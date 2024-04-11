Announcing the 2024 John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Fellows

"I truly believe that this remarkable cohort of Guggenheim fellows, one by one, are going to make this a better world to live in." - Edward Hirsch, president of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Post this

"Humanity faces some profound existential challenges," said Edward Hirsch, award-winning poet and president of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation. "The Guggenheim Fellowship is a life-changing recognition. It's a celebrated investment into the lives and careers of distinguished artists, scholars, scientists, writers and other cultural visionaries who are meeting these challenges head-on and generating new possibilities and pathways across the broader culture as they do so."

In all, 52 scholarly disciplines and artistic fields, 84 academic institutions, 38 US states and the District of Columbia, and four Canadian provinces are represented in the 2024 class, who range in age from 28 to 89. More than 40 Fellows (roughly 1 out of 4) do not hold a full-time affiliation with a college or university. Many Fellows' projects directly respond to timely issues such as democracy and politics, identity, disability activism, machine learning, incarceration, climate change and community. Since its founding in 1925, the Foundation has awarded over $400 million in fellowships to more than 19,000 fellows.

The 2024 class of Guggenheim Fellows' notable projects, including:

Jonathan Alter , acclaimed political writer whose new project looks at Caesar as a parable on today's political culture.

, acclaimed political writer whose new project looks at Caesar as a parable on today's political culture. Sara Bennett , a photographer looking at the lives of women after imprisonment.

, a photographer looking at the lives of women after imprisonment. Jessica Blinkhorn , an interdisciplinary artist and advocate for the disabled, aging, and LGBTQ+ communities, whose next project uses art to reevaluate pre-conceived notions of disability and sexuality.

, an interdisciplinary artist and advocate for the disabled, aging, and LGBTQ+ communities, whose next project uses art to reevaluate pre-conceived notions of disability and sexuality. Nicholas Galanin , an Indigenous (Tlingit/Unangax̂) multi-disciplinary artist who is developing workshops and new artistic works to create a greater discourse on indigenous art.

, an Indigenous (Tlingit/Unangax̂) multi-disciplinary artist who is developing workshops and new artistic works to create a greater discourse on indigenous art. Paul K. Newton , a professor of mathematics who is using game theory to study and develop cancer evolution models.

, a professor of mathematics who is using game theory to study and develop cancer evolution models. Lorraine O'Grady , a conceptual multi-disciplinary artist who is reviving an old persona for a new performative work project.

, a conceptual multi-disciplinary artist who is reviving an old persona for a new performative work project. Jennifer Raff , a geneticist using DNA to study the complexity of the human evolutionary process that has shaped today's patterns of genetic variation.

, a geneticist using DNA to study the complexity of the human evolutionary process that has shaped today's patterns of genetic variation. Tracy K. Smith , a former U.S. Poet Laureate looking at a variety of Afro-diasporic cultures in connection to Black Lyric poetry.

, a former U.S. Poet Laureate looking at a variety of Afro-diasporic cultures in connection to Black Lyric poetry. Emma Straub , a novelist whose next project explores the ambitions and relationships of a reunited boy band and the nostalgia of their loyal fans, decades after the band's peak.

, a novelist whose next project explores the ambitions and relationships of a reunited boy band and the nostalgia of their loyal fans, decades after the band's peak. Ada Trillo , a photographer documenting through images the stories of LGBTQ+ migrants to the U.S.

, a photographer documenting through images the stories of LGBTQ+ migrants to the U.S. Julia Wolfe, a composer creating an a cappella spatial choral work.

Generous gifts from friends and previous Fellows have helped support this year's Fellows:

An exceptionally generous bequest in 2019 from the estate of the acclaimed American novelist and 1959 Guggenheim Fellow, Philip Roth , provides partial support for a variety of writers.

, provides partial support for a variety of writers. Actor Robert De Niro has underwritten Arvie Smith's Fellowship in Fine Arts in honor of his father, the painter Robert De Niro Sr. , a 1968 Guggenheim Fellow. Through vivid color and historical references, Smith's paintings consider racial and political identity.

has underwritten Fellowship in Fine Arts in honor of his father, the painter , a 1968 Guggenheim Fellow. Through vivid color and historical references, Smith's paintings consider racial and political identity. The Dorothy Tapper Goldman Foundation continues its support of the Fellowship in Constitutional Studies, awarded this year to Kim Lane Scheppele , an expert on authoritarianism.

, an expert on authoritarianism. Wendy Belzberg and Strauss Zelnick have underwritten a Fellowship in General Nonfiction awarded to James Wood in honor of the writer Stacy Schiff , a 1996 Guggenheim Fellow and Foundation Trustee. Wood is an essayist, novelist, and literary critic, especially focused on the idea of realism.

and Strauss Zelnick have underwritten a Fellowship in General Nonfiction awarded to in honor of the writer , a 1996 Guggenheim Fellow and Foundation Trustee. Wood is an essayist, novelist, and literary critic, especially focused on the idea of realism. Jerold S. Kayden , a 1989 Guggenheim Fellow, has helped establish a Climate Change Fund in support of climate-related Fellowships. This year the Climate Change Fund will support the Fellowships of Robert Kopp (Geography and Environmental Studies) and Eric Steig (Earth Science). Kopp is an interdisciplinary climate scientist studying sea level change, and Steig is a glaciologist and isotope geochemist whose research focuses on ice sheets.

, a 1989 Guggenheim Fellow, has helped establish a Climate Change Fund in support of climate-related Fellowships. This year the Climate Change Fund will support the Fellowships of (Geography and Environmental Studies) and (Earth Science). Kopp is an interdisciplinary climate scientist studying sea level change, and Steig is a glaciologist and isotope geochemist whose research focuses on ice sheets. The Eleanor Schwartz Charitable Foundation has underwritten a Fellowship in Medicine & Health awarded to Cassandra Quave , an ethnobotanist whose research focuses on the pharmacological evaluation of medicinal plants.

, an ethnobotanist whose research focuses on the pharmacological evaluation of medicinal plants. Matt Pincus and Sarah Min have underwritten a Fellowship in Fiction, General Nonfiction, or Biography for women or people of color. This Fellowship has been awarded to Kirstin Valdez Quade , Fellow in Fiction.

and have underwritten a Fellowship in Fiction, General Nonfiction, or Biography for women or people of color. This Fellowship has been awarded to , Fellow in Fiction. Fellows in the creative arts are partially supported by the Joel Conarroe Fund, named for the former President of the Foundation who was a 1977 Guggenheim Fellow.

About the Guggenheim Foundation

Created and initially funded in 1925, by US Senator Simon and Olga Guggenheim in memory of their son John Simon, the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation has sought to "further the development of scholars and artists by assisting them to engage in research in any field of knowledge and creation in any of the arts, under the freest possible conditions."

Since its establishment, the Foundation has granted over $400 million in Fellowships to more than 19,000 individuals, among whom are more than 125 Nobel laureates, members of all the national academies, winners of the Pulitzer Prize, Fields Medal, Turing Award, Bancroft Prize, National Book Award, and other internationally recognized honors. The broad range of fields of study is a unique characteristic of the Fellowship program.

The Foundation centers the talents and instincts of the Fellows, whose passions often have broad and immediate social impact. For example, in 1936, Zora Neale Hurston wrote Their Eyes Were Watching God with the support of a Guggenheim Fellowship and dedicated it to the Foundation's first president, Henry Allen Moe. Photographer Robert Frank's seminal book, The Americans, was the product of a cross-country tour supported by two Guggenheim Fellowships. The accomplishments of other early Fellows like e.e. cummings, Jennifer Doudna, Jacob Lawrence, Rachel Carson, James Baldwin, Martha Graham, and Linus Pauling also demonstrate the strength of the Foundation's core values and the power and impact of its approach. More information at gf.org

2024 Guggenheim Fellows, alphabetized by field of study

African Studies

Wale Adebanwi

American Literature

Heather Cass White

Anthropology & Cultural Studies

Carl Knappett

Laura A. Ogden

Douglas Rogers

Deborah A. Thomas

Applied Mathematics

Paul Newton

Architecture, Planning, & Design

Paul Hardin Kapp

Astronomy–Astrophysics

Marc Kamionkowski

Biography

Nicholas Frankel

Biology

Alison M. Bell

Robert M. Pringle

Corina E. Tarnita

Chemistry

Chad A. Mirkin

Teri W. Odom

Choreography

Rosie Herrera

Ryan K. Johnson

Hari Krishnan

Rebecca Lazier

Victor Quijada

amara tabor-smith

Abby Zbikowski

Classics

Gretchen Reydams-Schils

Andrew M. Riggsby

Computer Science

Gene Tsudik

Constitutional Studies

Kim Lane Scheppele

Dance Studies

Emily Wilcox

Data Science

Martin J. Wainwright

Drama & Performance Art

Joshua Harmon

Modesto Jimenez

Martyna Majok

James Scruggs

Caridad Svich

Earth Science

Eric Steig

East Asian Studies

Anna M. Shields

Education

Carola Suárez-Orozco

Engineering

Vivek K. Goyal

Petia M. Vlahovska

European & Latin American History

John Connelly Martin Nesvig

European & Latin American Literature

Martin Munro

Fiction

Camille Bordas

Jamel Brinkley

Emma Cline

Laird Hunt

Julia Phillips

Kirstin Valdez Quade

Emma Straub

Justin Torres

Film-Video

Itziar Barrio

Jessica Beshir

Garrett Bradley

Lilli Carré

Jude Chehab

Ariana Gerstein

Juan Pablo González

Ben Hagari

Shadi Harouni

Baba Hillman

Crystal Kayiza

Won Ju Lim

Loira Limbal

Raúl O. Paz-Pastrana

Jennifer Redfearn

Shengze Zhu

Film, Video, & New Media Studies

Jonathan Sterne

Fine Arts

Sónia Almeida

Kim Anno

Anna Betbeze

Jessica Elaine Blinkhorn

Rebeca Bollinger

Ben Thorp Brown

Mike Cloud

Lewis deSoto

Adama Delphine Fawundu

Nicholas Galanin

Guillermo Galindo

Antonietta Grassi

Léonie Guyer

Bang Geul Han

Lotus L. Kang

Nicola López

Park McArthur

Harold Mendez

Taji Ra 'oof Nahl

'oof Nahl Lorraine O'Grady

Lamar Peterson

Anders Herwald Ruhwald

Carrie Schneider

Jennifer Sirey

Arvie Smith

jackie sumell

Dyani White Hawk

Susan York

Fine Arts Research

Claire Bishop

Laura U. Marks

Alexander Nagel

Amara Solari

Krista Thompson

General Nonfiction

Jonathan Alter

Thomas Beller

Jefferson Cowie

David Mura

Beth Nguyen

Jennifer Raff

Sonia Shah

Christina Sharpe

Adam Shatz

James Wood

Geography & Environmental Studies

Robert Kopp

Emily T. Yeh

History of Science, Technology, & Economics

Angela N. H. Creager

Dániel Margócsy

Intellectual & Cultural History

Matthew Pratt Guterl

Vincent W. Lloyd

Tiya Miles

Law

Thomas M. Keck

Linguistics

Joseph F. Eska

Literary Criticism

Bruno Bosteels

Marta Figlerowicz

Sianne Ngai

Roy Scranton

Mathematics

Henri Darmon

Medicine & Health

Cassandra L. Quave

Medieval & Early Modern Studies

Brian A. Catlos

Music Composition

Utku Asuroglu

Nicolás Lell Benavides

Kui Dong

Kate Gentile

Rodney Jones

Yoon-Ji Lee

Aruán Ortiz

Luis Quintana

Nicole Rampersaud

Bekah Simms

Anthony Tidd

Julia Wolfe

Theresa Wong

Xi Wang

Music Research

Nina Kraus

Amy Lynn Wlodarski

Neuroscience

Roger Philip Levy

Philosophy

Jenann Ismael

Barbara Montero

Photography

Sara Bennett

Matthew Brandt

Carlos Diaz

Joanne Dugan

Lisa Elmaleh

Lucas Foglia

Dylan Hausthor

Katherine Hubbard

Tarrah Krajnak

Rachelle Mozman Solano

Gina Osterloh

Arthur Ou

Ahndraya Parlato

Greta Pratt

Margaret Mary Stratton

Leonard Suryajaya

Ada Trillo

Physics

Tracy R. Slatyer

Poetry

Kaveh Akbar

Jos Charles

Elaine Equi

Vievee Francis

Airea D. Matthews

Robyn Schiff

Safiya Sinclair

Tracy K. Smith

Mai Der Vang

Political Science

Kosuke Imai

Jan-Werner Müller

Jessica Pisano

Religion

Mara H. Benjamin

Carol E. Harrison

Travis Zadeh

Science Writing

Jennifer Ackerman

Ed Yong

Sociology

Feng Wang

South & Southeast Asian Studies

Nita Kumar

Jonathan A. Silk

Theatre Arts & Performance Studies

Jack Halberstam

Tavia Nyong 'o

Translation

Ryan Bloom

U.S. History

Ned Blackhawk

Elizabeth Hinton

Christina Snyder

