Announcing the reimagined Creatorbase.com for the AI era

B2B community and media organization redesigned to empower 'Business Creators' to co-create trusted relationships and new customer value in a world defined by an AI reset

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creatorbase® launches a new digital experience this week to kick off the May Day 2026 Movement for creative business people and technology industry leaders everywhere. The original Creatorbase® was founded in 2007 as a blog and social media community. The new, AI-enabled Creatorbase is redesigned to empower members as they manage their focus and time for AI disruptions and infinite opportunities in their changing world of work.

"There is an urgency among creative business people to adapt in a business reinvention environment that is quickly being defined by an AI reset," said Erick Mott, founder of Creatorbase. "If there is ever a time to make a mindshift and actively learn for growth and resilience, it's now."

Community members, referred to as Business Creators, are focused on solving customer-oriented problems and creating value with their business domain expertise. They are also encouraged to maintain a generalist's knowledge of surrounding domains to actively improve their talent and value co-creation capability.

"Creating and growing trusted relationships through sharing knowledge and perspectives is what I value the most in a professional organization like Creatorbase," said John Phillips, Founding 500 member. "Creatorbase makes it easy for me to co-create with other people also navigating AI era changes and innovation."

Co-cre8 initiative

The Co-creators Way manifesto is the foundation for how Creatorbase operates with its community practice strategy. Creatorbase enables members, from within eight business domains, to:

Connect for trust and purpose to form new, authentic relationships with other verified members.

Learn by doing with hands-on knowledge and skills development for the AI-accelerated workplace.

Create Big-C impact with Co-cre8 projects organized for human-centered design, publishing, speaking, and advising outcomes.

Grow where needed to support top business priorities, other members, and career goals.

"It's a dynamic, changing world we live in, and I've always found some of the best breakthroughs come from connecting with others who can help you see beyond the space you're currently operating in," said Aaron Smith, Founding 500 member. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity to connect with other creators and innovators both as a mentor and peer."

Community membership choices

Creatorbase offers two membership plans that require approval: Founding 500 Membership (paid annually with premium access), and The Brief Membership (free with limited monthly access). Approved Founding 500 members will receive a first-year 50% discount while space remains. Anyone can subscribe to the monthly Creatorbase Brief newsletter.

About Creatorbase

Creatorbase is a B2B community and media organization, headquartered in the San Francisco and Silicon Valley area, for creative business people and technology industry leaders everywhere. Creatorbase organizes digital and in-person experiences to empower members to create Big-C impact and outcomes that matter to them, business priorities, and our sustainable world. Learn more at Creatorbase.com.

Erick Mott, Creatorbase Inc., 1 740-273-2867, [email protected], https://www.creatorbase.com

SOURCE Creatorbase Inc.