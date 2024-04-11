Announcing the 2024 John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Fellows

The John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Taps 188 Artists, Scholars, Photographers, Novelists, Essayists, Poets, Historians, Choreographers, Environmentalists, and Data Scientists to the Ranks of 19,000 Fellows Honored Since 1925 *** Now in 99th year, the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation recognizes & awards monetary prizes to the 2024 class of trail-blazing fellows across 52 fields
NEW YORK , April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Board of Trustees of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation announced today their appointment of 188 Guggenheim Fellowships to a distinguished and diverse group of culture-creators working across 52 disciplines. Chosen through a rigorous application and peer review process from a pool of almost 3,000 applicants, the Class of 2024 Guggenheim Fellows was tapped on the basis of prior career achievement and exceptional promise. As established in 1925 by founder Senator Simon Guggenheim, each fellow receives a monetary stipend to pursue independent work at the highest level under "the freest possible conditions."
"Humanity faces some profound existential challenges," said Edward Hirsch, award-winning poet and president of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation. "The Guggenheim Fellowship is a life-changing recognition. It's a celebrated investment into the lives and careers of distinguished artists, scholars, scientists, writers and other cultural visionaries who are meeting these challenges head-on and generating new possibilities and pathways across the broader culture as they do so."
In all, 52 scholarly disciplines and artistic fields, 84 academic institutions, 38 US states and the District of Columbia, and four Canadian provinces are represented in the 2024 class, who range in age from 28 to 89. More than 40 Fellows (roughly 1 out of 4) do not hold a full-time affiliation with a college or university. Many Fellows' projects directly respond to timely issues such as democracy and politics, identity, disability activism, machine learning, incarceration, climate change and community. Since its founding in 1925, the Foundation has awarded over $400 million in fellowships to more than 19,000 fellows.
The 2024 class of Guggenheim Fellows' notable projects, including:
- Jonathan Alter, acclaimed political writer whose new project looks at Caesar as a parable on today's political culture.
- Sara Bennett, a photographer looking at the lives of women after imprisonment.
- Jessica Blinkhorn, an interdisciplinary artist and advocate for the disabled, aging, and LGBTQ+ communities, whose next project uses art to reevaluate pre-conceived notions of disability and sexuality.
- Nicholas Galanin, an Indigenous (Tlingit/Unangax̂) multi-disciplinary artist who is developing workshops and new artistic works to create a greater discourse on indigenous art.
- Paul K. Newton, a professor of mathematics who is using game theory to study and develop cancer evolution models.
- Lorraine O'Grady, a conceptual multi-disciplinary artist who is reviving an old persona for a new performative work project.
- Jennifer Raff, a geneticist using DNA to study the complexity of the human evolutionary process that has shaped today's patterns of genetic variation.
- Tracy K. Smith, a former U.S. Poet Laureate looking at a variety of Afro-diasporic cultures in connection to Black Lyric poetry.
- Emma Straub, a novelist whose next project explores the ambitions and relationships of a reunited boy band and the nostalgia of their loyal fans, decades after the band's peak.
- Ada Trillo, a photographer documenting through images the stories of LGBTQ+ migrants to the U.S.
- Julia Wolfe, a composer creating an a cappella spatial choral work.
Generous gifts from friends and previous Fellows have helped support this year's Fellows:
- An exceptionally generous bequest in 2019 from the estate of the acclaimed American novelist and 1959 Guggenheim Fellow, Philip Roth, provides partial support for a variety of writers.
- Actor Robert De Niro has underwritten Arvie Smith's Fellowship in Fine Arts in honor of his father, the painter Robert De Niro Sr., a 1968 Guggenheim Fellow. Through vivid color and historical references, Smith's paintings consider racial and political identity.
- The Dorothy Tapper Goldman Foundation continues its support of the Fellowship in Constitutional Studies, awarded this year to Kim Lane Scheppele, an expert on authoritarianism.
- Wendy Belzberg and Strauss Zelnick have underwritten a Fellowship in General Nonfiction awarded to James Wood in honor of the writer Stacy Schiff, a 1996 Guggenheim Fellow and Foundation Trustee. Wood is an essayist, novelist, and literary critic, especially focused on the idea of realism.
- Jerold S. Kayden, a 1989 Guggenheim Fellow, has helped establish a Climate Change Fund in support of climate-related Fellowships. This year the Climate Change Fund will support the Fellowships of Robert Kopp (Geography and Environmental Studies) and Eric Steig (Earth Science). Kopp is an interdisciplinary climate scientist studying sea level change, and Steig is a glaciologist and isotope geochemist whose research focuses on ice sheets.
- The Eleanor Schwartz Charitable Foundation has underwritten a Fellowship in Medicine & Health awarded to Cassandra Quave, an ethnobotanist whose research focuses on the pharmacological evaluation of medicinal plants.
- Matt Pincus and Sarah Min have underwritten a Fellowship in Fiction, General Nonfiction, or Biography for women or people of color. This Fellowship has been awarded to Kirstin Valdez Quade, Fellow in Fiction.
- Fellows in the creative arts are partially supported by the Joel Conarroe Fund, named for the former President of the Foundation who was a 1977 Guggenheim Fellow.
About the Guggenheim Foundation
Created and initially funded in 1925, by US Senator Simon and Olga Guggenheim in memory of their son John Simon, the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation has sought to "further the development of scholars and artists by assisting them to engage in research in any field of knowledge and creation in any of the arts, under the freest possible conditions."
Since its establishment, the Foundation has granted over $400 million in Fellowships to more than 19,000 individuals, among whom are more than 125 Nobel laureates, members of all the national academies, winners of the Pulitzer Prize, Fields Medal, Turing Award, Bancroft Prize, National Book Award, and other internationally recognized honors. The broad range of fields of study is a unique characteristic of the Fellowship program.
The Foundation centers the talents and instincts of the Fellows, whose passions often have broad and immediate social impact. For example, in 1936, Zora Neale Hurston wrote Their Eyes Were Watching God with the support of a Guggenheim Fellowship and dedicated it to the Foundation's first president, Henry Allen Moe. Photographer Robert Frank's seminal book, The Americans, was the product of a cross-country tour supported by two Guggenheim Fellowships. The accomplishments of other early Fellows like e.e. cummings, Jennifer Doudna, Jacob Lawrence, Rachel Carson, James Baldwin, Martha Graham, and Linus Pauling also demonstrate the strength of the Foundation's core values and the power and impact of its approach. More information at gf.org
2024 Guggenheim Fellows, alphabetized by field of study
African Studies
- Wale Adebanwi
American Literature
- Heather Cass White
Anthropology & Cultural Studies
- Carl Knappett
- Laura A. Ogden
- Douglas Rogers
- Deborah A. Thomas
Applied Mathematics
- Paul Newton
Architecture, Planning, & Design
- Paul Hardin Kapp
Astronomy–Astrophysics
- Marc Kamionkowski
Biography
- Nicholas Frankel
Biology
- Alison M. Bell
- Robert M. Pringle
- Corina E. Tarnita
Chemistry
- Chad A. Mirkin
- Teri W. Odom
Choreography
- Rosie Herrera
- Ryan K. Johnson
- Hari Krishnan
- Rebecca Lazier
- Victor Quijada
- amara tabor-smith
- Abby Zbikowski
Classics
- Gretchen Reydams-Schils
- Andrew M. Riggsby
Computer Science
- Gene Tsudik
Constitutional Studies
- Kim Lane Scheppele
Dance Studies
- Emily Wilcox
Data Science
- Martin J. Wainwright
Drama & Performance Art
- Joshua Harmon
- Modesto Jimenez
- Martyna Majok
- James Scruggs
- Caridad Svich
Earth Science
- Eric Steig
East Asian Studies
- Anna M. Shields
Education
- Carola Suárez-Orozco
Engineering
- Vivek K. Goyal
- Petia M. Vlahovska
European & Latin American History
- John Connelly Martin Nesvig
European & Latin American Literature
- Martin Munro
Fiction
- Camille Bordas
- Jamel Brinkley
- Emma Cline
- Laird Hunt
- Julia Phillips
- Kirstin Valdez Quade
- Emma Straub
- Justin Torres
Film-Video
- Itziar Barrio
- Jessica Beshir
- Garrett Bradley
- Lilli Carré
- Jude Chehab
- Ariana Gerstein
- Juan Pablo González
- Ben Hagari
- Shadi Harouni
- Baba Hillman
- Crystal Kayiza
- Won Ju Lim
- Loira Limbal
- Raúl O. Paz-Pastrana
- Jennifer Redfearn
- Shengze Zhu
Film, Video, & New Media Studies
- Jonathan Sterne
Fine Arts
- Sónia Almeida
- Kim Anno
- Anna Betbeze
- Jessica Elaine Blinkhorn
- Rebeca Bollinger
- Ben Thorp Brown
- Mike Cloud
- Lewis deSoto
- Adama Delphine Fawundu
- Nicholas Galanin
- Guillermo Galindo
- Antonietta Grassi
- Léonie Guyer
- Bang Geul Han
- Lotus L. Kang
- Nicola López
- Park McArthur
- Harold Mendez
- Taji Ra'oof Nahl
- Lorraine O'Grady
- Lamar Peterson
- Anders Herwald Ruhwald
- Carrie Schneider
- Jennifer Sirey
- Arvie Smith
- jackie sumell
- Dyani White Hawk
- Susan York
Fine Arts Research
- Claire Bishop
- Laura U. Marks
- Alexander Nagel
- Amara Solari
- Krista Thompson
General Nonfiction
- Jonathan Alter
- Thomas Beller
- Jefferson Cowie
- David Mura
- Beth Nguyen
- Jennifer Raff
- Sonia Shah
- Christina Sharpe
- Adam Shatz
- James Wood
Geography & Environmental Studies
- Robert Kopp
- Emily T. Yeh
History of Science, Technology, & Economics
- Angela N. H. Creager
- Dániel Margócsy
Intellectual & Cultural History
- Matthew Pratt Guterl
- Vincent W. Lloyd
- Tiya Miles
Law
- Thomas M. Keck
Linguistics
- Joseph F. Eska
Literary Criticism
- Bruno Bosteels
- Marta Figlerowicz
- Sianne Ngai
- Roy Scranton
Mathematics
- Henri Darmon
Medicine & Health
- Cassandra L. Quave
Medieval & Early Modern Studies
- Brian A. Catlos
Music Composition
- Utku Asuroglu
- Nicolás Lell Benavides
- Kui Dong
- Kate Gentile
- Rodney Jones
- Yoon-Ji Lee
- Aruán Ortiz
- Luis Quintana
- Nicole Rampersaud
- Bekah Simms
- Anthony Tidd
- Julia Wolfe
- Theresa Wong
- Xi Wang
Music Research
- Nina Kraus
- Amy Lynn Wlodarski
Neuroscience
- Roger Philip Levy
Philosophy
- Jenann Ismael
- Barbara Montero
Photography
- Sara Bennett
- Matthew Brandt
- Carlos Diaz
- Joanne Dugan
- Lisa Elmaleh
- Lucas Foglia
- Dylan Hausthor
- Katherine Hubbard
- Tarrah Krajnak
- Rachelle Mozman Solano
- Gina Osterloh
- Arthur Ou
- Ahndraya Parlato
- Greta Pratt
- Margaret Mary Stratton
- Leonard Suryajaya
- Ada Trillo
Physics
- Tracy R. Slatyer
Poetry
- Kaveh Akbar
- Jos Charles
- Elaine Equi
- Vievee Francis
- Airea D. Matthews
- Robyn Schiff
- Safiya Sinclair
- Tracy K. Smith
- Mai Der Vang
Political Science
- Kosuke Imai
- Jan-Werner Müller
- Jessica Pisano
Religion
- Mara H. Benjamin
- Carol E. Harrison
- Travis Zadeh
Science Writing
- Jennifer Ackerman
- Ed Yong
Sociology
- Feng Wang
South & Southeast Asian Studies
- Nita Kumar
- Jonathan A. Silk
Theatre Arts & Performance Studies
- Jack Halberstam
- Tavia Nyong'o
Translation
- Ryan Bloom
U.S. History
- Ned Blackhawk
- Elizabeth Hinton
- Christina Snyder
