Animal Bond Innovation Award Winners

The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) today announced the winners of its annual Human Animal Bond Innovation Awards, which recognize companies and organizations with innovative products and programs designed to advance the human-animal bond and create a more pet-friendly society. The 2024 Human Animal Bond Innovation Award winners are:

Public Service Category: CancerCare

CancerCare's Pet Assistance and Wellness (PAW) program helps people diagnosed with cancer stay together with their beloved pet by providing financial assistance for pet-related expenses, such as pet food, vet visits, pet sitting and boarding. The PAW Program was launched in 2020 and has given over 3,700 financial assistance grants to date.

Public Service Category: Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels bridges human services and animal welfare to ease the challenges of pet ownership and preserve the human-animal bond. What started as small programs providing ad hoc support has grown to be robust and multi-faceted programs encompassing an array of services, including pet food and supply deliveries, access to veterinary care, grooming, emergency boarding, and dog walking. The organization has also released national research findings to the public to raise awareness among new audiences about the prevalence of social isolation and the effectiveness of pet programs as a solution.

The Public Service category is sponsored by Zoetis.

Media Category: Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop believes that children often have special relationships with animals. Whether it's a family pet or a stuffed animal, furry friends can provide kids an avenue for learning new skills, while growing in self-confidence, empathy, and friendship. Sesame Workshop launched a preschool-focused, digital series – Best Friends Fur-ever - about a 4-year-old girl, Julia, with autism and her pet dog Rose, and how they support one another's physical and emotional needs. Sesame Workshop has also hosted webinars for people to learn about the science of the human-animal bond with leading researchers in the field, specifically about how animal-assisted interventions can support autistic children's well-being.

Pet-Inclusive Culture Category: Kimpton Hotels

Pets are welcome at more than 76 Kimpton Hotels locations in 55 cities around the world. In 1992, Kimpton became the first hotel company to introduce a brand-wide pet-friendly policy. The standard pet policy welcomes two pets of any size for no additional fee. Bill Kimpton, the hotel's founder, would bring his dog Chianti to work with him, and today there are even honorary dog staff across select Kimpton hotels. These Directors of Pet Relations greet guests in the lobby and quality test the pet amenities, which include pet beds, water bowls, and food. Some benefits for pet owners include a concierge list of nearby pet-friendly restaurants, parks, groomers and pet boutiques and complimentary access to Wag! Premium during the stay, which connects dog owners to professional pet caregivers in the area.

The Pet-Inclusive Culture category is sponsored by Nestlé Purina.

Pet-Inclusive Infrastructure Category: Tybee Island Police Department

The Tybee Island (Georgia) Police Department partnered with Humane Society for Greater Savannah to help adoptable pets. This new program, "K9 for a Day", selects dogs - and some cats - to spend the day with Tybee Island police officers. The adoptable pets ride in patrol cars and have meet & greets in the community. Every pet that has participated has been adopted or found a foster home - many times on the same day they join the patrol. The program has tremendous support from the entire department and the community. It serves as a model for community partnerships for other law enforcement agencies and animal welfare organizations that constantly need creative ideas to help shelter animals find homes.

"PetSmart Charities is proud to again be the Presenting Sponsor for the Human Animal Bond Innovation Awards to celebrate the human-animal bond and how this relationship is being supported and honored across communities," said Aimee Gilbreath, President of PetSmart Charities and Vice Chair of the HABRI Board of Trustees. "This year's winners safeguard and enhance the relationship between pets and people in unique, innovative ways and we hope to inspire others through recognizing and sharing their important work."

"HABRI is grateful to Presenting Sponsor: PetSmart Charities; Category Sponsors: Purina and Zoetis; and Supporting Sponsor, the World Pet Association," said HABRI President Steven Feldman. "These organizations have not only made the Human Animal Bond Innovation Awards possible, but they have also demonstrated a strong and enduring commitment to the human-animal bond."

For more information about these winners and the Human Animal Bond Innovation Awards, please visit http://www.habri.org/hab-innovation-awards

About HABRI

HABRI is a not-for-profit organization that funds innovative scientific research to document the health benefits of companion animals; educates the public about human-animal bond research; and advocates for the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, please visit https://habri.org/.

Media Contact

Hayley Maynard, Human Animal Bond Research Institute, 614.532.5279, [email protected]

SOURCE Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI)