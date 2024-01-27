Announcing the recipients of the 2024 St. Louis Titan 100

Justin Woodard is a 3rd generation entrepreneur who is focused on creating an environment that allows the people of Woodard to help people throughout St. Louis get back to their lives. Post this

Justin is a 3rd generation entrepreneur who is focused on creating an environment that allows the people of Woodard to help people throughout St. Louis get back to their lives. Justin guides and nurtures the cultural foundation of the organization, known as The Woodard Way, by bringing the implicit aspects to explicit clarity. Justin encourages growth and opportunities for Woodard team members and their families. Justin sits on the board of the Restoration Industry Association (RIA) to encourage national collaboration. Woodard belongs to groups such as Restoration Affiliates (RA) and Pivot to engage with leaders in all types of industries for continuous improvement and to share the best practices that Woodard has developed.

Justin Woodard will be honored at the Titan 100 awards celebration on April 18th, 2024 at The Armory. This 250,000 square foot multi-venue destination is the largest indoor entertainment venue in St. Louis. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the St. Louis business community.

"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfl, we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this special group of leaders in the St. Louis community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in St. Louis and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is most deserved," says Adam Herman, partner at Wipfli.

Media Contact

Woodard Cleaning & Restoration, Woodard Cleaning & Restoration, (314) 961-9102, [email protected], woodard247.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Woodard Cleaning & Restoration