Announcing the Reintroduction of Uponor AquaPEX® Blue Pipe

Uponor introduced its latest solution for addressing skilled-labor challenges in plumbing—the Uponor AquaPEX® Blue pipe. This PEX-a pipe offers full-color differentiation for cold-water plumbing lines, suitable for residential and commercial use.

CHICAGO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Designed to address skilled-labor challenges with a solution that offers full-color differentiation for cold-water plumbing lines, Uponor AquaPEX® Blue pipe is now available for residential and commercial domestic-water applications.

The high-quality PEX-a pipe is available in ½", ¾", and 1" coils and straight lengths to meet any project need, and it features a six-month UV resistance along with the highest chlorine resistance rating of '5' for the greatest durability and performance.

"Reintroducing Uponor AquaPEX Blue pipe provides professionals with a trusted, reliable solution they can depend on that won't pit, scale, or corrode like metal piping systems can and won't microcrack when expanding like PEX-b piping systems can," says Daniel Worm, manager, North America Portfolio Application. "Additionally, the blue pipe — like all other Uponor PEX-a piping products — can expand up to three times the outside diameter to be extremely resilient in freezing conditions."

Uponor AquaPEX Blue pipe is manufactured in the U.S. for fast distribution and is confidently backed by an industry-leading 25-year transferable limited warranty when used with Uponor ProPEX® rings and fittings as a complete system.

For more details about Uponor AquaPEX Blue as well as Uponor AquaPEX Red piping solutions, visit uponor.com.

Media contact

Courtney Hieb

Corporate Communications Manager, Uponor

T 612.741.2352

E [email protected]

Agency contacts

U.S.

John O'Reilly

Helen Tran

T 815.469.9100

E [email protected]

E [email protected]

Canada

James Kinder

T 647.847.7082

E [email protected]

About Uponor

Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, be more productive – and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage, and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health, and efficiency. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs about 3,600 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2022, the company's net sales totaled approximately €1.4 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Uponor is part of the Georg Fischer group, located in Schaffhausen (Switzerland). http://www.uponorgroup.com

© 2024 Uponor Inc.

Uponor is a trademark of Uponor Corporation and Uponor Inc.

Media Contact

Helen Tran, Uponor, 815.469.9100, [email protected], uponor.com

John O'Reilly, Uponor, 815.469.9100, [email protected], uponor.com

SOURCE Uponor