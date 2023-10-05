Announcing the Builders Fall Home Show Fenton, the Newest Show from the Home Builders Association of St. Louis

The Home Builders Association of St. Louis is excited to launch this new home show to give Southwest St. Louis County residents another resource for their home improvement needs, says Tammy Ridgley, Home Show Manager. Tweet this

St. Louisans can find what they need for their homes, inside and out, including kitchens and baths, flooring, window treatments, decks, fencing, windows, siding, doors and so much more. Visiting the Show is also a great opportunity to have a fun family day out.

The Holiday Marketplace will feature a variety of locally handmade items that are great for upcoming celebrations and holiday gifts. Visitors can purchase honey and honey products, wine, health products, live-edge and charcuterie boards, decorated hats, and more.

HBA Home Shows are always family-friendly, so bring the kids. There will be free make-it-and-take-it projects presented by Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council. Kids will have fun using tools to learn basic carpentry skills as they build their own toolbox.

The Home Show is also hosting a Food Drive. Visitors can donate food items to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and are encouraged to bring non-perishable food in non-breakable containers. Suggested items include: peanut butter, tuna, canned meats and beans; canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juice, jellies, jams and dried fruit; cereal, oatmeal, rice and crackers; pasta and sauce, boxed meals, soups and stews; and baby products like powdered formula, baby food, diapers and wipes.

The Builders Fall Home Show Fenton gives area residents the chance to discover the latest home products and services all under one roof! Visitors can bring their plans and ideas, have their questions answered by the experts, and find what they need to get those home projects done. Plus, visitors can complete a brief show survey and register to win $500 cash from the Home Builders Association.

Show hours are 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday, November 4 and 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday, November 5. Admission and parking are FREE. Visit https://STLHomeShow.com for details.

Spring Home Show Planned in Same Location for 2024

The Home Builders Association of St. Louis will also produce another event at STL Athletic Center in the spring. The Builders Spring Home Show Fenton will be held March 16-17, 2024. The show will feature an Outdoor Marketplace, with products, services and companies to help area homeowners with their spring and summer projects and plans for their landscaping and outdoor living spaces.

Both the Builders Spring Home Show Fenton and the Builders Fall Home Show Fenton will be annual events, planned for March and November each year. Complete show details can be found at https://STLHomeShow.com.

Media Contact

Ellen Viehmann, Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri, 1 314-817-5620, [email protected], https://stlhomeshow.com/

SOURCE Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri