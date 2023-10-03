Announcing the Home Staging Certification and Interior Design Immersion Courses for Fall

Two transformative courses, the New York Home Staging Certification Course and the Los Angeles Interior Design Course, October 16 to 21, 2023. These six-day, hands-on, in-person business start-up courses, offer a unique opportunity to master the art of Home Staging and Interior Design. Tweet this

Engage in a hands-on approach to learning.

Learn by doing with a comprehensive curriculum that covers a wide range of topics in Home Staging and Interior Design.

"Prepare to embark on a transformative journey filled with immersive learning experiences." - Unleash creativity under the guidance of the industry's top instructors.

Gain insights from instructors with diverse backgrounds in the Home Staging and Design industry.

Receive personalized mentoring and support right from the initial contact, as there are no call centers.

Launch Your Business with Confidence:

Benefit from specialized coaching sessions on business startup and marketing within the first month.

Learn from guest instructors who are experts in Home Staging, Design, and Marketing.

Dive into a comprehensive Home Staging Curriculum, covering color theory, vacant and lived-in stagings, furniture rental, consultations, and best business practices.

Embrace an extensive Interior Design Curriculum, which includes space planning, client consultations, design boards, portfolio building, color theory, and much more.

Interact and Excel:

Enjoy small class sizes that foster an interactive learning experience.

Receive a 30-Day startup guide to streamline the business registration process.

Access reproducible business contracts and essential documents to kickstart the journey.

Don't miss this opportunity to acquire the skills, knowledge, and support needed to excel in the Home Staging and Interior Design industries. Join in New York or Los Angeles from October 16 to 21, 2023, for an unforgettable learning experience.

For more information and to reserve a spot, visit the website or call 1.800.574.5576 to register or for more information

Media Contact

Tammy Vanderwielen, The Academy of Home Staging & Design, 18005745576, [email protected], theacademyofhomestaging.com

SOURCE The Academy of Home Staging & Design