Announcing the Realtor.com® PRO Resources hub on Inman.com, empowering real estate agents and brokers

Realtor.com® is known as a top destination for home buyers, sellers and renters. With the launch of this resource hub, the brand extends its support to the professionals powering the industry—equipping them with timely content, market data, and business tools in one central location.

"Agents and brokers successfully navigating today's market are investing in themselves by seeking out tools and information necessary to remain central to every transaction," said Emily Paquette, CEO at Inman. "Realtor.com® PRO Resources on Inman.com is a welcome addition to the educational resources and industry expertise that are at the heart of what Inman provides to the real estate professional community."

The Realtor.com® PRO Resources hub will feature new content regularly and will be promoted across Inman's channels. Topics include market trends, sales strategies, client engagement tactics, AI resources and more.

"At Realtor.com®, we're proud to be the No. 1 brand real estate pros trust, and that's because we're built by and for the industry," said Christine Jacobson, SVP of Client Marketing at Realtor.com®. "We're here to help agents, teams and brokers fuel their growth with the resources, insights and support they need to scale their success and profitability. Teaming up with Inman, a trusted source for industry news and trends, on this new Realtor.com® PRO Resources destination is a powerful way to deliver market data, coaching and training right where, and when, pros need it most."

Realtor.com® PRO Resources on Inman.com provides a range of resources including:

Market data and sales stats

Case studies from high-performing teams

Economic update videos

Webinars with industry experts

Co-brandable campaign marketing assets

Educational blog articles

PRO social media content

Visit the Realtor.com® PRO Resources hub on Inman.com here.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research and subscriptions.

