Announcing the Beta Launch of Artisans Cooperative: A Cooperatively-Owned Handmade Marketplace

"It's the start of a new future in the crafting world. One that artisans have a say in." - Rhiannon Smith, tea master, Honeysuckle Witches Brew in Virginia.

The marketplace opens its doors to shoppers looking for authentic handmade goods and to artists, crafters, and makers looking for a new selling platform. For sellers, it offers transparent, community-written policies and a simple sales commission with no listing fees. For both artisans and general supporters, it offers the opportunity to become co-op business owners with voting rights and financial rights.

With over 70 shops and 1,200 items on day one, and more being added daily, Artisans Cooperative offers an array of unique, handcrafted items for shoppers seeking something truly special. Built in less than a year using Shopify technology, the marketplace is a fully-functional Beta.

"We are excited to provide a platform that rewards the artisans and their craft as the true value builders of a marketplace," said Erin Sapre, a potter in North Carolina and Secretary of Artisans Cooperative.

"Finally, a marketplace that rejects the conventional methods that have held me down for years, and promises changes in which I can thrive as an artist," said Aurora Herman, a paper and digital artist doing business as Auralis Creations in Cork, Ireland.

Artisans Cooperative invites artisans and shoppers alike to visit the marketplace and join this vibrant community. Explore the marketplace at https://artisans.coop/ and become part of a movement that celebrates the self-determination of cooperative business ownership and the art of craftsmanship.

Artisans Cooperative was inspired to build a better handmade marketplace for the online creative community following the collective loss of trust in Etsy management after the 2022 #EtsyStrike.

