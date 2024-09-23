Announcing the First-of-its-Kind Corporate Index that Benchmarks the Reproductive & Maternal Health Benefits Offered by the Largest U.S. Employers

...The RMH@Work Corporate Index brings needed clarity to the reproductive and maternal health benefits landscape. Post this

"American workers want and deserve supportive reproductive and maternal healthcare and employers that provide these much-needed benefits deserve an opportunity to distinguish themselves," says Flory Wilson, Founder & CEO of RMH Compass. "The RMH@Work Corporate Index brings needed clarity to the reproductive and maternal health benefits landscape."

Leveraging publicly available data and information provided by participants, the report finds that despite growing demand for and the popularity of comprehensive reproductive and maternal health care, the benefits offered by the 100 top U.S. employers is highly-variable.

Findings include:

A majority of the largest U.S. employers provide family formation benefits and paid parental leave, and many are using innovative approaches to ensure health coverage is accessible and affordable. Providing comprehensive family formation benefits and paid parental leave to all employees should be an achievable goal.

Lack of Transparency: Results show a huge range in benefits transparency with companies picking and choosing what information they share. Lack of transparency creates a business risk, creating barriers for workers to utilize the benefits invested in by employers and opacity around what constitutes a competitive benefits package.

Several opportunities that present "easy wins" for the largest U.S. companies to strengthen their reproductive and maternal health offerings. These include covering pre- and post-natal doula care, offering inclusive family formation benefits and having a bereavement leave policy that covers pregnancy loss.

To learn more about the full range of findings from The 2024 RMH@Work Corporate Index, download the report.

Study Methodology:

The RMH@Work Corporate Index is the first-of-its-kind performance standard focused exclusively on reproductive and maternal health (RMH) benefits provided by the largest 100 employers in the U.S. The RMH@Work Corporate Index is changing the benefits landscape by creating a clear understanding of what best-in-class RMH benefits look like. Using the RMH Compass Survey, employers are evaluated using publicly available data and invited to complete a full assessment. Using a standardized benchmark, the RMH@Work Corporate Index is published annually to celebrate employers who are leading the way for the future of workplace RMH benefits.

The RMH@Work Corporate Index is made possible through generous philanthropic support from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Ford Foundation, The Educational Foundation of America, and others.

About Reproductive and Maternal Health Compass (RMH Compass)

RMH Compass equips employers with the performance insights they need to provide best-in-class reproductive and maternal health benefits for their workforce. Since most Americans get their health benefits through their jobs, we provide employers with the tools, resources, support, and recognition to offer competitive benefits for all workers. As a nonprofit, our independent research and rigorous methodology ensure our tools and resources are unbiased, transparent, and credible. Through our work, we are building a business community that understands the value of RMH benefits and is committed to ensuring access for workers at every level.

About the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI)

Founded by President Bill Clinton in 2005, the Clinton Global Initiative is a community of doers representing a broad cross section of society and dedicated to the idea that we can accomplish more together than we can apart. Through CGI's unique model, more than 10,000 organizations have launched more than 4,000 Commitments to Action — new, specific, and measurable projects and programs – that are making a difference in the lives of more than 500 million people in 180 countries.

Media Contact

Gretchen Pahia, Pitch Public Relations, 1 602-309-4286, [email protected], www.pitchpublicrelations.com

SOURCE Reproductive and Maternal Health Compass