Announcing the Launch of 3pm AFTERNOON BITES™ First Snack in the U.S. Created to Help Overcome the 3PM Slump

3pm AFTERNOON BITES™ is a new type of snack for health-conscious snackers seeking fresh, innovative options. Its quality, plant-based ingredients provide a balanced source of energy to help beat the brain fog and fatigue of the afternoon slump. With each bite, wellness-minded snackers can enjoy a delicious treat that is both nourishing and indulgent—offering the perfect balance of taste, texture, and health benefits.

"We recognized the need for a truly healthy and delicious snack that supports overall well-being and helps boost productivity. With 3pm AFTERNOON BITES™, we've created the first postbiotic-powered snack in the U.S., designed to give you the right kind of energy at the right time," said Dr. Sylvia Klinger, globally recognized nutrition expert and 3pm's Chief Nutrition Advisor. "By integrating postbiotics with plant-based proteins and nutrient-rich ingredients, we've developed a product that not only tastes amazing but also fuels your body in the healthiest way possible."

Postbiotics are bioactive compounds that are gaining recognition for their broad range of science-backed benefits. Studies have shown that postbiotics can provide lasting benefits and among these is year-round immune support to help maintain productivity and performance, making them a smart choice in combating the afternoon slump.

Unlike probiotics, which can be sensitive to temperature and time, postbiotics are stable at room temperature, making them easier to store and more reliable for consumers. This added stability ensures that the health benefits remain consistent and effective from the moment the product is manufactured until it is consumed, offering a level of convenience and reliability that traditional probiotics cannot match.

"We're incredibly excited to bring 3pm AFTERNOON BITES™ to the market and help people make healthier snack choices without sacrificing taste or quality," said Eduardo Domínguez, 3pm, LLC CEO. "Whether you're looking to avoid that 3PM crash, help fuel your productivity, or simply enjoy a delicious snack, 3pm AFTERNOON BITES™ is here to support your wellness goals."

With its unique blend of wholesome ingredients and postbiotics, 3pm AFTERNOON BITES™ is a good source of protein and fiber, and contains low added sugar, fat and sodium. It is poised to disrupt the $53 billion snack industry and offer a new standard for delicious, functional snacks. As of April 2025, find them at select H-E-B stores across Texas. They are available in two tasty varieties - Cranberry/Flaxseed and Dark Chocolate/Almond – and retail starting at $4.98 for the box of five cookies.

