Announcing the Builders Fall Home Show Fenton, the Newest Show from the Home Builders Association of St. Louis

The new home show, located in a great Southwest St. Louis County location near the intersection of I-44 and I-270 in Fenton, MO, gives area residents the opportunity to see more than 100 companies in 225 booths. Show visitors can shop the latest home products and services in one convenient location and meet hundreds of local home pros. And the Show has free admission and free parking!
FENTON, Mo., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The first-ever Builders Fall Home Show Fenton will be held at STL Athletic Center November 4-5, 2023. The Show is being produced by the Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri, which also produces two successful suburban home shows – the Builders St. Charles Home Show and the Builders Home & Remodeling Show – each year at St. Charles Convention Center.
Spending more time at home has had many people reevaluating their spaces. From design to functionality, many homeowners have found areas that would benefit from updates. The Home Show is a great resource for products, services, and local experts to help with updates to create homes that fit the needs of today's families for their best home life. Show visitors are encouraged to bring photos of their homes as well as examples of items on their wish list to create ideal spaces in their homes. No question is too small and with hundreds of home pros in attendance, the answers are easy to find! Attendees can save time by visiting a variety of companies in one convenient location and get started on their home improvement journey.
St. Louisans can find what they need for their homes, inside and out, including kitchens and baths, flooring, window treatments, decks, fencing, windows, siding, doors and so much more. Visiting the Show is also a great opportunity to have a fun family day out.
The Holiday Marketplace will feature a variety of locally handmade items that are great for upcoming celebrations and holiday gifts. Visitors can purchase honey and honey products, wine, health products, live-edge and charcuterie boards, decorated hats, and more.
HBA Home Shows are always family-friendly, so bring the kids. There will be free make-it-and-take-it projects presented by Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council. Kids will have fun using tools to learn basic carpentry skills as they build their own toolbox.
The Home Show is also hosting a Food Drive. Visitors can donate food items to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and are encouraged to bring non-perishable food in non-breakable containers. Suggested items include: peanut butter, tuna, canned meats and beans; canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juice, jellies, jams and dried fruit; cereal, oatmeal, rice and crackers; pasta and sauce, boxed meals, soups and stews; and baby products like powdered formula, baby food, diapers and wipes.
The Builders Fall Home Show Fenton gives area residents the chance to discover the latest home products and services all under one roof! Visitors can bring their plans and ideas, have their questions answered by the experts, and find what they need to get those home projects done. Plus, visitors can complete a brief show survey and register to win $500 cash from the Home Builders Association.
Show hours are 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday, November 4 and 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday, November 5. Admission and parking are FREE. Visit https://STLHomeShow.com for details.
Spring Home Show Planned in Same Location for 2024
The Home Builders Association of St. Louis will also produce another event at STL Athletic Center in the spring. The Builders Spring Home Show Fenton will be held March 16-17, 2024. The show will feature an Outdoor Marketplace, with products, services and companies to help area homeowners with their spring and summer projects and plans for their landscaping and outdoor living spaces.
Both the Builders Spring Home Show Fenton and the Builders Fall Home Show Fenton will be annual events, planned for March and November each year. Complete show details can be found at https://STLHomeShow.com.
