Announcing the 2026 Inman Golden I Club Finalists in Celebration of Excellence Across Luxury Real Estate

Now in its 7th year, Inman's Golden I Club unveils the finalists representing the highest standard in luxury real estate.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman, real estate's leading news source for agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders, proudly announces the finalists of the 2026 Inman Golden I Club Awards.

The Golden I Club is Inman's highest honor in luxury real estate, recognizing the agents, teams, brokerages, technology providers and standout transactions that define the top tier of the industry.

The finalists for 2026 include record-setting sales, standout marketing campaigns, and the agents and brokerages driving the luxury market forward across the country, from the beaches of the Hamptons to the mountains of Aspen. The finalists for each category were selected by the Inman editorial team following an open call for nominations from around the luxury real estate industry. The winners will be celebrated at Inman Luxury Connect San Diego, July 27-28, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina.

The public list of 2026 Inman Golden I Club finalists is:

Top Luxury Agent:

Terry Cohen, Compass

Nelson Gonzales, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty

Martha Johnson, Aperture Global Real Estate

Adam Kaufman, Howard Hanna

Judy McLellan, Crye-Leike

Adam Modlin, The Modlin Group

Deborah Kern, Corcoran Group

Lisa Lippman, Brown Harris Stevens

Rochelle Maize, Nourmand & Associates

Gary Pohrer, SERHANT.

Top Luxury Team:

Emily Sachs Wong Group, @properties Christie's International Real Estate

Harris & Partners, Carolwood Estates

Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Kaminsky Real Estate Group, eXp Realty

Nikki Field, Sotheby's International Realty

Michael Lorber Team, Douglas Elliman

Noble Black & Partners, Corcoran Group

The Sarkis Team, Douglas Elliman

Team Hatvany Kitchen, Compass

The Umansky Team, The Agency

Top Luxury Brokerage:

The Agency

Aperture Global Real Estate

Brown Harris Stevens

Coldwell Banker Warburg

Compass

Douglas Elliman

Howard Hanna

Plus Real Estate

SERHANT.

Sotheby's International Realty

Top Luxury Tech/Tool:

10xSearch

Agent Image

BLACKLINE

Concierge Auctions

Curaytor

Luxury Presence

Matterport

Rechat

Vesta Home

Best Sales & Marketing Campaign for Luxury Home/Property:

To be announced at Inman Luxury Connect San Diego, July 27-28, 2026.

Best Sales & Marketing Campaign for Luxury New Development:

To be announced at Inman Luxury Connect San Diego, July 27-28, 2026.

Best City Sale:

8 East 62nd St., New York, N.Y., Adam Modlin, The Modlin Group (seller), Michael Balanevsky, Accent Holdings (buyer)

70 Vestry St., New York, N.Y., $57 million, Adam Modlin, The Modlin Group

88 Tuscaloosa Ave., Atherton, Calif., $45.5 million, Joe Piazza, Coldwell Banker

400 Euclid Ave., Highland Park, Texas, $25.5 million, Jason Garcia, Briggs Freeman (seller), Genna Skolnik, Compass (buyer)

609 Sheridan Rd., Winnetka, Ill., $34.5 million, Jena Radnay, @properties Christie's International Real Estate

Green Gables, 329 Albion Ave., Woodside, Calif., $85 million, Brad Miller, Compass

Spelling Manor, 594 S. Mapleton Dr., Los Angeles, Calif., $110 million, Drew Fenton, Carolwood Estates

Best Beach Sale:

43 East Dune Lane, East Hampton, N.Y., $72 million, Terry Cohen, Compass with Chris Covert and Adam Modlin, Modlin Group Hamptons

145/151 Kailuana Loop, Oahu, Hawaii, $19 million, Brandon E. Kim, Sotheby's International Realty

1460 N. Lake Way, Palm Beach, Fla., $72 million, Gary Pohrer, SERHANT. (seller), Margit Brandt, Premier Estate Properties (buyer)

3585 Anchorage Way, Coconut Grove, Miami, Fla., $101.5 million, Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker

11465 Old Harbour Rd., Palm Beach, Fla., $97.5 million, Gary Pohrer, SERHANT. (seller), Donna Hutchins, Douglas Elliman (buyer)

28719 Grayfox St., Malibu, Calif., $80 million, Christopher Cortazzo, Compass

"Succession House," 115 Beach Lane, Amagansett, N.Y., $59 million, Natalie Ramu, Coldwell Banker Warburg

Best Mountain Sale:

137 Hood Park Rd., Telluride, Colo., $39.4 million, Damon Demas, Telluride Properties

236 Pandora Ln., Telluride, Colo., $28.8 million, Brian O'Neill and Marty Stetina, Telluride Properties

615 E. Hopkins Ave., Aspen, Colo., $40 million, Douglas Elliman (seller), The Agency (buyer)

Roaring Fork, 1310 Red Butte Dr., Aspen, Colo., $53 million, Doug Leibinger, Compass (seller), Layne Shea and Michael Shea, Douglas Elliman (buyer)

St. Benedict's Monastery, Snowmass, Colo., $120 million, Ken and Haley Mirr, Mirr Ranch Group with Michael Latousek, Douglas Elliman

Information on Inman's full slate of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards.

Questions about Inman's real estate awards programs should be directed to [email protected].

About Inman Awards

Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with eight distinctive categories. Each award shines a spotlight on the companies and individuals at the forefront of the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, leadership, and AI.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

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Media Contact

Denise Robbins, Inman News, 1 800-321-7888, [email protected], https://www.inman.com/

SOURCE Inman News