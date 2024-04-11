Announcing The Field Service Best-In-Class Awards Finalists

Field Service Palm Springs 2024 is thrilled to reveal the company finalists for the prestigious Field Service Best-In-Class Awards, with the winners announced at an awards ceremony on May 7 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs in Palm Springs.
PALM SPRINGS, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Field Service Palm Springs 2024 is thrilled to reveal the company finalists for the prestigious Field Service Best-In-Class Awards, with the winners announced at an awards ceremony on May 7 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs in Palm Springs.
This esteemed industry conference gathers leaders in customer success, service, and support from around the world for lively sessions, intimate workshops, and innovative panel discussions discussing industry trends and hot topics.
"We're thrilled to announce the company finalists for the 2024 Field Service Best-In-Class Awards," Maureen Azzato, Program Director of Field Service Palm Springs, said. "These professionals represent the pinnacle of achievement in their respective fields, and we can't wait to honor their outstanding contributions."
The finalists, selected from a pool of outstanding nominations, showcase exceptional talent and dedication across five categories:
Best Service & Support Strategy Team Implementation
- Harris Pontoon Boats
- Halliburton
Best AI Use Case & Implementation
- Lenovo
- Smart Care
Most Effective Technology Deployment, Adoption, and Change Management Program
- Baker Hughes
- Hemmersbach
Most Innovative and New Approach to Service Delivery
- Customer Engineering Services (CES)
- Baker Hughes
Woman in Service of the Year
- IBM
- Ricoh
- Hobart
Winners will receive a host of benefits including a free pass to the entire three-day event, a feature on the Field Service Palm Springs website, and more.
In addition to the Best-In-Class Awards, three leaders from the companies listed below will be inducted into the Inaugural Field Service Hall of Fame. These are lifetime achievement awards for field service professionals.
- Eppendorf
- Schneider Electric
- Bell & Howell
- Interblock Gaming
- Krones
- Smart Care Equipment Solutions
- Comfort Systems
- Johnson Controls
For more information about the conference and the Field Service Best-In-Class Awards, visit https://bit.ly/3vsNNNj
Media Contact
Gaianti Raj, Worldwide Business Research, 1 646-200-7446, [email protected], https://www.wbresearch.com/
SOURCE Worldwide Business Research
Share this article