Announcing the FLOW-3D 2023R2 Product Family Release: Lightning-Fast Postprocessing plus Industry-Focused Solutions

Flow Science has released the FLOW-3D 2023R2 product family that includes FLOW-3D, FLOW-3D HYDRO and FLOW-3D CAST. Additionally, FLOW-3D POST has been released alongside the product family.
SANTA FE, N.M., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FLOW-3D POST 2023R2 introduces support for an all-new results file format that enables faster postprocessing and more streamlined workflows. This new file format significantly reduces the time spent on postprocessing tasks for large, complex simulations (up to 5x on average) while improving connectivity with other visualization tools and FEA codes. FLOW-3D POST users can now quickly visualize large, complex cases and extract auxiliary information using arbitrary slicing, volume renders, and statistics.
The FLOW-3D 2023R2 product family features developments focused on accuracy, optimized workflows and performance, including turbulence model improvements and a faster hydrostatic solver across all products. Notable product-specific developments include a new Thermal Die Cycling model in FLOW-3D CAST for a simpler, more intuitive setup process that better matches process sheets in high pressure die casting and other permanent mold casting processes, expanded terrain representations in FLOW-3D HYDRO to improve ease-of-use when handling topography and bathymetry, and a faster compressible flow solver for FLOW-3D.
"With each release, our goal is to continually improve the FLOW-3D user experience, whether it's through faster runtimes, better workflows or increased accuracy. These three factors – speed, workflow and accuracy – are at the heart of our customers' success with our products. This is why we are so excited about this new results file format. It delivers a huge speedup in the postprocessing experience that allows users to take full advantage of FLOW-3D POST's top-notch visualization for much bigger and higher resolution and therefore, more accurate simulations," said Dr. Amir Isfahani, President & CEO of Flow Science.
Committed to user success, FLOW-3D products come with high-level support, video tutorials and access to an extensive set of example simulations. Customers can also take advantage of Flow Science's CFD Services to augment their product experience, including customized training courses, HPC resources and flexible cloud computing options.
A FLOW-3D 2023R2 product release webinar showcasing the new developments and featuring performance gains through the new results file format will be held on January 18 at 11:00 am ET. Online registration is available at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5017018079527/WN_UBKix0bfT36q5mguDdikAA
A full description of what's new in all products is available at https://www.flow3d.com.
About Flow Science
Flow Science, Inc. is a privately held software company specializing in transient, free-surface CFD flow modeling software. Engineers and scientists at leading companies and institutions around the world use FLOW-3D to solve the toughest free-surface CFD problems in civil and environmental engineering, metal casting, aerospace, automotive, biotechnology, microfluidics, consumer products, laser welding and additive manufacturing. FLOW-3D has distributors and technical support services in nations throughout the Americas, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East and Asia. Flow Science is located in Santa Fe, New Mexico and can be found online at https://www.flow3d.com/. FLOW-3D and TruVOF are registered trademarks in the USA and other countries.
