Announcing the Base Winners for the 2024 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year®

Armed Forces Insurance honors the 2024 Military Spouse of the Year® Base winners, recognized worldwide for their exceptional community service, advocacy, and leadership from over 400 nominees. Explore their inspiring stories and contributions to military and civilian communities globally at msoy.afi.org.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) is proud to unveil the distinguished Base winners of the 2024 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® award. Chosen from a dynamic field of over 400 nominees through a national online voting campaign, these individuals exemplify unparalleled community involvement, passionate advocacy, and visionary leadership. Their outstanding contributions underscore the essential role of military spouses as pivotal homefront heroes, actively shaping and fortifying both military and civilian communities.

The public is warmly invited to discover the inspiring journeys of these exceptional Base Spouses of the Year at msoy.afi.org. Each story is a testament to the profound influence and positive impact these leaders have within their communities, championing causes ranging from food insecurity, education, voting rights, healthcare, employment, inclusivity and beyond.

Since its inception in 2008, the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® award has been a beacon of recognition for military spouses across the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard, expanding to include Space Force in 2022. Embodying the ethos of service and sacrifice, these Base Spouses of the Year are lauded for initiating groundbreaking projects that tackle a wide range of challenges facing military families. Their initiatives drive meaningful and transformative change, highlighting the essential role military spouses play in bolstering and elevating community well-being. As inductees into an elite, year-round program, they gain access to leadership training, network expansion, and advocacy development, further empowering them to amplify their impact.

Lieutenant General Stanley E. "Sid" Clarke III, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) and AFI Chairman, stated, "The Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® award represents the pinnacle of national recognition for military spouses. It honors their relentless dedication to community betterment and advocacy on behalf of military families across vital areas such as food insecurity, education, and inclusivity. AFI is privileged to celebrate these extraordinary individuals who lead efforts to foster positive change and strengthen community bonds."

The selection process continues with the following phases:

February 22, 2024 : Branch Finalists Announcement

: Branch Finalists Announcement February 27-28, 2024 : Branch Vote

: Branch Vote March 4, 2024 : Branch Winners Announcement

: Branch Winners Announcement March 7-8, 2024 : Overall AFI MSOY National Vote

The 2024 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® will be announced at an invite-only VIP event in Washington, DC, on May 9, 2024. This esteemed event will bring together Base- and Branch-level winners, senior military leaders, government officials, and partners from the community to celebrate this momentous occasion.

For further details about the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® award, including voting guidelines, sponsorship opportunities, and more, please visit msoy.afi.org. For media inquiries or interviews, please contact: Lakesha Cole, [email protected].

About Armed Forces Insurance:

Founded in 1887 by military leaders, Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) is dedicated to protecting the property of those who serve our nation. Beyond offering superior property and casualty insurance solutions to military professionals in the United States and abroad, AFI is also the proud owner of the Military Spouse of the Year® award program. This program, now recognized as a 501(c)(19) nonprofit organization, honors the dedication, achievements, and contributions of military spouses to their communities and the broader military environment. With an in-depth understanding of the unique challenges faced by its members, Armed Forces Insurance provides an unmatched level of personalized service in the industry. For more information about our insurance solutions and the Military Spouse of the Year® program, visit www.afi.org or call 1-800-495-8234. Stay connected with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact

Lakesha Cole, she PR, 1 9103335252, [email protected], https://www.shepr.co

SOURCE Armed Forces Insurance