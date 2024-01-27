Announcing the recipients of the 2024 St. Louis Titan 100

Justin Woodard, CEO & President of Woodard Cleaning & Restoration, is recognized as one of the 2024 St. Louis Titan 100, a program honoring top CEOs and C-level executives in the area. These leaders are chosen for their exceptional leadership, vision, and passion, collectively employing over 129,000 individuals and generating $31 billion in annual revenues. Honorees will be featured in a Titan 100 book, profiled online, and celebrated at an awards ceremony on April 18th, 2024. Justin Woodard, a third-generation entrepreneur, focuses on fostering a supportive environment at Woodard while contributing to the St. Louis community. He is involved in industry associations and encourages national collaboration for continuous improvement. The awards celebration will take place at The Armory, marking a unique gathering of industry leaders. Partners like Wipfli LLP congratulate the winners, acknowledging their lasting impact on the St. Louis community and beyond.
ST. LOUIS, Jan. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Justin Woodard, CEO & President, Woodard Cleaning & Restoration as a 2024 St. Louis Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes the Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives in St. Louis. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2024 St. Louis Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 129,000 individuals and generate over $31 billion in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on April 18th, 2024, and have the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
"The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the St. Louis business community. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the St. Louis business community," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
Justin is a 3rd generation entrepreneur who is focused on creating an environment that allows the people of Woodard to help people throughout St. Louis get back to their lives. Justin guides and nurtures the cultural foundation of the organization, known as The Woodard Way, by bringing the implicit aspects to explicit clarity. Justin encourages growth and opportunities for Woodard team members and their families. Justin sits on the board of the Restoration Industry Association (RIA) to encourage national collaboration. Woodard belongs to groups such as Restoration Affiliates (RA) and Pivot to engage with leaders in all types of industries for continuous improvement and to share the best practices that Woodard has developed.
Justin Woodard will be honored at the Titan 100 awards celebration on April 18th, 2024 at The Armory. This 250,000 square foot multi-venue destination is the largest indoor entertainment venue in St. Louis. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the St. Louis business community.
"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfl, we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this special group of leaders in the St. Louis community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in St. Louis and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is most deserved," says Adam Herman, partner at Wipfli.
Media Contact
Woodard Cleaning & Restoration, Woodard Cleaning & Restoration, (314) 961-9102, [email protected], woodard247.com
SOURCE Woodard Cleaning & Restoration
Share this article