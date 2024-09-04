Announcing the Behavioral Health Promoting Interoperability Program (BH-PIP)

Jennifer D'Angelo, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of the Healthcare Division at NJII, states, "The new Behavioral Health Promoting Interoperability Program is a crucial step forward in addressing the unique challenges faced by behavioral health providers." Post this

The Healthcare Division at New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII) is excited to announce the new Behavioral Health Promoting Interoperability Program. This innovative initiative is administered by the New Jersey Department of Human Services (NJDHS), Division of Medical Assistance and Health Services (DMAHS), in collaboration with the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS).

The Behavioral Health (BH) Promoting Interoperability program provides funding to qualifying Behavioral Health facilities to help them deploy or upgrade electronic health record technology and provide more effective care. This is an opportunity for facilities to implement or upgrade electronic health record (EHR) technology, paving the way for more efficient care delivery. With milestones that are incentivized for payment by the New Jersey Department of Human Services (NJDHS) and other state health agencies, this program provides a crucial financial boost to facilities committed to improving their technological infrastructure.

Jennifer D'Angelo, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of the Healthcare Division at NJII, states, "The new Behavioral Health Promoting Interoperability Program is a crucial step forward in addressing the unique challenges faced by behavioral health providers. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we are empowering these providers to deliver more integrated, patient-centered care."

For more information about the BH PI Program's eligibility requirements, please visit us Here.

About NJII

The New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII) is a 501c3 organization wholly owned by the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT). As an independent corporation, NJII is uniquely positioned to be agile, entrepreneurial, and opportunistic. NJII is focused on accelerating technology and fostering innovation in order to have a positive economic impact in New Jersey. To date, NJII has generated over $330M in revenue during its ten years of operation across its divisions (AI/ML, Defense, Entrepreneurship, Healthcare and Learning & Development) and today has a team of 120 staff. Learn more

About NJII Healthcare Division

NJII is a leader in driving innovation in the healthcare sector. Through its Healthcare Division, NJII provides transformative solutions that enhance healthcare delivery, improve patient outcomes, and support healthcare organizations in navigating the complexities of the modern healthcare landscape.

Media Contact

Victoria McMullen, New Jersey Innovation Institute, 8622274557, [email protected], NJII.com

