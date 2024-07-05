Announcing the 2024 Inman Innovation Award Finalists in Celebration of Creativity Across the Real Estate Industry

The finalist of 2024 Inman Innovator Award include agents, marketers, pioneers, brokerages, and teams pushing the industry forward and raising the bar for the entire real estate community. Post this

Inman Innovators push the industry forward and raise the bar for the entire real estate community. They include entrepreneurs challenging outdated norms, agents redefining client communication, marketers revolutionizing how to showcase properties, pioneers of advanced technologies, and brokerages and teams building innovative business models.

The finalists for each category were selected by the Inman editorial team following an open call for nominations from around the real estate industry.

The winners in 11 categories will be celebrated next month at Inman Connect Las Vegas, along with the announcement of the 2024 recipient of the Nate Ellis Award for giving back to the residential real estate community.

The full list of 2024 Inman Innovator Awards finalists are:

Innovator of the Year (individual or individuals)

Austin Allison , Pacaso

, Pacaso Rich Barton , Zillow

, Zillow Dan Cooper , Gitcha

, Gitcha Damian Eales , Realtor.com

, Realtor.com Andy Florance , CoStar

, CoStar Josh Jensen , Inspectify

, Inspectify Sean Soderstrom , Courted

, Courted Carrie Wheeler , Opendoor

Company of the Year

Most Innovative Agent or Team

Most Innovative Brokerage

Most Innovative Marketing or Branding Campaign

Most Innovative Lead Servicing Solution

Most Innovative Marketing Solution

Curaytor

iGUIDE

Lone Wolf

MoxiWorks, ActivePipe

Realtor.com

ShowingTime+

Most Innovative Client Experience Solution

Most Innovative Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Courted

eXp Realty

LocalizeOS

Mr. Cooper

Real Brokerage

Restb.ai

Rocket Homes Product Delivery

Sidekick

SERHANT.

Zillow/ShowingTime

Most Innovative Industry Podcast

Most Innovative MLS or Industry Organization

The Nate Ellis Award (for giving back to the community)

Honoree announced at Inman Connect Las Vegas

The winners will be celebrated at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30 - August 1, 2024 at the Aria Resort & Casino. The winners of Inman's Golden I Award, celebrating distinction in luxury real estate, will be awarded at Inman Luxury Connect July 29 - 30, 2024.

Information on Inman's full slate of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards.

Questions about Inman's real estate awards programs should be directed to [email protected].

About Inman Awards

Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with six distinctive categories. Each award shines a spotlight on the most deserving companies and individuals in the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, leadership, and AI.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

Follow Inman on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Press Center:

www.inman.com/about/press/

Media Contact

Inman, 1 510-658-9252, [email protected], www.inman.com

SOURCE Inman