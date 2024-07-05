Announcing the 2024 Inman Innovation Award Finalists in Celebration of Creativity Across the Real Estate Industry

Following an open call for nominations from around the real estate industry, Inman announces the 2024 finalists in the highly anticipated Inman Innovator Awards, first bestowed in 1998.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. , July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman, real estate's leading news source for agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders, proudly announced the finalists of the 2024 Inman Innovator Awards this week.
Since 1998, the Inman Innovator Awards have honored companies, individuals and new technology that increases productivity, efficiency, and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals alike.
Inman Innovators push the industry forward and raise the bar for the entire real estate community. They include entrepreneurs challenging outdated norms, agents redefining client communication, marketers revolutionizing how to showcase properties, pioneers of advanced technologies, and brokerages and teams building innovative business models.
The finalists for each category were selected by the Inman editorial team following an open call for nominations from around the real estate industry.
The winners in 11 categories will be celebrated next month at Inman Connect Las Vegas, along with the announcement of the 2024 recipient of the Nate Ellis Award for giving back to the residential real estate community.
The full list of 2024 Inman Innovator Awards finalists are:
Innovator of the Year (individual or individuals)
- Austin Allison, Pacaso
- Rich Barton, Zillow
- Dan Cooper, Gitcha
- Damian Eales, Realtor.com
- Andy Florance, CoStar
- Josh Jensen, Inspectify
- Sean Soderstrom, Courted
- Carrie Wheeler, Opendoor
Company of the Year
- CoStar Group
- Courted
- CoreLogic
- Gitcha
- Inspectify
- Lone Wolf
- The Real Brokerage
- RentSpree
- Rocket Companies
- Sidekick
Most Innovative Agent or Team
- Alexander Zakharin, NestSeekers
- Frances Katzen, Douglas Elliman
- Dawn McKenna, Coldwell Banker
- Holly Meyer Lucas, Compass
- Jimmy Burgess, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
- Coalition Properties Group, Keller Williams
- The Ashton Real Estate Group, RE/MAX Advantage
Most Innovative Brokerage
- The Agency
- @properties Christie's International Real Estate
- Compass
- eXp Realty
- LPT Realty
- Moreland Properties
- The Real Brokerage
- SERHANT.
- Sotheby's International Real Estate
Most Innovative Marketing or Branding Campaign
- The Agency, "The Next Generation of Real Estate"
- @properties Christie's International Real Estate, "Love Letters"
- Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors, "Only a Realtor"
- CoreLogic, "Cybersecurity Month"
- Homes.com Super Bowl advertising blitz
- Realtor.com, buyer representation campaign
- WFG National Title, "Let's Do This"
- Zillow, "Home Just Got Real"
Most Innovative Lead Servicing Solution
Most Innovative Marketing Solution
- Curaytor
- iGUIDE
- Lone Wolf
- MoxiWorks, ActivePipe
- Realtor.com
- ShowingTime+
Most Innovative Client Experience Solution
- CoreLogic
- Corcoran Group
- Movoto by OJO
- Nest Realty
- Rechat
- Solid Earth
Most Innovative Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Courted
- eXp Realty
- LocalizeOS
- Mr. Cooper
- Real Brokerage
- Restb.ai
- Rocket Homes Product Delivery
- Sidekick
- SERHANT.
- Zillow/ShowingTime
Most Innovative Industry Podcast
- Jason Abrams, The Millionaire Real Estate Agent
- Glennda Baker and Tyler Whitman, Glitter and Gay
- BiggerPockets, On the Market
- James Dwiggins and Keith Robinson, Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered
- Christine George, Know Like Trust for Real Estate
- Mike DelPrete, Context
- Rob Hahn and Greg Robertson, Industry Relations
- Katie Lance, The Katie Lance Podcast
Most Innovative MLS or Industry Organization
- Austin Board of Realtors/UnlockMLS
- Bright MLS
- California Association of Realtors (CAR)
- Consumer Federation of America (CFA)
- California Regional MLS (CRMLS)
- Houston Association of Realtors
- Miami Association of Realtors
- The MLS
- Northwest Multiple Listing Service (NWMLS)
- What Moves Her, Anywhere
The Nate Ellis Award (for giving back to the community)
- Honoree announced at Inman Connect Las Vegas
The winners will be celebrated at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30 - August 1, 2024 at the Aria Resort & Casino. The winners of Inman's Golden I Award, celebrating distinction in luxury real estate, will be awarded at Inman Luxury Connect July 29 - 30, 2024.
Information on Inman's full slate of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards.
Questions about Inman's real estate awards programs should be directed to [email protected].
About Inman Awards
Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with six distinctive categories. Each award shines a spotlight on the most deserving companies and individuals in the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, leadership, and AI.
About Inman
Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.
Press Center:
Media Contact
Inman, 1 510-658-9252, [email protected], www.inman.com
SOURCE Inman
