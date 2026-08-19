Announcing the Launch of INNERGY Engineering: Cloud-Native CAD/CAM Built to Make Millwork Engineering Faster

For years, engineering has been the bottleneck that quietly decides throughput, and shops have been stuck defending it with file-based tools built for a different era. INNERGY Engineering changes the economics. Post this

INNERGY Engineering is the culmination of a multi-year journey, built and refined alongside Early Adopter shops, with each release hardened by real-world feedback. Rather than bolting cloud features onto a desktop foundation, INNERGY built it cloud-native and AI-enabled from the ground up.

"In this business, profitability is made prior to the sawdust, in estimating, engineering, and the flow of information long before a single part is cut," said Marc Sanderson, CEO of INNERGY. "For years, engineering has been the bottleneck that quietly decides throughput, and shops have been stuck defending it with file-based tools built for a different era. INNERGY Engineering changes the economics. When your whole team works in one connected environment, engineering stops being the thing that holds a job back and becomes the thing that pulls you forward."

Speed comes from removing the waits. With INNERGY Engineering, multiple people can design and engineer in the same project at the same time, with no file locking and no waiting for a colleague to close a file. Work saves continuously, so no more lost mornings to a file crash. The product runs on the hardware a shop already owns, without specialized workstations or heavy IT setup, and updates arrive automatically instead of as manual installs. Because it is part of the INNERGY platform, engineering output flows through to production and purchasing, connecting drawings, bills of materials, and CNC output to the rest of the operation.

"We didn't set out to build a prettier drafting tool. We set out to kill the file," said Jonah Coleman, Chief Product Officer at INNERGY. "No more emailing the latest version, no more waiting for one person to close a drawing, no more losing work to a crash. INNERGY Engineering is cloud-native from the ground up: several people design and engineer in the same project at once, it runs on the hardware you already own, and the work flows straight through to production. Everything we shipped was pressure-tested in real shops long before it reached the show floor."

INNERGY Engineering is generally available now for commercial cabinetry and millwork workflows, with a migration path for teams moving off legacy CAD/CAM tools. As with every INNERGY product, the launch is backed by more, fully included, millwork-specific education than anyone else in the industry, so teams can get to faster engineering with confidence rather than being left to figure it out alone.

INNERGY Engineering will be demonstrated live at IWF Atlanta 2026, August 25–28 at the Georgia World Congress Center. Woodworking professionals attending the show can see the product in action and speak with the team about joining the program.

About INNERGY

INNERGY is the cloud ERP and CAD/CAM platform purpose-built for the woodworking industry. From estimating and engineering through project management, purchasing, manufacturing, installation, and finance, INNERGY connects the entire operation into one source of truth, so the right person gets the right information at the right time, and margin decisions happen before profit is lost. Built by industry insiders and backed by the most extensive free, millwork-specific education in the industry, INNERGY serves thousands of customers across the globe. INNERGY is headquartered in Dover, Delaware. Learn more at innergy.com.

Media Contact

Cassey Gibson, Chief Marketing Officer, INNERGY

[email protected]

Media Contact

Cassey Gibson, INNERGY, 1 703.655.5768, [email protected], https://www.innergy.com/

SOURCE INNERGY