Announcing the FLOW-3D 2023R2 Product Family Release: Lightning-Fast Postprocessing plus Industry-Focused Solutions

"With each release, our goal is to continually improve the FLOW-3D user experience, whether it's through faster runtimes, better workflows or increased accuracy. These three factors – speed, workflow and accuracy – are at the heart of our customers' success with our products. This is why we are so excited about this new results file format. It delivers a huge speedup in the postprocessing experience that allows users to take full advantage of FLOW-3D POST's top-notch visualization for much bigger and higher resolution and therefore, more accurate simulations," said Dr. Amir Isfahani, President & CEO of Flow Science.

Committed to user success, FLOW-3D products come with high-level support, video tutorials and access to an extensive set of example simulations. Customers can also take advantage of Flow Science's CFD Services to augment their product experience, including customized training courses, HPC resources and flexible cloud computing options.

A FLOW-3D 2023R2 product release webinar showcasing the new developments and featuring performance gains through the new results file format will be held on January 18 at 11:00 am ET. Online registration is available at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5017018079527/WN_UBKix0bfT36q5mguDdikAA

A full description of what's new in all products is available at https://www.flow3d.com.

About Flow Science

Flow Science, Inc. is a privately held software company specializing in transient, free-surface CFD flow modeling software. Engineers and scientists at leading companies and institutions around the world use FLOW-3D to solve the toughest free-surface CFD problems in civil and environmental engineering, metal casting, aerospace, automotive, biotechnology, microfluidics, consumer products, laser welding and additive manufacturing. FLOW-3D has distributors and technical support services in nations throughout the Americas, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East and Asia. Flow Science is located in Santa Fe, New Mexico and can be found online at https://www.flow3d.com/. FLOW-3D and TruVOF are registered trademarks in the USA and other countries.

