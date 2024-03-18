Announcing the Mobile Finance Collective - A Pioneering New Community for Finance Professionals in the Mobile App and Gaming Sector

Markus Vahtola: "Having a community to actively discuss the industry and grow together is an exciting development and I am happy to be a mentor at the launch of the Mobile Finance Collective. There is a clear need in the mobile sector for such a community to bring finance professionals together." Post this

Founder Martin Macmillan, who has led the alternative mobile app/gaming lending business Pollen VC since 2014, understands first hand the unique challenges faced by finance professionals in the app and gaming industry. Having worked closely with hundreds of founders over the years, Macmillan recognized the need for a dedicated community that could serve as a valuable resource for those navigating the intricate financial landscape of the mobile app and gaming sector.

"I'm thrilled to launch the Mobile Finance Collective, a space where finance professionals and founders can come together to share experiences, gain insights, and collectively overcome the challenges unique to our industry," said Martin Macmillan, Founder of the Mobile Finance Collective.

One of the distinctive features of the Mobile Finance Collective is the presence of top-tier mentors who have achieved remarkable success in the mobile gaming sector. Mentors at launch include Eric Ludwig (former CFO/COO at Glu Mobile - NASDAQ: GLUU), Natalia Kuzmenko (Head of finance at ZeptoLab) and Markus Vahtola (founder at Quantum Shake and former finance roles at the Finnish Tax Administration and as CFO of Fingersoft). Additional mentors will be announced in the coming weeks.

These industry veterans have a strong track record of having built and run the finance function of highly successful mobile gaming companies and navigated many of the same challenges faced by finance professionals joining and growing in this sector.

Markus Vahtola commented, "The CFO role can be a lonely one, and in today's dynamic business environment it requires a profound understanding of both technical and legislative realms. Having a community to actively discuss the industry and grow together is an exciting development and I am happy to be a mentor at the launch of the Mobile Finance Collective. There is a clear need in the mobile sector for such a community to bring finance professionals together."

The Mobile Finance Collective will provide its members with exclusive access to masterclasses and office hours sessions hosted by these recognized industry mentors. This collaborative platform aims to foster meaningful connections, enabling finance professionals and founders to learn and grow together. A dedicated mobile app will serve as the core, enabling peer-to-peer messaging, community discussion and as a hub for online webinars.

Founder memberships for the Mobile Finance Collective from the launch webinar event on Weds 3rd April. This limited-time opportunity allows early adopters to become integral founding members of a community set to redefine the landscape for finance professionals in the mobile app and gaming sector.

The MFC Launch webinar will take place at 8.30am PT on Weds 3rd April 2024.

For more information and to sign up for the webinar, visit https://www.mobfin.co/

