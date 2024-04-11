Announcing The Field Service Best-In-Class Awards Finalists

Field Service Palm Springs 2024 is thrilled to reveal the company finalists for the prestigious Field Service Best-In-Class Awards, with the winners announced at an awards ceremony on May 7 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs in Palm Springs.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Field Service Palm Springs 2024 is thrilled to reveal the company finalists for the prestigious Field Service Best-In-Class Awards, with the winners announced at an awards ceremony on May 7 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs in Palm Springs.

This esteemed industry conference gathers leaders in customer success, service, and support from around the world for lively sessions, intimate workshops, and innovative panel discussions discussing industry trends and hot topics.